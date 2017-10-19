One Question: Does Mountain Biking Need the UCI?

Well this is not an easy question to answer as like many things in life there are many pros and cons and this is no different. Mountain biking compared to road racing has a much shorter history of racing and working with the UCI, and is in many ways a very different sport. You don’t need a team to race with or groups to ride with or clubs or facilities to go mountain biking. The club structure does not really exist for mountain biking in the same way it does for road riding, and often mountain bike riders are solitary animals who may meet up with a few friends and plan a ride, but there isn’t the need for a solid structure or environment, so naturally the thought of a national governing body or a UCI saying what you can and cant do and putting rules in place for MTB is often met with much resistance.



Along with the fact that in the UK, still now, enduro racing in the eyes of British Cycling has been ignored and almost a denial of its existence, and certainly no mention ever of any success we have had as a nation in it so far… So for someone like myself that already frustrates me and makes me not want to be in favour of any governing body getting involved in our sport, but I still do believe some structure and ultimately a neutral party is needed at times to bring fair play and a sense of control and regulation to any competition.



The EWS series has evolved at a staggering rate and that is down to the work of a very small team of people, and ultimately they are making all the decisions and directing the path of that sport. In many ways its amazing and its success is probably testament to the fact that there has been no governing body telling them what they can and cant do, but in time as the sport grows more and more, I think it will be too much of a task for just a few people to continue to govern and control. Making sure we always have fair play at races, that doping control is considered, that rules are adhered too, all of these things become more and more important when the level of racing grows and riders with big money contracts are up racing against each other each weekend. I’m not saying the UCI or our commissaries always make the right or the best decisions but I do believe an outside party away from the race organisation is needed to be able to control the growth and keep the competition fair. I dont know what the best solution is at this stage, but I do think its right for the opportunity to work with the UCI to be considered and all options looked at for the best of the sport...