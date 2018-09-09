Officially Underway - Audi Nines MTB 2018

The Audi Nines MTB 2018 is officially underway at its stunning new location near Birkenfeld, Germany, where an old stone quarry has been transformed into a veritable mountain bike paradise.The action kicked off on a superbly sunny Saturday, September 8 as top MTB riders from around the globe descended on Germany’s Rheinland-Pfalz region to check out what The Audi Nines—formerly Nine Knights—has up its sleeves for its 2018 edition. They discovered a massive playground consisting of intertwining freeride and slopestyle lines and a separate progression-minded Big Air jump, all intended to do one thing: help the world’s best mountain bikers “send it to the moon.”Sam Reynolds and Clemens Kaudela were ripping hard out there today, clearly motivated to have some company in the quarry after spending the past four weeks shaping the venue. Sam Pilgrim was on fire as well, tirelessly lapping the setup from first call to closing bell, even ripping up the lines on his e-bike after his other ride broke down.“We’re pumped to finally be able to share the course which we’ve been shaping from sunrise till sunset over the last month. We’ve never built so many immense jumps in such a short space of time” - Clemens KaudelaLet’s see what the rest of the week brings as the boys get into full send mode.