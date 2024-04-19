Ollie Davis Joins the Santa Cruz Syndicate to Fill In for the Injured Jackson Goldstone

Apr 19, 2024
by Henry Quinney  

Despite recently moving from the Union to Commencal Schwalbe for the 2024 season, Austrailian rider Ollie Davis has joined the Santa Cruz Syndicate, filling in for the injured Jackson Goldstone for the year. After a junior career hampered by injury, Davis found his rhythm during his first year in elite and scored some notable results, including a ninth in Loudonville and an 11th in Andorra.

bigquotesWe are stoked to welcome Ollie Davis onto the team. Unfortunately, Jackie’s injury means he will be out a little longer than first anticipated and this opened up room for a little (big) Ol. Former Union rider, and all-round-good-egg, we reckon he is a great fit.

Massive thanks to Commencal Schwalbe for making it happen. Santa Cruz Syndicate


3 Comments
  • 2 0
 What a call up lol. MTB's equivalent of Bearman replacing Sainz at Ferrari a month or so back. Stoked for him to give it hell.
  • 1 0
 Wondering if Commencal Schwalbe received a transfer payment or some other form of compensation. Max happy / not happy?
  • 1 0
 Good GOllie







