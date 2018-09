Ohlins Recall RXF 36 & RXF 34 Forks

Photo credit: damien2146 Photo credit: damien2146

Ohlins have released a safety recall on the RFX 36 29/27.5 and RXF 34 fork specced on the 2017 Stumpjumper, Enduro and Fuse and the 2018 Stumpjumper, Enduro, Levo citing safety fears.From Ohlins' website If you're one of the affected customers, we recommend you get in touch with Ohlins or your local retailer immediately.We've reached out to Ohlins for comment and will update the article when we have more information.