Video: Watch Olivier Cuvet Chased By A Drone On Home Turf

Jan 31, 2023
by Olivier Cuvet  

Few years back, nothing of this existed and there were not much to ride around Bellegarde. Easy option would have been to fly away and settled down in an already existing strong bike community. But Olivier Cuvet doesn’t like easy options.
Few years later and a lot of hours digging allow him and his friends to enjoy this playground on an everyday basis and share there good times with the lucky wanderers who stop by.

Photo by Mathias Spadiliero
Photo by Mathias Spadiliero
In summer, Le Labo delivers the air miles

Photo by Mathias Spadiliero
Photo by Mathias Spadiliero
Does this track really need caption ?

The sand pit is a must go, even if you gotta earn your turns.

Rider : Olivier Cuvet
Drone Pilote : William Flandrin
Photographer : Mathias Spadiliero

Posted In:
Videos Olivier Cuvet


Must Read This Week
[Updated - Dante Silva Joins the Canyon CLLCTV DH Team] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
128125 views
I Crashed Hard - A Post-Injury Update from Alicia
56211 views
Dave Weagle Patents High-Pivot Drivetrain System
53919 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 20 in 2023
48644 views
Review: Rossignol Heretic - Not Quite Ready for Prime Time
40970 views
Jesse Melamed Joins the Canyon CLLCTV Enduro Team
40127 views
First Look: Airdrop Release a 27.5" Slacker Downhill Bike
37272 views
Trek Factory Racing Moves to Pirelli Tires
37041 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041563
Mobile Version of Website