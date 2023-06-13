Leatt Releases 3-in-1 Enduro Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: Leatt
Leatt, the pioneering brand in moto and MTB protective gear, is proud to announce the new 3.0 Enduro helmet. Showcasing versatility and innovation, the 3-in-1 design means it can be worn as a half-shell open face helmet for light trail riding, or in the jet style with the addition of the over-the-ear guards for added coverage, or clip on the full chin bar for maximum protection. One helmet, three levels of protection for any trail.
Winning the prestigious Design & Innovation Award 2023, the 3.0 Enduro helmet reaffirms Leatt's unwavering commitment to rider safety.
"Our mission to enhance protection and push boundaries led to the development of the 3.0 Enduro helmet. Featuring both versatility and security, the helmet demonstrates our innovative spirit," states Dr Chris Leatt.
The 3.0 Enduro helmet chin bar is ASTM certified, offering maximum impact protection. As with all Leatt helmets, the 3.0 Enduro features their category-defining 360° Turbine Technology. The strategically positioned turbine discs within the helmet absorb energy, reducing both concussion risks and brain rotational acceleration.
The 3.0 Helmet features and easy-push release button, Fidlock buckle and rear fit system.
But the 3.0 Enduro helmet isn't just about safety; it's also about comfort and convenience. The helmet is an ideal choice for mountain bikers, boasting features such as an adjustable visor, a sunglasses docking port and a Fidlock magnetic buckle.
The 3.0 Enduro helmet comes with the ear guards and chin bar as standard. Depending on the trail, the rider can adapt the helmet to always optimize ventilation, weight and coverage. Retailing at $269.99 USD, the helmet brings together groundbreaking safety technology and premium comfort features, offering the ultimate solution for riders of all styles and skill levels.
More information: leatt.com
