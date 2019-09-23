Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Olivier Cuvet Shreds His New Banshee Rune V.3

Sep 23, 2019
by Olivier Cuvet  

Olivier got one of the very first Banshee Rune V.3s, and headed to his home trails and see what it could do.

Rune V3
Loam and moss, this bike eat it all!

Rune V3
Charging through the woods

Rune V3


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Liking the Hawaii 5-0 shirt...bike looks ok too
  • 1 0
 Is banshee gonna make a new Darkside?

