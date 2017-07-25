VIDEOS

On Track with Curtis Keene Returns for Season 4 - Video

Jul 25, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  


The start of a new season in the Enduro World Series is always a joyous occasion. For Curtis Keene, it's a chance to put all the pieces together and get back to winning. But the road to victory is fraught with uncertain and unfavorable conditions.

Follow top US mountain biker, Curtis Keene, as he competes in the Enduro World Series. Experience iconic biking locations, along with an intimate look at the dedication and desire it takes to become the best in the world.


MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Commencal Supreme SX - 180mm All-Mountain Bike With HPP Suspension System
81873 views
Giant Reign Advanced 2018 - First Ride
69099 views
Push ACS-3 Coil Spring Conversion Kit - First Look
56789 views
Danny Hart Crashes at UK DH National Champs
51722 views
1 Question - What's Going on With 27.5+?
51703 views
Enduro Bikes of the US National Championships
51449 views
Fox Introduces New Factory Tuning Program
46740 views
Deathgrip: Brendog and Ratboy Shred the Best Track Ever - Video
42705 views

6 Comments

  • + 2
 Best storytelling, access, and film making around mtb racing. Hands down. Kudos!
  • + 2
 Love seeing some behind the scenes stuff at the EWS!
  • + 1
 Are all male enduro riders built like oxs
  • + 2
 3:05 Thank me later
  • + 1
 Why would you just stand in the middle of the trail, knowing that racers are flying through?
  • + 1
 Keen on watching it!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027045
Mobile Version of Website