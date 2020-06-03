Ohlins Launches Updated DH38 m.1

Jun 3, 2020
by Dan Roberts  
Ohlins DH38 m.1

In downhill racing, Öhlins currently sit at the top of the tree, holding both the World Cup overall and World Championship titles with Loïc Bruni. But as a company founded in racing, they don't rest on their laurels and now release their updated DH38 m.1 fork with a host of improvements on its already astounding performance that are claimed to bring more comfort and control to the rider.

Designed as a race fork, the DH38 platform has also held its own in the likes of the Fest series and now even has the ability to be reduced in travel to offer dual crown options for smaller travel bikes.
DH38 m.1 Details
Wheel Size: 29" & 27.5"
Travel: 180 or 200mm, but possible to rebuild to 120 - 170mm
Offsets: 46, 50, 54, 58mm
Hub Standard: 110mm Boost DH
Price: €1,443 or $1600 for the fork, €316 or $350 for the crown
Availability: Now
More info: Öhlins MTB




Ohlins DH38 m.1


Details

Öhlins use a twin tube damper design across their suspension range, and have done for a very long time. For the DH38 m.1, they took a lot of cues and parts from their fantastic RXF36 m.2 trail and enduro fork. The new DH38 m.1 uses the same piston design to keep the damper performance consistent and there's a new low-speed damping needle design for the rebound and compression circuits, which increases the adjustability. The low and high-speed compression adjusters also now have a more positive click feeling, so it's easier to identify where you are in the range and how much you are adding or subtracting. They've also refined the one-way valve that controls the oil flow inside the twin tube damper, something that also comes across from the RXF36 m.2 fork.

On the air side, Öhlins use a three-chamber design. The normal positive and negative chambers are present, but so too is a third ramp up chamber adjustable with air pressure, which negates the need for volume spacers. The ramp up tube has a new construction to up its durability and lead to longer times in between its service. The negative chamber volume in the air spring can be tuned to have a larger volume for riders ultimately looking for comfort or be tuned to reduce its volume for those riders looking for more feedback and control.

Ohlins DH38 m.1
Four offset options are handled by different crowns.
Ohlins DH38 m.1
Protected by screw on caps, the rebound adjuster and ramp up chamber valve sit at the bottom of the fork.

The DH38 m.1 uses new lubrication and grease in an effort to reduce the friction in the fork and a new seal head design combines with the ability for more oil inside the fork to further work on dropping the friction and having a buttery smooth fork for longer.

Overall, there are now a lot of parts shared between the DH38 m.1 and its little brother, the RXF 36.m2, making it easier for home service or for the service centres when the fork needs to have its full service done by a trained professional. For the home mechanics the damper and air side both now use a cassette tool for removal, making it a doddle to keep on top of your forks lower leg service intervals or to swap out air spring or damper cartridges.

Ohlins DH38 m.1
The twin tube damper has seen many updates coming from the fantastic RXF 36.m2 fork.

The chassis is designed around the Boost DH hub standard with its 100mm width and slightly adjusted brake mount position compared to a standard Boost setup. The brake mount is ready for 200mm rotors with it being easy to add adapters to size up the rotors if needed. One feature found on all Öhlins forks is their floating axle. Many DH forks use this too, and now more shorter travel forks too. But the floating axle design stops any friction issues from hub width tolerances by always allowing the fork legs to be as straight as possible and slide up and down with ease. Up to 29 x 2.8" and 27.5 x 3.0" tyres can be run if that's your thing, otherwise there's a bunch of mud clearance for more standard tyre widths.

Öhlins have an online setup guide for all their suspension products with accompanying videos to make it easy to follow. They also have a huge bank of air and settings available for anyone with a particular preference or looking for a certain suspension characteristic. These can be accessed through their approved dealers and implemented into your Öhlins suspension unit.


Options & Price

The DH38 m.1 is available to purchase in 200mm and 180mm options. Although Öhlins are keen to point out that it's possible to rebuild the fork at 120 - 170mm travel. This then opens it up to aggressive riders looking to have a sturdier dual crown chassis on their smaller bikes and not to mention making it a very good options for e-bikes, with their upped weight and riding speeds.

