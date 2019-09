Simon Burney does a bit of multitasking to make sure all is in order.

Unfortunate we can't just shoot in these woods all day tomorrow. But kinda wish we could.

Henrique Avancini makes short work of the network of roots that lace the forest floor.

Can Kate Courtney finish the season on a high note with a win?

Jenny Rissveds will be a podium threat tomorrow.

Can anyone make the king slip up tomorrow?

Tomorrow is it. The last race of the season. Get a goodnight's sleep. It's going to be a ballistic pace.

A bit of light and shadow.

Sina Frei is looking strong on this course.

Chiara Teocchi makes her way up to the main arena.

Those beautiful green hills of West Virginia are home for one more day.

Anton Cooper digs into one of the many climbs.

Bec McConnell has had a fantastic end to the season, will she put a bow on it all tomorrow?

Jolanda Neff snakes her way through the fresh cut.

It's the eve of the last XC World Cup of the season. The riders have all turned their last laps in preparation for the final showdown. It's time for one last good night's sleep. So who will take home the gold tomorrow? Can Kate Courtney take one last win this season for the USA on home soil? Will Nino be utterly dominant, or will Avancini and Kerschbaumer be able to stick it to him on this final race? Only time will tell.