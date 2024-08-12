Öhlins Restructures Its MTB Department Amid Layoffs, Reaffirms Commitment to Racing

In light of ongoing challenges in the market, we have made the decision before the summer to restructure our approach to platform development of new MTB products. At the same time we have increased efficiency in our third-party distribution network. The changes have affected a number of employees but given the prevailing market conditions, which have greatly affected the health of the MTB industry, this is the right move for our business at this time.



During 2023 we reached our goal of a full MTB portfolio, from DH to XC. This means we are entering a new phase where we will be improving performance through a combination of running changes and new m.X versions.



When it comes to MTB racing, we’re not going anywhere, as it is the backbone of our innovation. We will remain involved with our partner teams in both Downhill and XC racing, and we look forward to the future seasons.



The decision to restructure platform development and distribution will not affect our existing product line, and our full range of MTB shocks and forks will be available in the market. Assistance with service, maintenance, and warranty claims will also continue as usual through our global network of authorized dealers and service centers.



With the decision to restructure, our plan is that we’ll be in a stronger position as soon as market conditions improve. We’ve accomplished a lot since first entering the MTB market in 2013, and there are still a lot of innovations and ideas in our pipeline that we would like you to improve your ride with. — Öhlins, August 12th, 2024