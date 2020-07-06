Öhlins Launch Spare Parts Kits and Home Service Videos

PRESS RELEASE: Öhlins

Service Videos:

Other tech Videos

Öhlins has launched a series of videos and spare parts kits to support riders in completing their own 50 and 100 hour maintenance services on both Öhlins forks and rear suspension units. While for many riders these services previously needed to be done via a specialist local dealer, this new series of videos aims to demonstrate how many riders can now self-service effectively and easily so more time can be spent on the trails.Recent developments in the product range, with the procedures to maintain the units being made more straightforward, means that Öhlins products are now easier to home service for most riders with just intermediate mechanical skills, using commonly owned tools. Öhlins riders can now safely maintain and service their own forks and rear shocks using these 10 simple step by step video guides; supported by easily available spare parts kits with everything they need to keep their ride smooth.