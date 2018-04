Kenda's Hellkat Pro DH tire will no longer use a steel bead. Kenda's Hellkat Pro DH tire will no longer use a steel bead.



Side-by-side tests by Kenda, both in the lab and on the World Cup circuit, have disavowed the widely held idea that wire beads stay on the rims better than aramid (Kevlar) types. Kenda found a higher strength aramid material that proved stronger and lighter weight than its steel beads and that material will replace all metal beaded DH tires in its range.



Kenda's Hellkat Pro DH tires also eschew the commonly held truism that double-casing tires (four layers of cloth casing material instead of two) is the end-all for DH tire survival. Instead, Kenda has used a single-ply casing since day one, using separate aramid sidewall and under-tread panels that won't rip or tear like polyester casing cloth, while allowing the casing to be more supple.