Oisin O’Callaghan Nominated for RTÉ Ireland 2020 Young Sportsperson of the Year

Jan 28, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Ireland’s young DH breakout star Oisin O’Callaghan was nominated for the 2020 Young Sportsperson of the Year title by Irish media outlet RTÉ.

The 17-year-old earned Ireland its first World Championship title in his very first world-level race, then followed that result with two Junior DH World Cup wins in Maribor.

He earned a spot on the YT Mob last year in the YT Mob World Tour, and he has since demonstrated that he has the talent and dedication to go far in the sport. He hopes to take the World Cup overall next year and defend his rainbow stripes.

Watch the story of Oisin's rise to the top, here.

For the RTE award, O’Callaghan is up against Aaron Hill, the snooker player, boxer Katelyn Phelan, Keane Barry who plays darts and footballer Oisin Mullin. The RTÉ Sport Awards will be held later today.

 Yeah boy!!!!!!!!! Get some in 2021

