One Question: Does Mountain Biking Need the UCI?

When we posted the news that the UCI had elected a new president, the comments were filled with people expressing their distaste for the UCI, that they felt that our sport does not need them. So we put that question to a few people involved in the highest levels of racing in our sport to find out whether they agree.
Chris Ball – EWS Managing Director and former UCI technical delegate
As the man at the helm of the EWS, our sports premier racing series that falls outside the UCI, Chris is at the very sharp end of this discussion. As a former UCI technical delegate for World Cup DH he has worked within the organisation, so understands its strengths and weaknesses better than almost anybody in the sport.
|All sport needs governance, direction, and leadership. The UCI for their part often do an excellent job and like all of us have a million and one restrictions and complexities that are seldom seen. Cycling is a massive activity, with multiple Olympic and non-Olympic disciplines that span so many different sporting cultures, health, and recreation. To get all of that right all of the time is pretty much impossible. Putting aside the details of how certain segments of our sport are run, overall of course mountain biking (a form of cycling after all) needs fair and transparent governance by the UCI. Could mountain biking be a bigger and more important part of the UCI? Of course it could, and should be, but regardless of that, having a world governing body is ultimately a necessary thing to have.
We at the EWS believe that working for the sport first is the most important thing and that of course means working with the UCI to some degree. That doesn’t mean though that we need to do it in traditional terms, and although we talk regularly and share a lot of mutual respect, we’ve not managed to work out the detail that we believe will be in the best interests of enduro. But, absolutely we’d like to be part of the change the sport needs, and lead on it, along with the UCI, helping to educate them in what the sport wants and needs, rather than oppose it simply for opposition sake.
Si Paton – BDS series organiser 2007–2017
Si Paton has shaped the UKs DH race scene for a decade now, taking the struggling national series and transforming it into one of the world's premier national race series.
|My answer to that is quite simple, 'Does the UCI need mountain biking?' The answer is quite simple and, as proven, no. We only have to look back to the World Championships at Champery in Switzerland 2011 when it was announced that Rocky Roads, a Belgium internet based company, appeared from virtually nowhere to sponsor the UCI MTB World Cup. If due diligence had been performed with regards the tender process and looking into the background of the company we wouldn't have seen a title sponsor disappear halfway through the season after rumors of unpaid bills.
We do need a governing body, somebody has to run the show, just note that even if Brett Tippie and Steve Peat were running it, people would still complain, but that is just life and the UCI should work with us to ensure the further development of mountain biking. Please let me finish with this, who at the UCI has such a dislike for 4X? Last years 4X World Championships had more viewing figures than the downhill, 4X needs to come back and we need to keep XC and drop XCC, OXO or whatever that new disciplines called!
Gabe Fox – Canyon Factory Racing team manager
Gabe is one of the stalwarts of the DH scene, from his early days of managing the famous Cove Bike Shop in Vancouver and co-founding Sombrio, he was the man to first take Steve Smith to the big show. He has been on the road with the World Cup circuit for more than 15 years now, making him one of its longest-standing members.
|Yes, mountain biking needs a governing body and I feel that the UCI gets abused a bit too heavily by the keyboard warriors on topics which they don’t understand. A lot of the decisions which the UCI makes are made in conjunction with the teams and riders representatives. A governing body like the UCI, which takes care of the Road, MTB, Track, carries huge logistical challenges in scheduling, venue selection and a pile of other topics. I do think there is lots of room for improvement on many things, but regardless, the 2017 World Cup season was one to remember.
Fred Glo – The Godfather of enduro
Fred is the man who invented the modern discipline of enduro with his 2003 race, the Tribe 10,000. From there he went on to run the French Cup, and in 2011, negotiating with a certain David Lappartient, became the first enduro national series to be recognised by their federation. Today he is also a founding member of the EWS and sits on the EMBA board.
|The question is not do we need UCI, but more do we need a split or conflict with the UCI if they want to do something for enduro? So of course my feeling is to try to find a compromise with the UCI but without any compromise regarding the sport, because we've done a good job thanks to the EWS and Chris Ball, our general manager. I personally had a good and constructive experience with David Lappartient six years ago when we signed the agreement between the French Enduro Series and the French Federation. The base of the deal was simple and he told me, "You know enduro, the sport, much better than us and we trust in what you're building and we want you to keep your hands free and we don't want to change anything." After six years I can tell you that this is what happened in France and it was a win-win partnership. So, if Mr. Lappartient followed the same strategy and attitude now leading the UCI, we should be able to at least have some good constructive discussion.
