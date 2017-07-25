On Track with Curtis Keene Returns for Season 4 - Video

The start of a new season in the Enduro World Series is always a joyous occasion. For Curtis Keene, it's a chance to put all the pieces together and get back to winning. But the road to victory is fraught with uncertain and unfavorable conditions.Follow top US mountain biker, Curtis Keene, as he competes in the Enduro World Series. Experience iconic biking locations, along with an intimate look at the dedication and desire it takes to become the best in the world.