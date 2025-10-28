Video: Ondra Slez Showcases Effortless Freeride Style in 'Play'

A video project I have been working on since May, but got postponed due to injury. Building and searching for locations took some time and when it was ready, I broke my collarbone.

Then, it took a couple of days of filming and here it is!

One of the name ideas was something like: Nothing is ideal, or Never Ideal, simply because nothing went according to plan, and there were always some struggles, but got through and finished it, so you can watch it. — Ondra Slez