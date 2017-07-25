One Minute of Madness - Loosefest 2017 - Video

Jul 25, 2017 at 10:22
Jul 25, 2017
by Eric Palmer  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login



Loosefest has been a crazy week with amazing high's and a few scary moments, but all in all the best week of riding anyone can imagine!

The guys warmed up fast and didn't waste time getting sideways on the top three jumps. Soon enough someone had the courage to test the new hip at the bottom and that man was Tom Isted. With the most airtime of any jump on course, the guys were flying for over two seconds! It wasn't long before they were comfortable enough to send some tricks over it too.

Loosefest 2017

On Friday evening, just as everyone was settling into the line Remy Morton took his first go at the bottom hip and went too far—he nosed in heavy and had a really horrible crash. He is stable and in good hands and all the boys are sending him the best wishes for a smooth recovery. That ended the session with everyone shaken and the focus on making sure our friend was ok.

With word of lots of rain on Sunday, Saturday was our last opportunity to session the beasts and it was the most amazing session of the week. With everyone comfortable on the jumps it was sideways central with Tom Isted flipping the second almost every run and Bas van Steenbergen whipping both ways with ease. Sam Reynolds, king of the leanies, was getting the bike completely over his head and doing the sickest turn-ups on the third. Tyler Bereman was also sending it with the boys with his trademark style and ended the event with a huge one footed whip over the big MX jump at the third.

Loosefest 2017

The crowds were treated to an amazing day of riding and the vibe with the group of riders was so good! Chilled, but when business time was here, they sent it like champions!


MENTIONS: @ericpalmer
Must Read This Week
Commencal Supreme SX - 180mm All-Mountain Bike With HPP Suspension System
81623 views
Giant Reign Advanced 2018 - First Ride
67366 views
Push ACS-3 Coil Spring Conversion Kit - First Look
56716 views
1 Question - What's Going on With 27.5+?
51531 views
Enduro Bikes of the US National Championships
51283 views
Danny Hart Crashes at UK DH National Champs
49862 views
Fox Introduces New Factory Tuning Program
46608 views
Deathgrip: Brendog and Ratboy Shred the Best Track Ever - Video
40801 views






6 Comments

  • + 5
 holy f those are massive!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 Bas manualing at 70 kph And i'm happy when i do a 10 meter wheelie
  • + 1
 Not everyone has FB ...why do u do that?
  • + 1
 bas van steenbergen...shredding
  • + 1
 that stepdown
  • + 1
 Dang....

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026339
Mobile Version of Website