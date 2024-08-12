Öhlins Restructures Its MTB Department Amid Layoffs, Reaffirms Commitment to Racing

Over the past 12 months we've heard various rumours about Öhlins reevaluating its position the mountain bike market, but have gotten mixed responses to our inquiries. Last week however, we were able to confirm that a significant number of Öhlins mountain bike department members had been laid off or seen significant role changes. It appears that these changes are part of larger restructuring efforts at its parent company Tenneco.
Tenneco completed its sale to American asset management firm Apollo in 2022 for $7.1 billion USD, and earlier this year Öhlins announced the retirement of Henrik Johansson
after 30 years at the brand. Tenneco appointed
Marc McAllister as the brand’s new Vice President and General Manager in January.
In response to inquiries from Pinkbike an Öhlins representative provided us with this statement:
|In light of ongoing challenges in the market, we have made the decision before the summer to restructure our approach to platform development of new MTB products. At the same time we have increased efficiency in our third-party distribution network. The changes have affected a number of employees but given the prevailing market conditions, which have greatly affected the health of the MTB industry, this is the right move for our business at this time.
During 2023 we reached our goal of a full MTB portfolio, from DH to XC. This means we are entering a new phase where we will be improving performance through a combination of running changes and new m.X versions.
When it comes to MTB racing, we’re not going anywhere, as it is the backbone of our innovation. We will remain involved with our partner teams in both Downhill and XC racing, and we look forward to the future seasons.
The decision to restructure platform development and distribution will not affect our existing product line, and our full range of MTB shocks and forks will be available in the market. Assistance with service, maintenance, and warranty claims will also continue as usual through our global network of authorized dealers and service centers.
With the decision to restructure, our plan is that we’ll be in a stronger position as soon as market conditions improve. We’ve accomplished a lot since first entering the MTB market in 2013, and there are still a lot of innovations and ideas in our pipeline that we would like you to improve your ride with.—Öhlins, August 12th, 2024
My own interpretation of this statement is that due to a tough mountain bike market we can expect a slowdown of Öhlins' product development and some changes to their distribution model. They underlined their point of staying committed to racing so I expect them to still work with top athletes at the World Cup level. Service sounds less affected than development so existing Öhlins customers should still have support, but we may have to wait for a more lucrative market before we see them reinvest in future ideas.
Over the past few years I have enjoyed seeing the brand emerge as a strong third player in the mountain bike suspension market, and I hope to see them return to that strength in the future.
