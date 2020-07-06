Öhlins Launch Spare Parts Kits and Home Service Videos

Photo Ga tan Rey

Öhlins has launched a series of videos and spare parts kits to support riders in completing their own 50 and 100 hour maintenance services on both Öhlins forks and rear suspension units. While for many riders these services previously needed to be done via a specialist local dealer, this new series of videos aims to demonstrate how many riders can now self-service effectively and easily so more time can be spent on the trails.

Recent developments in the product range, with the procedures to maintain the units being made more straightforward, means that Öhlins products are now easier to home service for most riders with just intermediate mechanical skills, using commonly owned tools. Öhlins riders can now safely maintain and service their own forks and rear shocks using these 10 simple step by step video guides; supported by easily available spare parts kits with everything they need to keep their ride smooth.

Service Videos:

TTXAir shock
- 100-Hour - Air spring service
DH38 m.1
- 50-Hour lower service DH38 m.1
- 100-Hour chassis and air spring service DH38 m.1

RXF36 m.2 Air
- 50-Hour lower service RXF36 m.2 air
- 100-Hour - chassis and air spring service RXF36 m.2 air
RXF36 m.2 Coil
- 50-Hour lower service RXF36 m.2 coil
- 100-Hour - coil spring service RXF36 m.2 coil

Other tech Videos
- How to install the floating front axle on Öhlins MTB forks
- How to convert an RXF36 m.2 fork from air to coil
- How to install volume spacer in a TTXAir rear shock
- How to change stroke on a TTXAir rear shock

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 So where do you go to get the spare parts? The Ohlins website is super confusing. I can't find any spare parts on there.
  • 1 0
 I ended up buying seal kits from a local suspension shop a month ago (half of Specialized prices, still expensive). I couldn't get a hold of Ohlins for anything either.
  • 1 0
 I just did the lowers on my 36 Friday. Guess I'll watch the video to see if I did it right...

