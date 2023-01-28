Oliver Zwar Joins the Canyon CLLCTV FMD Team

FMD Racing has announced that Oliver Zwar will be joining the Canyon CLLCTV FMD Team.
After previously racing on the Union team
Oliver Zwar has made the jump to the Canyon CLLCTV FMD Team after a great 2022 season of racing. Oliver will be racing alongside Tahnee Seagrave, Phoebe Gale and Rudi Eichhorn when World Cup racing kicks off in June.
|Welcome To The Team...Oliver Zwar. New team rider alert.
The bush-whacking, flat-packing, corner-slapping Aussie Swede hybrid Mr Zwar is stepping into his FMD bright pink shoes ready for a 2023 to remember. Welcome Oli, HERE WE GO!— FMD Racing
