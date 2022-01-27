Oisin O'Callaghan Stays with YT for 2022

YT has announced that the 2020 Junior World Champion Oisin O'Callaghan will be continuing with the brand in 2022.
While the German brand had previously announced the YT Mob was taking a break
from World Cup racing at the end of 2021 they are still keeping Oisin O'Callaghan for his first year racing in Elites.
|I have learned so much in my first two years with the YT Mob and I have to thank Martin Whiteley and my fellow teammates for all the insight and support on the circuit since joining them after the Mob World Tour in 2019.
I am continuing to work with YT for the next few years. We have built a great relationship with the folks at YT, which I value a lot. An official team announcement is still to follow, but in 2022 I will be joining a race program led by Erik Irmisch. Irm has a proven track record of running a team successfully, loads of race and testing experience being part of YT’s R&D team, and is an all-round good guy, that I trust. I get on very well with the TUES and the bike has seen its fair share of success too. I look forward to racing the World Cup this year and to concentrating on growing into becoming a consistent Elite rider.
We don't have all of the details on exactly what form the YT racing setup for 2022 will be, but a full team announcement is still to follow.
Photos: Isac Paddock
You can find out more about Oisin's goals for 2022 and his expectations on moving up to Elite racing in our interview with the young rider this weekend.
