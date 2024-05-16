Ohlins File Patent for Electronic Control of Suspension Damping & Seat Post Position

A recent patent filed by Swedish suspension brand, Öhlins, indicates an intention to develop an electronic system for control of suspension damping and seat post height, specifically for XC mountain biking.
RockShox, Fox, and SR Suntour have had such systems under development and in production for a number of seasons. The systems have seen mixed success, but notable from last season was Tom Pidcock's World Championship win aboard the Suntour TACT system on his Pinarello Dogma, and of course Nino Schurter's 34th World Cup win on the RockShox Flight Attendant system.
It feels it's only a matter of time before we see Öhlins enter the fray. As a well-established manufacturer of motorcycle, car and powersports suspension systems, it would be the understatement of the year to say that their engineers have the knowledge and skill to implement a high-end electronically-controlled system for mountain bikes.
The proposed system from Öhlins describes use of Inertial Measurement Units, aka sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscope or magnetometers to report on varying ride states of the bike. These are labelled as 400 on the diagrams in the patent, with the positions of the control unit (300) and actuators (500) also shown.
In fact, the patent describes an intention to take the technology a little further than the aforementioned competitors."Further, since the system of the present disclosure is not limited to only adjust compression damping, which is normally the case in the previously known lock-out systems, all, or at least most, parameters of a bicycle suspension may be adjustable by means of the present system. For example, high and low speed compression damping, high and low speed rebound damping, ride height, spring preload, spring rate, bleed valve adjustment, blow-off, etc."
Interestingly, it sounds as though they intend to develop a system that perhaps doesn't react quite as quickly as the electronic suspension systems from competitors. Why? For reduced power consumption. If the system demands a significantly smaller power supply, it can make use of a much smaller battery. And, in a sport where grams really do matter, reducing system weight with smaller batteries can only be a good thing. For your factory team World Cup XCO racer, at least - who doesn't have the responsibility of remembering to charge it.
Roughly, the patent explains that by reducing the sampling rate at which the various sensors send data to the control unit, a process that consumes battery life, they can reduce the energy demand of the system. A relevant excerpt below, and I have highlighted the section where the inventor addresses the elephant in the room."In comparison with a system which constantly evaluates sensor input and sends out suspension setting signals in response to such sensor input, considerable power saving is achieved with a system according to the present disclosure, thus achieving longer battery life and/or reducing required battery size and weight. At the same time, it has surprisingly been established that even though the system of the present disclosure does not constantly react to the current ride situation, which may be seen as the way to go when creating an active suspension system, the performance, both perceived and measured, of the suspension does not suffer, or at least only to a negligible amount, from this creation of events having a minimum duration in time".
Of course, we are yet to see any electronically controlled suspension components from Öhlins, aside from Loic Bruni's and Finn Iles' Specialized Demo DH bikes, that is. Last season, they introduced all-new suspension components for XC; the RXC34 m.1 fork and the TXCAir shocks
. Could 2024 see them add electronics modules to these in a bid to give their sponsored riders the edge? It's hard to know at this stage, but you can be sure that we'll be keeping a close eye in Nové Město na Moravě - specifically at the BMC Fourstroke of Jordan Sarrou, Titouan Carod, Steffi Häberlin, and co.
Interestingly, their bikes feature a proprietary 'self-dropping' dropper seat post
that does not require any weight atop it to depress it. It's not so difficult to imagine an electronic actuator automatically controlling the seat post position, though I can imagine Öhlins having a hard time convincing their riders to trust it. In reality, the system would more likely use the rider-determined seat post position as a key piece of information when making decisions about suspension settings.
Finally, I'll leave you with this intriguing paragraph from the patent in question:"It may also be possible to apply the disclosure to other parts of a bicycle, such as a suspended steering bar or a suspended or moveable seat post. Further, even though the examples disclose front forks having two legs, it is also conceivable to have a front with only a single leg or more than two legs.'
We have reached out to Öhlins for comment, and will update this article if and when more information comes to light.