We head out on track with Luna Pro World Champ Catharine Pendrel for this Albstadt Course preview. This track is a classic XC track with two long major climbs and terrain that is a quite a bit less rough than that which we encountered in Nove Mesto. The ground here is studded with fossil-rich sandstone that is mega slick in the wet. Take a ride with Catharine as we go over the key features of this course in chronological order.