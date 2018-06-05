Official Trailer: North Of Nightfall - Full Film Available Now

Axel Heiberg Island, deep into the Arctic Circle, is one of the harshest, most volatile places on the planet. Normally devoid of human life, a short summer window allows the landscape to flourish under endless daylight. North of Nightfall, the newest Red Bull x Freeride Entertainment film, takes Darren Berrecloth, Carson Storch, Cam Zink and Tom van Steenbergen on a mission to explore those remote, aggressive descents at the top of the world.
Mentions: @redbullbike @Freeride
2 Comments
I'll be interested to see what the position on conservation is. It's great to be able to show these inaccessible places to new audiences, but doing so brings with it a social responsibility - to educate, and to highlight the fragility of these places. This is true wilderness, which is in ever-dwindling supply. I hope they've used the opportunity to highlight issues of human impact (theirs not least - what did they consider when building boosters in the arctic?), changing climate and habitat. As mountain bikers we all love to be out in truly natural places, but we do have an impact - even outside of the extreme infrastructure and land shaping of bike parks. There's a great opportunity with material like this to - again - reinforce the importance of treading lightly. Wild places should stay wild.
Post a Comment