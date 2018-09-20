INDUSTRY INSIDER

Ohlins Recall RXF 36 & RXF 34 Forks

Sep 20, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
2018 Specialized Enduro Ohlins coil version
Photo credit: damien2146

Ohlins have released a safety recall on the RFX 36 29/27.5 and RXF 34 fork specced on the 2017 Stumpjumper, Enduro and Fuse and the 2018 Stumpjumper, Enduro, Levo citing safety fears.

From Ohlins' website:

"Based upon reports from the field, we’ve concluded the Öhlins RXF 36 29/27.5 Air forks and all RXF 34 Air forks sold to aftermarket and spec’d as original equipment on the 2017 Stumpjumper, Enduro, and Fuse, and the 2018 Stumpjumper, Enduro, Levo, may contain a defect in the top cap which potentially affects safety. Specifically, the right-side top cap on some forks may not be adequately torqued which in some cases may lead to the top cap working itself free through riding. When this happens, the air cartridge may abruptly spring out of the stanchion tube causing a risk of injury to the rider. Therefore, we’ve decided to ask riders to stop riding, and our dealers to stop selling, affected forks and bicycles.

We are working urgently in partnership with Specialized on a remedy to this issue. Once we have obtained the necessary government approvals on our solution, we will issue a recall to fix the forks and get you back riding. As we progress with our recall strategy and approvals this site will be continuously updated."

If you're one of the affected customers, we recommend you get in touch with Ohlins or your local retailer immediately.

We've reached out to Ohlins for comment and will update the article when we have more information.

35 Comments

  • + 34
 Damn, that's sprung out of nowhere. In a bit of shock at this one, the Swedes are known for their quality. Hopefully not more issues crop up, this will certain shaft a few customers. Hopefully they'll be able to rebound from this one and issue an easy fix.
  • + 6
 Subtle...
  • + 6
 I hope this won’t ramp up too fast
  • - 2
 Not sure what I can do to (top) cap this!
  • + 1
 The Rebound from Öhlins might be shocking...
  • + 5
 @jamesdunford please don't use up all the good puns in one comment. thanks.
  • + 3
 @rezrov:or ... supple?
  • + 8
 this issue may need a specialized solution
  • + 0
 I hope they're able to dampen the recourse on this one
  • + 18
 That'd be a sucky way to die. Air cartridge straight through your eye socket
  • + 4
 At least you die doing what you love.
  • + 6
 you just took one in the jugular, man!
  • + 16
 Sounds like a recall a wrench can fix... And likely already has for any proactive bike owner.
  • + 3
 The fact that a torque value can easily be fixed makes me wonder if there is more to this story. “Working urgently in partnership with Specialized to remedy” suggests it’s not as simple as tightening the cap, and maybe as it works itself free it damages the threads, like a pedal does to crank threads, and so tightening may not solve it permanently, as threads could fail later, in similar catastrophic fashion.
  • + 10
 Just send out torque specs and a 10 dollar gift card or something, my fox top bolts always come loose, if you aint getting slugged in the face by your air cartridge are you really even riding ?
  • + 2
 Love how people are making a huge deal about this... as far as recalls go this is pretty minor (no where near the same in my opinion as Fox's X2 air can exploding issue), and this is something that anyone should easily be able to check and see happening before anything catastrophic happens... I understand its an issue that shouldn't happen in the first place, but undo your topcap and put some loctite on and TORQUE it to SPEC which may even be ohlins solution ..
  • + 2
 There are serious injuries already from loss of control due to this issue. We are all waiting for procedures to be issued from US Consumer Protection as well as Canadian Consumer Protection in concert with Ohlins. EVERYONE stop riding, grab a wrench and check your air-side topcap before and after each ride.
  • + 2
 Uh oh Eek is this really a recall or should they be putting the word out to just say add lock tight and torque the top cap?
  • + 3
 So... does anyone sell a fork wrap that makes it look like a can of peanuts?
  • + 3
 .... If only there were a tool that you could tighten the cap with. Damn this new technology.
  • + 3
 Ouch my Eye!!... the Doctor said I'm not supposed to get air cartridges in there!
  • + 2
 I wasn't expecting that from Ohlins
  • + 2
 considering my experience with their air shock, this is exactly what I would expect from them.
  • + 4
 @mikefromdownthestreet: yeah the air shock is a f*ck up but apart from this product, they offer probably highest quality in MTB and moto/car racing suspension
  • + 2
 @ciechan: their air stuff was meh from the start, no matter if fork or shock. You buy Öhlins for the yellow coil. If you want air, don’t bother overpaying and get RS.
  • + 1
 @ciechan: except for the missing bath oil in most of their forks..... and the over-tight bushings that lock the fork into position.... and the dry wipers from the factory.... and the air cartridges that blow the 200psi negative chamber into the positive after one ride..... and the gouges on the main air shaft that cause the main air chamber to leak into the 3rd air chamber..... and the main pistons that rip themselves off of the main air shafts.... did I forget anything for these forks? Ooohh... right, there is a recall because the thread engagement of the top caps is under 65% and can rip the threads off of the top cap causing the whole cartridge to fire itself out of the fork and at the riders' face....

Quality? I haven't seen that yet.
  • + 1
 Me either. That being said, people expect a lot when they buy something.
  • + 2
 So just tighten it then? Right, moving on.
  • + 1
 Too little too late ... :/
  • + 0
 Oh jeez, i guess all of those dentists wont be riding/goobing their way down the trails for a few weeks.
  • + 7
 At least they can fix their own teeth when the top cap knocks them out.
  • + 2
 Why even make this comment?
  • + 2
 @griffsterb: Because it's Pinkbike.
  • - 2
 As evil as specialized is, this is probably a marketing gag to get their supporters to spend even more money in the shops towards the end of the season.
Btw, anyone still got some left over tin foil?
  • + 1
 That’s a pretty f*cked up recall if ever I heard one! Yeeeesh!

