Ohlins Launches Updated DH38 m.1

In downhill racing, Öhlins currently sit at the top of the tree, holding both the World Cup overall and World Championship titles with Loïc Bruni. But as a company founded in racing, they don't rest on their laurels and now release their updated DH38 m.1 fork with a host of improvements on its already astounding performance that are claimed to bring more comfort and control to the rider.



Designed as a race fork, the DH38 platform has also held its own in the likes of the Fest series and now even has the ability to be reduced in travel to offer dual crown options for smaller travel bikes.



DH38 m.1 Details

Wheel Size: 29" & 27.5"

Travel: 180 or 200mm, but possible to rebuild to 120 - 170mm

Offsets: 46, 50, 54, 58mm

Hub Standard: 110mm Boost DH

Price: €1,443 or $1600 for the fork, €316 or $350 for the crown

Availability: Now

More info: Öhlins MTB