Nigel Page – Manager of the Chain Reaction DH team and former World Cup racer
After a full decade at the helm of the Chain Reaction DH team, Nigel is one of the longest standing team managers on the circuit. Before that he was a well-respected World Cup DH racer for many years, coming up alongside riders like Steve Peat and Rob Warner.
|This a difficult question to answer. It's easy to agree with all the internet warriors and people being negative on the UCI as they seem to be much more interested in road cycling, track, and other non-gravity disciplines, which I am sure they are, but without the UCI we probably wouldn't have the Downhill World Cup. Sure, if someone like Chris Ball and his team came along and decided to run a world DH series it could work, but what would happen if that team then decided they had had enough? What if another team weren't ready to step in and run it? Or if a big sponsor came in to pay for a World Series? What if the budget changed direction after five years and they ditched the program? Could we end up not having a world DH series?
With the UCI at least we seem to get longevity with the series. Sure, they could do a better job, especially promoting the sport better to get a big sponsor like they used to have in the late 1990s when it was on Eurosport. This would also help with prize money which I believe is a joke for what the worlds best riders are doing on their bikes and the risks they are taking. If someone like the Crankworx series decided to do eight rounds and had the DH as one of the main attractions on the weekend then this could work without the UCI but they would need to improve their TV coverage and introduce drug testing etc. The Crankworx ethos would potentially suit World Cup DH better than say the UCI with XC racing alongside it.
I also think rather than adding in a new XC discipline like the UCI have for next year with the four rider short track it would have been way better to add in a giant slalom event on trail/enduro bikes and try to push the worlds best DH riders to go head to head, which would be great for the industry and the fans. As much as the UCI have a negative effect on downhill sometimes they still have to get credit for the many years we have had the World Cup DH series and the World Championships. The UCI just need to listen to the teams and realise MTB is as important as road biking!
Tracy Moseley – Faster than you
DH World Champion, 2x World Cup overall winner, 3x EWS World Champion; those are just the headlines for Tracy's 20 year career at the top of the sport. She is one of the fastest women ever to ride a mountain bike and after stepping away from full-time racing in 2016 she has become one of the sports best ambassadors too.
|Well this is not an easy question to answer as like many things in life there are many pros and cons and this is no different. Mountain biking compared to road racing has a much shorter history of racing and working with the UCI, and is in many ways a very different sport. You don’t need a team to race with or groups to ride with or clubs or facilities to go mountain biking. The club structure does not really exist for mountain biking in the same way it does for road riding, and often mountain bike riders are solitary animals who may meet up with a few friends and plan a ride, but there isn’t the need for a solid structure or environment, so naturally the thought of a national governing body or a UCI saying what you can and cant do and putting rules in place for MTB is often met with much resistance.
Along with the fact that in the UK, still now, enduro racing in the eyes of British Cycling has been ignored and almost a denial of its existence, and certainly no mention ever of any success we have had as a nation in it so far… So for someone like myself that already frustrates me and makes me not want to be in favour of any governing body getting involved in our sport, but I still do believe some structure and ultimately a neutral party is needed at times to bring fair play and a sense of control and regulation to any competition.
The EWS series has evolved at a staggering rate and that is down to the work of a very small team of people, and ultimately they are making all the decisions and directing the path of that sport. In many ways its amazing and its success is probably testament to the fact that there has been no governing body telling them what they can and cant do, but in time as the sport grows more and more, I think it will be too much of a task for just a few people to continue to govern and control. Making sure we always have fair play at races, that doping control is considered, that rules are adhered too, all of these things become more and more important when the level of racing grows and riders with big money contracts are up racing against each other each weekend. I’m not saying the UCI or our commissaries always make the right or the best decisions but I do believe an outside party away from the race organisation is needed to be able to control the growth and keep the competition fair. I dont know what the best solution is at this stage, but I do think its right for the opportunity to work with the UCI to be considered and all options looked at for the best of the sport...
Darren Kinnaird – Crankworx General Manager
As the first full-time member of staff for Crankworx in 2007, he has spent a decade shaping and pushing the festival as mountain bikings premier celebration of all things two-wheeled.
|We've had nothing but a great working relationship with the UCI at Crankworx. Much like the FMB with Slopestyle or the EWS with Enduro, they provide an overarching structure for DH and XC that allow athletes a pathway through the sport. Without this structure, it would be difficult for athletes to progress up to the top levels of the respective disciplines.
