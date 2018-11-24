VIDEOS

Video: Big Lines & Sneaky Hucks in Chatel, France

Nov 24, 2018
by Olivier Cuvet  
Olivier Cuvet - Châtel 2018

by bribsclem
Views: 965    Faves: 6    Comments: 0


Behind the lens of Clement Bribois, Olivier Cuvet gets some stunts unlocked in Chatel! Big transfers, new tricks or a session on The Face, he explores every inch of the park and makes the most of it!

Unlocked
Don't forget to stretch kids !

Unlocked
Back Wheel loves

Unlocked
Faster better stronger

Unlocked
Better go fast to open new jumps

Unlocked
Back on the Face was mandatory

Unlocked
How to add one more trick to the bag? Lean sideways while backflipping


2 Comments

  • + 3
 Dude is a fuggin animal! Well worth the watch, cheers.
  • + 1
 Amazing.

