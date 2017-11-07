Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
On Track With Curtis Keene: The Last Chapter - Video
Nov 7, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
Curtis Keene wraps up the 2017 Enduro World Series in Finale Ligure, Italy, and takes a look back at the season's highs and lows.
4 Comments
+ 1
ianswilson815
(22 mins ago)
I hope to see some of the other EWS women make a step forward next season and break the stranglehold on the top spot. Ravanel, Moseley and Chausson have won all but 1 round. Pretty crazy that its been limited to that few.
[Reply]
+ 2
freductions
(46 mins ago)
Sad to see Curtis go, he'll be missed! Hopefully we see the series handed over to Richie Rude?
[Reply]
+ 1
shaowin
(18 mins ago)
It's odd in the video they never out right say he isn't racing EWS next year. He speaks about it but doesn't say it.
[Reply]
+ 0
DH-Angel
(42 mins ago)
XC video
[Reply]
