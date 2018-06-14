Pinkbike.com
Video: Tom Wheeler's Ingenuity Lets Him Ride One Handed
Jun 14, 2018
by
Film This Tyler
Follow
Following
Tom gives you an insight into some very special parts that he has never shown to the public before that enable him to ride.
Check out Not Broken's
website
, Facebook and Instagram for more information.
Video created by Alex Tyler.
Score
Time
+ 2
pbuser2299
(1 hours ago)
Was speaking to a dude at tweedlove with a similar condition, but on a roadie, it had 2 stems at different heights and angles and a single brake lever with a bias controller. Di2 and an electronic magura dropper would probably help simplify the bar a fair bit?
[Reply]
+ 1
neimbc
(16 mins ago)
Fantastic. I gather your BPI left you with total arm paralysis? It must be quite the trick to grab the release pin when you need to bail! I also have BPI, but to a much less extent, where my arm is still functional with few limitations. I had a terrible crash not long ago that felt like I tore apart my arm (ambulance ride) and thought I had it go completely paralyzed. I would do the same thing if I had to - but your design is first rate. Keep riding and inspiring.
[Reply]
