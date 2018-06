Official Trailer: North Of Nightfall - Full Film Available Now

Axel Heiberg Island, deep into the Arctic Circle, is one of the harshest, most volatile places on the planet. Normally devoid of human life, a short summer window allows the landscape to flourish under endless daylight. North of Nightfall, the newest Red Bull x Freeride Entertainment film, takes Darren Berrecloth, Carson Storch, Cam Zink and Tom van Steenbergen on a mission to explore those remote, aggressive descents at the top of the world.Mentions: @redbullbike