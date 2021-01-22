Olympics Cancellation Looks Increasingly Likely, Tokyo Reportedly Targeting 2032 Games

Jan 22, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Maja Wloszczowska from Poland is leading the olympic race with Jenny Rissveds on her backwhell.

A report by the Times has cast serious doubt on the viability of the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Games were originally scheduled to run last summer but were postponed to this year due to the Coronavirus. However, the State of Emergency declared last month in Tokyo, alongside hospital bed occupancy in 19 of Japan’s 47 prefectures reaching stage 4 – the most critical level – with the highest numbers concentrated in Tokyo, means that the Games are in danger of not going ahead once more in 2021.

The Times is reporting that an unnamed senior member of the ruling coalition has said, "No one wants to be the first to say so but the consensus is that it’s too difficult. Personally, I don’t think it’s going to happen." The source implies that the prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, has given up hope on the Games and they are also unpopular with the Japanese population, as opinion polls show that 80 percent of Japanese people are against the Games going ahead in July and August.

Japan has rejected these claims with a public reply to the report on Friday. It said, “All our delivery partners including the national government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the IOC and the IPC (International Paralympic Committee) are fully focused on hosting the Games this summer. We hope that daily life can return to normal as soon as possible, and we will continue to make every effort to prepare for a safe and secure Games."

Earlier in the week, Sir Keith Mills, the former chief executive of the London 2012 Olympics, told the BBC, "If I was sitting in the shoes of the organising committee in Tokyo, I would be making plans for a cancellation... They've got another month or so before they need to make a call." However, Japan has reportedly spent at least $25 billion on the Games so far and will be keen to recoup that cost if possible. IOC member Dick Pound previously suggested that athletes could get priority vaccines to ensure the Games go ahead while a televised Games behind closed doors has also been suggested. However, this would mean that the Japanese authorities would lose out on generating money from ticket sales.

Julien Absalon already has two Olympic gold medals at home. This time he has to leave Rio with 8th place.

It seems that postponing to 2022 will not be a possibility for the Games either. Pound told the BBC, "What we do know is 2021 is our last chance. It's not something we can put off until 2022 or 2023. I don't think it's fair to expect Japan to keep the balls in the air any longer." Instead, Japan may now be looking to use its infrastructure for a future Games. In 2024 the Olympics will be held in Paris, followed by Los Angeles in 2028 but the 2032 Games do not currently have a host city. The Times source said, "[The Government] want to show that they are ready to go, so that they will get another chance in 11 years. In these circumstances, no one could really object to that."

It is most likely that the decision to run the Games or not will be down to national governing bodies. The original postponement of the Games was triggered when both Australia and Canada said they would not be sending any athletes. If any similar-sized nations declared the same this year we imagine that would be the death knell for the 2021 Games.

Athletes will only be hoping for an answer one way or another as soon as possible so they have the most time possible to tailor their training to the year ahead. We'll keep you updated with the status of the Olympics as it develops.

Posted In:
Industry News Tokyo Olympics 2020


Must Read This Week
Opinion: How True is the 'Dudes Who Shred' vs 'YouTubers' Meme?
68651 views
Colorado-Based Myth Cycles Releases the Zodiac: A US Made Steel, Single-Pivot, Full Suspension 29er
62208 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Important Are Water Bottles?
58067 views
The 20 Top Pinkbike Comments of 2020
55986 views
Emily Batty Signs With Canyon
50240 views
Video: Ibis's New Aluminum Ripley is More Metal, More Slacker
44303 views
First Ride: 2021 Devinci Marshall - Aluminum, Affordable, & Made in Canada
43526 views
Throwback Thursday: 8 Old School Rides from Pinkbike Staff
39139 views

50 Comments

  • 63 2
 Dick Pound, still lol
  • 6 1
 I thought that was a joke, is he actually a real person???
  • 8 0
 @Skiskateshane: I guess it's short for Richard
  • 4 1
 why would someone name their kid that?
  • 9 3
 @Skiskateshane: Very real. My guess is that he's an adult and works with other adults so it's probably not a huge deal.
  • 6 0
 @tgr9: Dont assume things.


