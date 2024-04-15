Ohlins Release RXF38 & DH38 Conversion Kits

Apr 15, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
The DH38 is a well-reviewed fork, and now has a coil option.

Öhlins Racing announces today the launch of their latest innovations in the mountain bike segment – a lineup of all-new coil spring cartridges for the brand’s RXF38 and DH38 forks.

Much like running a coil shock on the rear, a coil fork can offer very different attributes compared to an air spring. The use of coil shocks can often be more about offsetting or fine-tuning the leverage curve of a bike for a rider's preference. Bikes can have their end stroke made more available with the more linear feel of a coil. Similarly, when bikes have to run at particularly high pressures, the preload of the positive air spring can mean that a rear wheel can be more reluctant to break into its stroke over small bumps. All that said, it should also be worth noting that air shocks have gotten significantly better at offering small bump compliance in recent years.

What riders settle on varies from frame to frame. This variation of requirements simply isn't so common in forks because the demands upon the spring are a lot more universal. It's not as if riders want something wildly different from their forks depending on their frame. That's not to say that everyone is completely sold on airs prings or that coils don't offer something very valid. The feel is a factor, but also coil springs don't suffer from the effects of temperature fluctuation on long descents.

Because both the DH and RXF 38 don't use the stanchion as a sealing surface, you could theoretically swap between air and coil to find your ideal setup. Typically, when a coil sits inside a tube, it can scratch the surface, which can lead to issues with sealing if you go back to an airs pring. While some love the feel of coil suspension, it also makes small adjustments more difficult.

In addition to being sold as separate kits that fit all previous RXF38 and DH38 fork models, Öhlins’ new MTB coil options will be available in complete coil versions of the RXF38 m.2 and DH38 m.1 forks.

Pricing

DH38 m.1 Coil TTX18 29''/27.5''/200 – $1,395 USD / 1407 EUR
RXF38 m.2 Coil TTX18 29''/44 offset/170 – $1,675 USD / 1689 EUR
Complete Coil Kit (excluding springs) – $180 USD /182 EUR
Springs – $58 USD / 59 EUR

For more information visit ohlins.com .

3 Comments
 Sorry Push, better hold off on that release of the Ohlins ACS3 compatible coil conversion...
 What spring rate intervals do they offer?
 If only I could afford Ohlin's in the first place . . . . .







