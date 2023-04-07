Video: Olivier Cuvet Shares his Dream Tracks in 'Utopia'

Welcome to Olivier’s routine. Smile on the face, on the bike with friends, sharing what he’s been working on. After years spent creating trails and jumps around his place, Olivier has now pretty much everything he likes to ride close to his home.
Gotta earn your turns
| As a rider, the question has always been « Where should I ride ? »
But as a human, very attached to where I’m from, all I want is to ride at home. Maybe its a bit harder, maybe it involves investments and digging, but how fulfilling is this !—Olivier Cuvet
Getting to know our backyard with friends, either with the bike or on skis, is the most satisfying feeling ever.
Lets look back a few years.
We’re in a small place in the Southern Jura mountains range, mountains are nice but quite wet, slippery, rocky, and with barely no trails in it. Its time for big decision, should he take the easy way, settle down in Queenstown, be involved there but mainly shred; or should he stay home and dedicate his time crafting his dream trails ?
| Im usually not taking the easy way when it really matters to me.—Olivier Cuvet
A few broken tools, some money spent and lots of hours in the woods later, we’re now blown away with the trail network and jumps spot Olivier and his friends have created.
For him as an athlete, having sick spots to ride is important. But most important is to make it a sustainable way. Not necessarily needing a car to go ride, having world class trail around home, inspiring people to ride bikes from his place is something that really matters for Olivier.
One good day in the woods, with friends, building some scary features.
|When you don’t need a car to go and ride trails or jumps like that, thats luxury to me !—Olivier Cuvet
|One of my biggest dream would be that people here understand how lucky we are to live in this place, and make everything possible to enjoy it at the fullest, thanks to new trails and facilities for bikes—Olivier Cuvet
We took a film photo a day for every day of shooting. Hard to show all of them to you, but we hope you enjoyed this vintage backstage from the project.
It’s been Olivier’s last project with POC as he’s no longer riding for the Swedish brand. Stoked to end this up with such a deep one !
|I was super stoked to be involved in this project, I feel quite close to what Olivier says in that movie. I started shooting photos and videos in those mountains, where i also learned how to ski, ride and hike ! And despite all of our travels, we feel blessed to live here and are always happy to come back !—Leo Grosgurin
Léo and Olivier on the very first day of shooting for this project. Some days didn't make the cut obviously
Rider : Olivier Cuvet
Film maker : Léo Grosgurin