ps, Dick Pound
  • 23 0
 @Skiskateshane: You really should see the book cover of his book. And read the 4th review from the top!
www.amazon.com/Inside-Olympics-Behind-Scenes-Politics/dp/0470838701
  • 5 0
 @kcy4130: this made my day
  • 6 0
 Ya in Canada we just call him Ricky Gram.
  • 2 0
 always lol. top comment 2021 contender.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: "penetrating look at the five-ringed world" what if dick is just trolling us all and getting off on every moment of it
  • 1 0
 @fullfacemike: Ever watched Robocop? It's not pleasant being called "Dick" by your adversary in the washroom. Wink
  • 1 0
 @tgr9 Damn you beat me to it.
  • 2 0
 @kcy4130: Top notch wordsmanship right there. Hope Dick's been checking his reviews.
  • 1 0
 Yeah he’s a real person 4 or 5 paragraphs from the top first sentence or so you’ll see it. @Skiskateshane:
  • 2 0
 @Skiskateshane: Dick Pound is a f*ckin' OG, he's a huge part of the reason that athletes aren't doped out the wazoo anymore, as fun as that would be to see
  • 4 0
 "Dick Pound here with Japan as it struggles to keep its balls in the air"
  • 2 0
 @kcy4130: and the following ones lol
  • 1 0
 @fullfacemike: I think Dick Pound is a big deal, *especially* for adults.
  • 11 0
 I know these guys are pros but the potential kinetic energy vector from balls to saddle in the last photo should one's front wheel get stuck in a hole just makes me incredibly nervous.
  • 7 0
 Did you ride in the early 90s? We did entire rides in that position.
  • 1 3
 That's Nino - will never happen.
  • 2 0
 @gravity354: Def not Nino. Looks like Absalon.
  • 2 0
 @gravity354: It's not Nino, it's Rémy Absalon. Not gonna happen with him either Big Grin
  • 2 0
 @dolface: *Julien Absalon.
Remy is his enduro brother.
  • 1 0
 @nozes: D'oh! You're right, thank you!
  • 7 1
 Did anyone else just skim the article for dick pound? Bummer about the games.
  • 7 0
 Back again for more Dick Pound comments
  • 6 0
 Untamed senior member my ass. We know it's you Dick Pound.
  • 11 0
 "Dick Pound, my ass"
  • 1 0
 I know that PB brings up that Japan denies the reports, but it is worth noting that they are doing so since the head line would make one think they are about to be cancelled. We shall see what ends up being true, but I wouldn't call it "increasingly likely."

www.marketwatch.com/story/japan-says-reports-of-the-tokyo-olympics-being-canceled-are-categorically-untrue-11611333895
  • 5 0
 cant wait to see emily batty at the 2032 london games
  • 1 0
 Same
  • 3 0
 Keeping balls in the air is definitely a big ask Dick Pound, words of wisdom.
  • 3 0
 "I don't think it's fair to expect Japan to keep the balls in the air any longer."

I see what you did there, Dick Pound.
  • 5 2
 I’d rather get my life back on track. f*ck those money making a*sholes
  • 3 0
 Better start on that Covid 25 vaccine
  • 5 6
 Social gathering s , sporting events, concerts. Large gathering s of people unify ideas and help us have actual social bonds to other people. Social media is not social bonding. It's social isolation. It's not healthy for the human spirit. The progression of compassion and understanding of others is done through actual human to human contact.
We are shutting down the concept of social interaction. Then the next pandemic will hit. Does anyone read history?
Is this the new reality? Covid just like your mutating colds and mutating flues is not going away. Ever!
Untill we change our attitude about Covid we are all prisoners pinned down in fear.
BTW 3700 plus people die every day from automobiles. Now there's a f*cking pandemic!
Rant over!
  • 2 1
 Until we stop our hospitals (UK) filling up with COVID patients and essentially stopping all other care then everything you have written is gobshite.
  • 3 0
 Im shocked.
  • 2 0
 Covid will still be here in 2032.
  • 2 0
 Good thing Batty didn't put an effort in to 2020 to save for the Olympics.
  • 1 0
 It's over Johnny...
  • 2 1
 Lame
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.010321
Mobile Version of Website