Video: Big Lines & Sneaky Hucks in Chatel, France
Nov 24, 2018
by
Olivier Cuvet
Follow
Following
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Olivier Cuvet - Châtel 2018
by
bribsclem
Behind the lens of
Clement Bribois
, Olivier Cuvet gets some stunts unlocked in Chatel! Big transfers, new tricks or a session on The Face, he explores every inch of the park and makes the most of it!
Don't forget to stretch kids !
Back Wheel loves
Faster better stronger
Better go fast to open new jumps
Back on the Face was mandatory
How to add one more trick to the bag? Lean sideways while backflipping
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 3
jdsusmc
(49 mins ago)
Dude is a fuggin animal! Well worth the watch, cheers.
+ 1
Arin
(13 mins ago)
Amazing.
