On Track With Curtis Keene: The Last Chapter - Video

Nov 7, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  


Curtis Keene wraps up the 2017 Enduro World Series in Finale Ligure, Italy, and takes a look back at the season's highs and lows.

4 Comments

  • + 1
 I hope to see some of the other EWS women make a step forward next season and break the stranglehold on the top spot. Ravanel, Moseley and Chausson have won all but 1 round. Pretty crazy that its been limited to that few.
  • + 2
 Sad to see Curtis go, he'll be missed! Hopefully we see the series handed over to Richie Rude?
  • + 1
 It's odd in the video they never out right say he isn't racing EWS next year. He speaks about it but doesn't say it.
  • + 0
 XC video

