Video: Ondra Slez Showcases Effortless Freeride Style in 'Play'

Oct 28, 2025
by ondraslez  

bigquotesA video project I have been working on since May, but got postponed due to injury. Building and searching for locations took some time and when it was ready, I broke my collarbone.
Then, it took a couple of days of filming and here it is!
One of the name ideas was something like: Nothing is ideal, or Never Ideal, simply because nothing went according to plan, and there were always some struggles, but got through and finished it, so you can watch it.Ondra Slez

Ondra Slez bar drop photo Lukas Neasi

Ondra Slez and Jakub Vencl are having fun. photo Lukas Neasi


Czech Republic

Videos Riding Videos Merida Ondra Slez


Member since Mar 12, 2025
3 articles
  • 70
 Excellent
  • 10
 Yep. Added to my playlist of Banger Bike Edits.

Edit* I wanted to add that this was one of the most fun and playful forms of filming I've seen recently. Possibly my favourite edit of the year
  • 30
 🤘
  • 20
 incredibly underrated rider. what a banger edit.
  • 30
 Great job!
  • 10
 2:56 slays. Freeslope
  • 10
 Good job
  • 10
 Wicked.
  • 10
 Nice! Thanks!