Peter Van den Abeele – UCI Deputy Sports Director and Head of Off-Road
While Peters name may not be on the tip of many gravity riders' tongues, his riding career was an illustrious one. After winning the 1984 Open World Championships in BMX he went on to race cyclocross professionally, before competing in XCO at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics. Today his role at the UCI makes him the head of all their mountain bike affairs.
|It is important to note that the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is the only world governing body for the sport of cycling recognised by the International Olympic Committee. Therefore, the UCI is the sole entity responsible for drawing up regulations and calendars, for ensuring that mountain biking remains on the Olympic Games programme and, more broadly, for developing the discipline worldwide.
It is with that mission in mind that the first UCI World Cup series was created back in 1991, with downhill added to the programme in 1993. Over the past 27 years, the series has gone from strength to strength and now offers unprecedented exposure for the discipline and for those taking part. The best possible testimony of the wealth of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is the level of investment provided by Red Bull Media House. No other mountain bike competition benefits from such support. In 2017, the series has reached 5.7 million viewers around the world, an increase of 97% compared to last year, making mountain biking the most important sport for Red Bull.
But mountain biking is not only about the World Cup and World Championships for the UCI. With the help of its World Cycling Centre, the UCI is organising mountain biking training camps all around the world, making sure the discipline flourishes in all corner of the globe. For instance, one such training camp organised last year in Thailand was attended by dozens of riders and coaches. The UCI also promotes gender equity through mountain biking with equal conditions (participation and prize monies) offered to men and women in UCI World Cups and World Championships.
Finally, thanks to the UCI’s constant presence on the ground and through the UCI Mountain Bike Commission, we listen to the community. The feedback we receive from teams, riders and organisers concerning our involvement in mountain bike and the benefits of our work for the discipline is truly positive.
shocking.
My opinion is that we 100% DO NOT need the UCI. I don't care if mountain biking grows. I don't care if mountain biking is in the Olympics. I don't care if mountain biking is on TV. Mountain biking is more than a commodity to us. It's a lifestyle. F the UCI
To me it seems like mountain bikers are completely capable of doing their own thing and doing it very well so that it resonates with both riders and spectator. What more can a event has? Aura of officiality granted by discredited unpopular dinosaur organisation?
But I'll bet that more of that stoke comes from the various movies that have been put out over the years. Stuff like NWD, Three Minute Gaps, and even Not Bad more recently.
But whatever people want to say, the current UCI rules are becoming invasive, increasing controlling, and more exclusionary.
And there are still far fewer events in a year that every single other world based racing series! For comparion...
2010 MotoGP season had 18 rounds!
2015 F1 had 19 rounds!
NASCAR Sprint series has over 30!
The fact that we have so few tells me we're doing something wrong!
Not me son, I stood up, stood tall, all 5ft 6ins of me!
Have the bike in car, and disappear into the woods-perfect
Kobie on the other hand has a net of $350,000,000.00 and pre NBA Lock out was making $25,000,000.00.
No small amount of money for anyone but they are not even close. Even as main stream as snowboarding and skateboarding are these days it's still no comparison.
The Red Bull support in sports and extreme sports is very unique as it gives a untraditional access to professional fees and awards.
It's hard to grow a sport without youth development and being able to plug a youth team or club into some sort of sporting and social structure that provides for development pathways that feeds the athlete to an elite level or helps them maintain a recreational level.
To change any sport that feeds to the IOC, it becomes about votes.
IOC sports function in a global governing structure that focuses on the sport, the sports rules, technical, officiating, discipline, marketing/sponsorship and developing the sport. In Canada it looks somewhat like this -
- IOC ( WADA at the national levels looks after drug control)
- UCI International Sports Federation/World Sports Governing Organization
- UCI Conferences ( usually continents or some geographical formation of several National Federations/Member National Authority/National Sports Organization
- Cycling Canada, National Federation composed of Provincial/Territorial Associations/Trade Teams (pros?)
- Cycling Provincial/Territorial Associations composed of Open Clubs/Trade Teams (pros?)
- Open Clubs
The keys to making the above structure function is votes, membership fees and marketing/sponsorship. Why? They are the copyright holders of the rules.
Each level has a vote to the next level up. Pro teams get a vote too for their side of the sport.
Each level gives a part of their registration/membership fee to the next level up. Sort of the same for sponsorship too if the organization above wants a cut they will ask for it.
