Ohlins Recall RXF 36 & RXF 34 Forks

Ohlins have released a safety recall on the RFX 36 29/27.5 and RXF 34 fork specced on the 2017 Stumpjumper, Enduro and Fuse and the 2018 Stumpjumper, Enduro, Levo citing safety fears.
From Ohlins' website
:"Based upon reports from the field, we’ve concluded the Öhlins RXF 36 29/27.5 Air forks and all RXF 34 Air forks sold to aftermarket and spec’d as original equipment on the 2017 Stumpjumper, Enduro, and Fuse, and the 2018 Stumpjumper, Enduro, Levo, may contain a defect in the top cap which potentially affects safety. Specifically, the right-side top cap on some forks may not be adequately torqued which in some cases may lead to the top cap working itself free through riding. When this happens, the air cartridge may abruptly spring out of the stanchion tube causing a risk of injury to the rider. Therefore, we’ve decided to ask riders to stop riding, and our dealers to stop selling, affected forks and bicycles.
We are working urgently in partnership with Specialized on a remedy to this issue. Once we have obtained the necessary government approvals on our solution, we will issue a recall to fix the forks and get you back riding. As we progress with our recall strategy and approvals this site will be continuously updated."
If you're one of the affected customers, we recommend you get in touch with Ohlins or your local retailer immediately.
We've reached out to Ohlins for comment and will update the article when we have more information.
