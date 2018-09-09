EVENTS

Officially Underway - Audi Nines MTB 2018

Sep 9, 2018
by The Audi Nines  

The Audi Nines MTB 2018 is officially underway at its stunning new location near Birkenfeld, Germany, where an old stone quarry has been transformed into a veritable mountain bike paradise.

The action kicked off on a superbly sunny Saturday, September 8 as top MTB riders from around the globe descended on Germany’s Rheinland-Pfalz region to check out what The Audi Nines—formerly Nine Knights—has up its sleeves for its 2018 edition. They discovered a massive playground consisting of intertwining freeride and slopestyle lines and a separate progression-minded Big Air jump, all intended to do one thing: help the world’s best mountain bikers “send it to the moon.”


Szymon Godziek
Lukas Schaefer

Adolf Silva

Sam Reynolds and Clemens Kaudela were ripping hard out there today, clearly motivated to have some company in the quarry after spending the past four weeks shaping the venue. Sam Pilgrim was on fire as well, tirelessly lapping the setup from first call to closing bell, even ripping up the lines on his e-bike after his other ride broke down.

“We’re pumped to finally be able to share the course which we’ve been shaping from sunrise till sunset over the last month. We’ve never built so many immense jumps in such a short space of time” - Clemens Kaudela

Let’s see what the rest of the week brings as the boys get into full send mode.





Sam Pilgrim

Sam Pilgrim


MENTIONS: @theaudinines


Must Read This Week
Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
88604 views
Jared Graves Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor
82385 views
Qualifying Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
78452 views
Sneak Peek of 15 Custom-Painted Bikes - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
74794 views
Review: Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29
62676 views
Part 2: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
54369 views
Final Start Lists: Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
43414 views
Part 1: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
42223 views

9 Comments

  • + 7
 Audi stands for Asshole usually drives it
  • + 1
 Lol
  • + 2
 Yeah, lots of bmw drivers are switching.
  • + 1
 This is timed perfectly. Right after I’m tired of watching Battle of Hastings footage this will be primed to drop. Yeet!
  • + 2
 Man those POVs are avatar level stuff
  • + 1
 For sure buying an Audi after this event. Ill do whatever it takes to get that good.
  • + 1
 What's with the dish shaped prop in the background?
  • + 1
 venue looks sick!!
  • + 1
 Welcome to prognarcore

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030925
Mobile Version of Website