Key reason sports connect to the IOC is TV and marketing rights. The TV and marketing rights money the IOC makes every Olympic cycle is pushed downwards to the respective sports in that cycle. Hence IOC to UCI, then to UCI Conferences and finally to Cycling Canada
At the National Level, athletes if they are on the National Team or are independent but get top results in required qualifiers, they will access to Athlete Assistant Program (APP) where they get about $1800 a month
The Cycling Canada gets funding from the Sports Support Program (SSP) and if they host they can get funding from the Hosting Program (HP)
canada.pch.gc.ca/eng/1491492035784
Further Cycling Canada can get money of Own the Podium (OTP) for the Olympic cycle
www.ownthepodium.org/Funding/Summer-Sports-2016-2017
All of the above are Non-Profit Organizations (NPO) that have volunteers guiding paid staff until you hit the UCI and IOC where the big volunteers now become full time directors and get paid
Reason IOC and International Sports Federation are in located in Switzerland is due to the NPO tax laws and administrative laws. Basically the laws are pretty lax and non-transparent. FIFA was a good example of how bad it can and they are talking about billions of dollars in the bank
The hundreds of thousands who turned out at this years worlds, and those in 2015 might want to dispute that (we'll ignore last year, camels having never really been fans of any cycling disciple). Also, most of Europe might not agree with you.
That all said, I actually agree with your idea - I set my road bike to place myself behind the front axle when descending (a classic 110-130mm road stem will put you ahead of the axle), low BB, discs, wider tubeless tyres, wider rims and a 1X setup. The short chainstays is a drafting and power transfer thing, but the current generation of "gravel" bikes is starting to head more in this direction.
Have a look at Whyte's range of gravel bikes, they go further than almost anyone else in this direction.
What ever happened to him?
I propose the following geometry:
67º headangle, 75-78º seatangle, long chainstays 440-460mm, reach 450-530mm with 30-50mm stems. I also think dropper posts could be useful in races for the decents (more aero and more control over the bike).
I can't say I know what the head angles are on road bikes, but my time on motorcycles (sport bikes), is hearing what you are saying here.
A steeper head angle was/is a great thing for a sport bike, but there is an upper limit which always results in instability! Couple that with years of mass centrailization, shorter wheel bases, and increasing stiffness, you ultimately wound up with bikes that were far more high strung than others. CBR900RR (Fireblade) and TL1000S come to mind.
From their you of course wound up with steering dampers and other tricks like steeper head angles combined with longer swing arms. None of which can be easily accomplished on a road bike.
Whatever the case, there is a very real possibility that perhaps the UCI is worried about the bikes getting faster so they are keeping slower via regulations or restriction on design.
I would love to know their stance on disc brakes, something that MTB has had for years and is now mature technology in the industry is only just making its way onto roadbikes (why was it bike companies that refused or was it UCI saying nay that held it back.)
It is what it is, and I love my RB coverage, but wouldn't it be nice to get some honesty sometimes?
See also 4x World Championships, in which the UCI's media partner (such as it was) took a massive shit on the sport. Still pissed off about that!
Oh, and Gabe, I love you man, I truly do, but please take note that those ”keyboard warriors” that you are referring condescending to are most likely some of the most passionate fans of the sport you are in, so be decent and don't belittle them like that! Thank you!
Mx
I think if the UCI hired the right crew, w/ DH and Enduro as their only focus, lowered their "fee" to hold or host a WC, and let this crew run and get more sponsors, run the schedule etc, it could only help.
Would love to see a 10 to 12 race series, I mean c'mon 1 race in North America that's just pathetic.
Oh and yes it's pathetic we have 1 WC in North America.
And if current trends (not what they say) are any indication, it's not going to change much.
If we get an organized body whose soul purpose is to grow and exploit the disciplines of MTB to generate revenue, then MTB has the potential to become a truly profitable sport for athletes, sponsors, and venues.
Money talks and the UCI is just following the cash cows right now.
This was by far the most important part of the article in my mind. 97% growth in WCDH streaming viewership in a year! That is HUGE growth and bodes well for future investment by RBMH and title sponsors. Great news.
Don't dumb us down mofo, people talking here and many others don't doing it are the very base of the sport, the ones paying for the products that the companies you manage make, the ones paying licences to national federatios, we are real mountain bikers!!
Can't stop seeing the similarities with snowboard and FIS on this topic.
XC fits UCI, it's just the off-road version. Gravity needs a different set of skills, commit to different things too, and ultimately is practiced by people with a different mindset.
Probably road or CX don't even question the neex for UCI, like skiers don't question the need for FIS.
There should be a global governing body for gravity mtb, but that body ain't the UCI. It has to be a body founded by and for gravity riders, not roadies thinking of us as an add on.
