Öhlins Restructures Its MTB Department Amid Layoffs, Reaffirms Commitment to Racing

Aug 12, 2024
by Brian Park  
Henrik Johansson, former CEO of the Swedish suspension brand, retired earlier this year.

Over the past 12 months we've heard various rumours about Öhlins reevaluating its position the mountain bike market, but have gotten mixed responses to our inquiries. Last week however, we were able to confirm that a significant number of Öhlins mountain bike department members had been laid off or seen significant role changes. It appears that these changes are part of larger restructuring efforts at its parent company Tenneco.

Tenneco completed its sale to American asset management firm Apollo in 2022 for $7.1 billion USD, and earlier this year Öhlins announced the retirement of Henrik Johansson after 30 years at the brand. Tenneco appointed Marc McAllister as the brand’s new Vice President and General Manager in January.

In response to inquiries from Pinkbike an Öhlins representative provided us with this statement:

bigquotesIn light of ongoing challenges in the market, we have made the decision before the summer to restructure our approach to platform development of new MTB products. At the same time we have increased efficiency in our third-party distribution network. The changes have affected a number of employees but given the prevailing market conditions, which have greatly affected the health of the MTB industry, this is the right move for our business at this time.

During 2023 we reached our goal of a full MTB portfolio, from DH to XC. This means we are entering a new phase where we will be improving performance through a combination of running changes and new m.X versions.

When it comes to MTB racing, we’re not going anywhere, as it is the backbone of our innovation. We will remain involved with our partner teams in both Downhill and XC racing, and we look forward to the future seasons.

The decision to restructure platform development and distribution will not affect our existing product line, and our full range of MTB shocks and forks will be available in the market. Assistance with service, maintenance, and warranty claims will also continue as usual through our global network of authorized dealers and service centers.

With the decision to restructure, our plan is that we’ll be in a stronger position as soon as market conditions improve. We’ve accomplished a lot since first entering the MTB market in 2013, and there are still a lot of innovations and ideas in our pipeline that we would like you to improve your ride with.Öhlins, August 12th, 2024


It's unclear what this means for the future of their electronic XC suspension we spotted earlier this year.


My own interpretation of this statement is that due to a tough mountain bike market we can expect a slowdown of Öhlins' product development and some changes to their distribution model. They underlined their point of staying committed to racing so I expect them to still work with top athletes at the World Cup level. Service sounds less affected than development so existing Öhlins customers should still have support, but we may have to wait for a more lucrative market before we see them reinvest in future ideas.

Over the past few years I have enjoyed seeing the brand emerge as a strong third player in the mountain bike suspension market, and I hope to see them return to that strength in the future.

Industry News Reviews and Tech Industry Insider Revenue Round Up Shocks Ohlins Henrik Johansson


12 Comments
  • 14 0
 I'm shocked Ö
  • 2 1
 I'm suspending my disbelief
  • 2 1
 I hope you rebound!
  • 5 0
 Who could imagine being acquired by Tenneco leading to mass 'restructuring' in the name of 'efficiency'. Fox are probably licking their lips and working on yellow stickers as we speak.
  • 3 0
 I mean to be fair, Tenneco only ran Öhlins 2018–2022 before they themselves were acquired by Apollo. Also, Fox is struggling with many of the same challenges these days as bike product sales are down nearly 40%. www.bicycleretailer.com/industry-news/2024/08/01/marucci-revenue-offsets-bike-product-decline-fox-factory
  • 7 0
 Asset Management vs Private Equity for battle of being the worst: FIGHT!
  • 4 0
 Seems oddly familiar to the story of another one of Tenneco's moto suspension assets...
www.pinkbike.com/news/marzocchi-closes.html
  • 1 0
 That is the first thing that I thought when I read this story. In a few years, Fox will buy them from Tenneco cheap and use the tech on the following year's Fox products.
  • 1 0
 @asphaltsucks: I would dampen my enthusiasm over such a harsh accusation. Razz

Sry, best I could come up with.
  • 5 0
 It’s Marzocchi all over. Maybe Fox will buy them
  • 1 0
 Which is so sad becasue marzocchi stuff is just 2 gen or more old fox stuff sold for more money lol
  • 1 0
 Fooked up Marzocchi, here we probably go again.







