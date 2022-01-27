Oisin O'Callaghan Stays with YT for 2022

I have learned so much in my first two years with the YT Mob and I have to thank Martin Whiteley and my fellow teammates for all the insight and support on the circuit since joining them after the Mob World Tour in 2019.



I am continuing to work with YT for the next few years. We have built a great relationship with the folks at YT, which I value a lot. An official team announcement is still to follow, but in 2022 I will be joining a race program led by Erik Irmisch. Irm has a proven track record of running a team successfully, loads of race and testing experience being part of YT’s R&D team, and is an all-round good guy, that I trust. I get on very well with the TUES and the bike has seen its fair share of success too. I look forward to racing the World Cup this year and to concentrating on growing into becoming a consistent Elite rider.