And the FIS isn't the only time this kind of shake up has happened. AMA Superbike racing in the '90's went through this. It ultimately resulted in the AMA getting their crap together (for a little while at least).
Gabe is all the way out of line here! After all the love he got from the community after Stevie's death, how is he going to turn around and tell the good majority of those same people they are lesser!
It’s time for a change. The UCI has its good points
But I think, it’s suffocating MTB.
The new rules seem to be aimed at protecting the big corporate sponsors; and thier riders, by making it harder for the privateers to qualify; which is such a shame. As that’s been one of the appeals of the sport. For me; The DH World Cup will lose some of it’s magic; without the David and Goliath aspect.
I personally! Would like to see a brake away series.
As I think body’s like the UCI and BC for that matter;
See the gravity sides of MTB; as a side show, to the main event.
Guess the real question is where a sport's governing body needs to govern and where can the sport just be a sport where people interpret it however they please?
It works well for Enduro because the Enduro organization grew with the sport. But establishing a governing body for existing disciplines as DH and XC and operate on the (of course far from perfect) level of the UCI is a big task.
And a big YES for giant dual slalom! In my eyes, moving from DS to eliminator to 4X is what killed gated racing.
-I agree
I used to go to Laguna Seca during the winters when teams would show up and do some pre-season testing. Toyota before getting into Indy car racing, Marlboro Yamaha back in the Rainey/Robers days, etc.... Laguna itself was considered a park, but you weren't getting through the gate on those days without signing waivers!!!!
Please ask the riders of the sport whether or not they think the UCI is needed in the mountain biking community, excluding the XC realm.
I, and hopefully the rest of the community, feel that would be a better place to start rather than the people whose jobs and livelihoods are dependent on being chummy with the UCI.
E.G. Steve Peat or Josh Bryceland to name a couple.
Kind and loamy regards
- A Generic Keyboard Warrior
that’ll be a no from me. yes it might be difficult without the uci but instead of worrying about lack of money, draw up a better strategy.
This is why
"The top 60 men elite, top 15 women elite and top 20 men juniors from the qualifying rounds qualify for the finals." - Article 4.5.027
Equity? 60 vs 15 vs 20?
Yes please
Very interested in verifying this. Such a large increase (essentially DOUBLING your viewership in LESS than a year) is virtually unheard of for any media publishing company, including the likes of YouTube and Netflix.
I wonder how they came up with these numbers.
NO not the average Person,what do you think how many People ride Trail,Enduro and/or FR/DH and dont even know they exist.
For the WC Contenders and all who are involved the Answer might be YES but they could do without the UCI if they really want to.
The question posed here was "Does mountain biking need the UCI?" When you both answered in the way that you did it means that you think, yes, mountain biking does need the UCI. Think about it. Of course you're entitled to your opinion and if you think that mountain biking does need the UCI, fine. If you think that mountain biking doesn't need the UCI then you answered the question wrong.
OK, I'm done.
In road cycling the funny thing is that power isn't in the hands of UCI, ASO owns most of the races (TDF, Paris Roubaix, Vuelta, Giro...) and can make its own if they don't like what UCI asks. It already happened when TDF got out of Pro Tour. So UCI is quite powerless in road.
Sadly there isn't an equivalent to ASO in MTB
I'm not saying there aren't bad things done at the UCI level (corruption has always been a problem in these sort of orgs) but that doesn't mean MTB would be better without it.
The only thing that I hate about the UCI is that stupid rule that forbid a rider with a UCI licence to attend races not UCI sanctionned. It is mostly ignored by amateurs but that doesn't mean that rule is good.
The uci should be be abolished and those in charge past and present put on trial and then in prison for massive felonies. Charges include but not limited to: Financial fraud, deception and conspiracy to cover up/destroy evidence.
The uci is a nefarious, draconian enterprise that has been and is bribed like a $2 blowjob whore...
cycling in general does NOT need the uci at all. It's like F1 does NOT need the FIA or football need FIFA, etc.
These are oligarchic, criminal agencies formed by non-working elites who's main goal is to extract and extort money from anyone and everyone possibloe, while degrading their respective sports.
If enough athlets had stones and boycotted, these entities would cease to exist, just like governments. But as we know, most people are sheep and statists at heart. Dangle the carrot...keep them busy, distracted and just content enough not to revolt. It's human natures flaw and those scumbags who run governing bodies and governments KNOW this.
So they exploit it to the maximum. "Meet the new boss...same as the old boss..."
Hey uci... get f*cked. ;-)
I'm all for the evolution of our sport,but I don't see downhill going the EWS way anytime soon.