Each fork is the same and Öhlins offer four offset options all taken care of in the crowns, 46, 50, 54 and 58mm.

The fork comes in at €1,443 or $1600 and the crowns are sold separately for €316 or $350.

The DH38 m.2 is available to buy from your local dealer or through Ohlins.se, Ohlins.eu or OhlinsUSA.com.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Suspension Fork Ohlins Ohlins Dh38


Must Read This Week
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
85532 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
67195 views
[Updated] Mountain Biker Attacked by Grizzly Bear Near Big Sky, Montana
63653 views
5 Different Storage Solutions on the EWS Circuit
53937 views
Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype
45610 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's 2020 Commencal Meta AM 29
41340 views
Magnus Manson Breaks Leg & Pelvis in Crash on Vancouver Island
40766 views
Behind the Numbers: Unno Dash
40113 views

22 Comments

  • 55 1
 Can’t wait to get this, reduce the travel to 120mm and put it on my downhillcountry bike yeeaaawwww!!
  • 5 3
 Downduro!!!!
  • 4 1
 ...downcountry is the ''trending" term. Pleas use it wisely and sparingly.
  • 2 0
 Same
  • 5 0
 Weight?

I'm seriously considering swapping my 170mm 29er fork for a lowered (possibly to 180mm) 29er DC fork.

Its cheapest/lightest to get a used 27.5 boxxer and swap the lowers for a 29er Yari, but the Bartlett is the new cool kid on the block. If I'm shelling out serious dough though, maybe this is the best option, lowered to 180mm.
  • 2 0
 Do you know if it's easy to stick 29 Yari lowers on a Boxxer? I'm considering exactly this modification but don't know if there are any subtleties e.g. bottom out control.
I thought the first 29er Boxxers were made using this combination, but I don't have details on how it was done.
  • 2 0
 I would like to do this to! Any information about compatibility of 650b boxyers with 29er yari castings?!
  • 1 0
 The Bartlett apparently doesn't ride well...
  • 1 0
 @jaydawg69: Source? Have you ridden one? The only complaint I've heard was that , like the Ribbon, they are noisy.
  • 1 0
 @renest: The only issue is the bushing overlap- i think the bushings are lower in the legs of the Yari lowers, so you can't run the fork at full extension and have to reduce the travel somewhat. There are good discussions in the MTBR forums, where they also talk about putting 29er lowers on regular, single crown 650b uppers to get reduced offsets.
  • 1 0
 Have you considered looking into front axle conversion? I have an i9 dh boost hub that weareone sent me the 15mm axle conversion. Offset would be question next. 20mm boost on a trail bike sounds like it could be fun.
  • 4 0
 I see where Öhlins is going with this... reducing travel to maybe try to introduce double crowns to the enduro market? I don’t know if it’s needed but it’s something the pros might need?
  • 1 0
 There’s already double crowns for the enduro market
  • 2 0
 Thinking out loudly... Fox comes out with the 38, Oehlin comes out with a 38.. so given that RS is 1mm narrower, will they come out with a Fat Pike, or Fat Lyrik? 37mm stanchions?

has anyone ridden one of them 38s? is it worth the extra money and weight, over a 36th or a Lyrik? Or does it mostly look good????
  • 2 0
 I had a horrible experience with Öhlins on my 2017 enduro - the shock and customer service just straight up sucked.
  • 6 5
 I would be more impressed if you could increase the travel to 220 mm for E bike downhillers.
  • 4 2
 This is why so many people hate on ebikes...
  • 2 2
 @Loki87: especially the Haibike ones lol
  • 1 0
 Love the product features, but I’m not sold on ohlins
  • 2 3
 I think they forked up on this one.
  • 5 8
 No QR axle For that reason I am out
  • 3 0
 Or maybe their reputation with customer service and air forks in general. Don’t believe the hype!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010227
Mobile Version of Website