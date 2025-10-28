Video: Ondra Slez Showcases Effortless Freeride Style in 'Play'

A video project I have been working on since May, but got postponed due to injury. Building and searching for locations took some time and when it was ready, I broke my collarbone. Then, it took a couple of days of filming and here it is! One of the name ideas was something like: Nothing is ideal, or Never Ideal, simply because nothing went according to plan, and there were always some struggles, but got through and finished it, so you can watch it.—Ondra Slez
Edit* I wanted to add that this was one of the most fun and playful forms of filming I've seen recently. Possibly my favourite edit of the year