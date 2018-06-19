FIRST LOOK

First Look: Öhlins DH38 Downhill Fork

Jun 19, 2018
by Paul Aston  

Swedish Gold; there is no other brand in suspension that garners attention like Öhlins, and after two years of teasing on the front on Specialized Gravity Team bikes, Öhlins finally present their complete downhill fork, the DH38.

There are two lower options for 27.5" or 29" wheels, four different offsets options, and the latest TTX18 damper and three chamber air spring. The crowns are purchased separately which gives riders the option to choose their preferred offset. There is also a kit to retro-fit the TTX damper and three chamber air spring to BoXXer and Fox 40 chassis. As we know, gold isn't cheap, and the fork will retail at $1950USD / €1697, with the Cartridge Kit coming in at $749USD / €651.




Öhlins DH38 Details:

Intended use: Downhill
Travel: 150/160/170/200mm
Wheel size: 27.5" / 29"
Offset: 46/50/54/58mm
Seals: Custom SKF wiper seals
Hub/axle: Boost 20x110 thru-axle, clamps
Tire clearance: 27.5" = 3.2" / 29" = 2.6"
Disc rotor:200mm
Stancions: 38mm
Spring: Triple chamber air
Adjusment: Independent HSC, LSC and LSR
Axle to crown: 27.5" = 590-604 / 29" = 608-620mm
Weight: 2825g (27.5" with full uncut steerer tube and all hardware claimed.)
Pricing
Fork: $1600USD / €1392
Crowns: $350USD / €305
Cartridge Kit for Boxxer/40: $749USD / €651
Availability: August 2018.
More info: ohlins.com

Chassis and Offsets

Why go for 38mm diameter stanchions when the two main players use 35mm and 40mm? Öhlins say they tested various different stanchion diameters, crowns, and axle clamping options to in order find the right balance between stiffness and flex to give the best feedback to the rider from the trail. The 110mm (Boost) x 20mm bolt-thru axle is a 'floating dual clamp system' which is clamped on both sides of the axle, Öhlins say this allows the lower legs to remain parallel under load.


There has been lots of talk recently about fork offsets for different wheel sizes and bike geometries, and there are also a couple of adjustable aftermarket options from Outsider Bikes and (coming soon) MojoRisin. Öhlins kindly offer four different crown options in 46/50/54/58mm sizes. As mentioned above, the crowns are available separately so riders can choose between all four sizes for either wheel size.







TTX 18 Cartridge


Öhlins invented the twin-tube damper system and had sole use of it for years thanks to their patent. This patent is now expired but they stick with their tried and trusted system. The TTX18 cartridge features a 'downhill-optimized 18mm piston' which the Swede's say improves small bump sensitivity and increases the damping pressure bandwidth which improves valve response and sensitivity. The adjustment range is designed specifically for downhill use whether you're a racer or park rat. There are 15 clicks of low-speed compression and low-speed rebound, plus five clicks of high-speed compression.




Don't want to shell out for an entirely new fork but want to try out the Öhlins feel? Well, the latest edition of the TTX Cartridge Kit is available as an aftermarket option to fit in existing RockShox BoXXer and Fox 40 chassis. Aftermarket dampers for Fox 40 forks have been available for a number of years from Öhlins, but now you can replace the damping side and the air spring chamber.



Air Spring

The twin piston, three-chamber air spring is isolated from the upper tubes to reduce heat buildup and features the 'Total Tune Spring Curve System' (TTSC) allowing riders to tune the air spring from the start to the end of the stroke. The main chamber and ramp up chamber can be tuned with air pressure as well as tokens. The negative chamber automatically pressurizes itself using an equalizing chamber that should give the ideal balance between the chambers regardless of rider weight, including those at the extremes of the spectrum.






Total Tuning Spring Curve

Öhlins have also created a Total Tuning Spring Curve program which will be an interactive app to help tune your fork, ideal for anybody who thinks setting up all of the above sounds complicated, that's me included. The first step is to input all of your settings, including air pressures and tokens, then the app creates a virtual graph of your spring curve. From there you can troubleshoot different issues and advice will be given on what to change, or you can see what a change will make before doing it physically. For example, if you think you might want to try an extra volume spacer in the ramp-up chamber, it will show you what your imagined change will look like on a graph. If you're not a serial suspension fettler, you can simply set your fork to the recommended settings and just go and send it.

Ohlins DH38



We will be riding the DH38 this weekend, so expect a First Ride report next week. Forks and Cartridge Kits should be in stores this August, until then, find more information on ohlins.com

21 Comments

  • + 3
 Is the left stanchion really longer than the right hand stanchion or have these just been clamped at different heights? It doesn't really bother me but I can imagine someone with OCD can't resist the urge to take out a hammer and smash the stanchion back down.
  • + 1
 Look at the last one, same size
  • + 1
 i think someones just clamped them differently, look at the A2C drawings, shows them level.
  • + 1
 @fracasnoxteam: Time to get your eyes checked. The compression side is easily 3-5mm taller in the last photo.
  • + 6
 So does that mean 26" is dead??
  • + 1
 no
  • + 3
 No. Just slide the crown down
  • + 1
 26" fits in 27,5" lowers
  • + 1
 It has 150mm. Curtis Keene will be running one soon.
  • + 1
 This reminds too much about that horrible Showa triple air chamber motocross fork that was miserable with its complicated tunability. Once set up right it was okey. But it leaked oil and air bethween chambers and required 5 hour service intervals. Curious to see how this one works in real life.
  • + 1
 so, Öhlins are swedish, right? So purely in theory it would not cost too much to send the fork to them for service once a year or so from both Finland and Estonia. I service all my X-Fusions in Finland. Pretty sure there are certified dealers of Öhlins near You too. Wonder what their service interval will be? I like the idea of running an Öhlins
  • + 4
 Who in their right mind would run this at 150mm?!
  • + 3
 They're planning ahead for the 30.5" wheel size... Chess, not checkers
  • + 1
 No tinit coating on the legs... leave me out. That gold one that Bruni had last year was just unreal. All black is a bit too generic these days.
  • + 3
 and it won the 2018 uci worldchamps already two times -its magic
  • + 1
 Well, that answers the question of which cartridge upgrade I'm getting for my Boxxer WC.
  • + 2
 Oh boy.... my wallet is going to hate me..
  • + 4
 But your bike is going to take all it's clothes off for you
  • + 1
 You can choose travel at 150/160/170 and 200 or is this a mistake.
  • + 1
 but it's not superboost...
  • + 1
 ayyy 20mm axles

Post a Comment



