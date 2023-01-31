Video: Watch Olivier Cuvet Chased By A Drone On Home Turf

Few years back, nothing of this existed and there were not much to ride around Bellegarde. Easy option would have been to fly away and settled down in an already existing strong bike community. But Olivier Cuvet doesn’t like easy options.
Few years later and a lot of hours digging allow him and his friends to enjoy this playground on an everyday basis and share there good times with the lucky wanderers who stop by.
In summer, Le Labo delivers the air miles
Does this track really need caption ?
The sand pit is a must go, even if you gotta earn your turns.
Rider : Olivier Cuvet
Drone Pilote : William Flandrin
Photographer : Mathias Spadiliero
0 Comments