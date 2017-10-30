PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

One Piece at a Time - Red Bull Rampage 2017

Oct 30, 2017
by Danielle Baker  
Tom Van Steenbergen spent the entire day shovel in hand alongside builder Fest s Damon Iwanaga to complete his already feature-heavy creative line.

Red Bull Rampage has changed over the years, sometimes as a result of the evolution of freeride and sometimes as a correction to a failure of the previous year. They no longer have commentators who call people 'Norby,' nor excessive riders and builders fighting over lines, nor - whether you agree with them or not - judges who have never participated in the sport, let alone Rampage itself. The event continues to morph, and along with it the building does too - it has come full circle through years of the Oakley Sender and other prebuilt wooden features, and back to riders and their crews creating their own top to bottom lines.

Kurt Sorge surveys the kingdom that would be his by sundown.

Kurt s winning run was fast powerful and included technical moves like this flipped tuck no-hander.

Remy Metailler s unfortunate trouble at the US border crossing left digger Eduardo Arruda a man without a country. Not dissuaded Eduardo pitched in and threw dirt with as many crews as he could help.
Red Bull Rampage 2017

Bas Van Steenbergen s dig crew was out in full effect today building a perfectly scultped brand new jump in just a couple hours.

“We used to build features and [the riders] would link it up in between the features, but now they want to build the whole thing," says experienced Rampage builder, Mike Fucci. The pre-build crew in recent years has adjusted their role to accommodate these changes and now, rather than spending the month previous readying the site with prefab features, they focus on what Mike refers to as "plumbing the desert." With nearly 600 feet of hose - "and smart riders bring their own so they can tee it off and bring it places," tanks, giant water buffalos, and water jugs spread strategically across the massive mountainside, there is almost nowhere in the entire venue can't be reached with water. In previous years it's been necessary to carry the water up the mountain and this newfound access has been groundbreaking for the build teams.

Red Bull Rampage 2017

Red Bull Rampage 2017
2017 Red Bull Rampage

Red Bull Rampage 2017

Follow these stones to freedom.
Tom Van Steenbergen getting ahead practicing for alotment ownership in old age.

The sculpture garden from above.

The amount of work that is put into these build efforts by the riders and - this year - their two-person build teams, is staggering. Most riders expressed that with this being the second year in the same canyon, they were finally able to put the finishing touches on lines they'd started to build in 2016. "We pretty much stuck with a very similar line to last year, stuff we didn’t get to have time to finish off or make as good or as big as we wanted last year, we got to do this year," said winner, Kurt Sorge. This sentiment is a clear indication of the sheer volume of physical labor that is needed to transform a site like this into the end product that you see on TV.

Cam Zink greasing his gargantuan step down to the road.

Sorge s victory kicker... precision with a good helping of inversion required.
Waterboy Matt McDuff.

R-Dog taking a tinkle to mark his territory on a line he has largely borrowed from PEF last year.

2017 Red Bull Rampage
2017 Red Bull Rampage

Massive fresh-built features to ride the night before finals... no pressure.

Sunset before finals the perfect time to build a special lip for a certain arial manoeuvre....

While the work that takes place here may seem like a basic means to an end, there is something beautiful and artistic about how the landscape is transformed. The craftsmanship, design, and scale of what is created is a feat in and of itself. But it isn't permanent. After Finals, Mike and the rest of his team began to naturalize the canyon. They will tear out all the lips and hack up the landings. Sandbags will be removed and a combination of wind, rain, and vegetation will begin to obliterate the weeks of labor that has gone into making Red Bull Rampage possible. Just one canyon over you can already see that the desert is quickly reclaiming the venue from two years ago – and if they don’t return to this canyon next year, the same will happen here. And at that point, the lines – that have carefully crafted and agonized over – will disappear.

Sandbags and sunsets.


Must Read This Week
Watch the Winning Run: Red Bull Rampage 2017 - Video
76422 views
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2017
74399 views
Cedric Gracia Questions if Something is Wrong with Rampage - Video
65641 views
What Are Riders Wearing to Stay Safe? - Red Bull Rampage 2017
61484 views
Replay: Behind the Scenes From Rampage Practice
61407 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2017
56257 views
Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90 BC Edition - Review
53795 views
Is This the Steepest Rampage Line Ever? - Video
52733 views

12 Comments

  • + 10
 Impressed to read they are taking out the sandbags and other non-natural materials. Good stewardship of the environment. Thanks!
  • + 2
 Besides the environmental aspect of the issue, I think that there are also some legal issues involved in the process of tearing down the lines... Liability on injury that might take place by using the lines after the event is finished...
  • + 3
 Must be pretty hard to find the motivation to pull the lines apart having spent 2 weeks putting them together and, most probably, fecking knackered!
  • + 3
 Did they really pull out all the sandbags last year? If so, who rebuilt the Goblin/Noblin drop?!
  • + 0
 Such a sick show from everyone involved. Must be impossible being a judge for an event. Every line is gnarly, every trick is steezy. Hope the judges dont get too much shit. Seen a few riders complaining on instagram etc, not everyone can be 1st!
  • + 0
 Rampage isn't the big mountain competition that it once was. It's a hybrid of slopestyle tricks and big mountain lines.

If someone has thrown a double backflip and a front flip in a run in 2005 they would have won for sure.

It's progression.

Then again I guess it's not rampage without someone being robbed.

#norbsgotrobbed #bizetgotrobbed
  • + 0
 Fairclough and Metailler got robbed
  • + 1
 WOW. Leave no trace. As if it never bappened????
  • + 1
 Cam Zink Rampage
  • + 0
 robbpage!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031648
Mobile Version of Website