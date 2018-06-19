First Look: Öhlins DH38 Downhill Fork

Öhlins DH38 Details:

Intended use:

Travel:

Wheel size:

Offset:

Seals:

Hub/axle:

Tire clearance:

Disc rotor:

Stancions:

Spring:

Adjusment:

Axle to crown:

Weight:

Pricing

More info:

Downhill150/160/170/200mm27.5" / 29"46/50/54/58mmCustom SKF wiper sealsBoost 20x110 thru-axle, clamps27.5" = 3.2" / 29" = 2.6"200mm38mmTriple chamber airIndependent HSC, LSC and LSR27.5" = 590-604 / 29" = 608-620mm2825g (27.5" with full uncut steerer tube and all hardwareFork: $1600USD / €1392Crowns: $350USD / €305Cartridge Kit for Boxxer/40: $749USD / €651Availability: August 2018.