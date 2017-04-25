1 Question: What's the Most Important Part of Your Off-Season?

The 2017 international race season has kicked into action: the Enduro World Series has ticked off the first two rounds, the first major XC event, the Cape Epic is complete, and there's less than one week to wait until the first Downhill World Cup in Lourdes kicks off. We asked some of the most focused, well prepared and well-decorated racers out there about what part of their off-season routine is the most important.
Jerome Clementz – Cannondale Factory Off Road Team
Jerome Clementz is likely the winningest enduro rider on the planet; a palmares of multiple Megavalanche and Mountain of Hell wins, French Enduro series titles, and the winner of the inaugural EWS series.
|The off-season is often long, giving you plenty of time to start wondering what was right and wrong in your previous season. Once the season ends, after a break, you have to start working again and make decisions on which direction you want to go. If the previous season was successful you can be tempted to repeat what you did that year and if the result didn't reach your expectations, you may want to change everything.
It can be strange, but to be confident when the season starts, it's important to think about your past season, analyze your performance, your motivation. Define what worked and what didn't, find which areas you could improve. The main mistake would be to repeat the same thing—if you want to progress you need to change things in your routine. The level of your competition is always improving, so you have to try to bring new things in your approach to get better. I'm speaking of fitness or skill aspects, but also mentally, in your material, in your staff, and approach of the race. It doesn't mean doing more but doing better, in a way that fits your vision and goal.
I believe that the athletes consistently at the top, or who manage to come back strong after injury or a bad year, are there because they have the capacity to have an honest vision of their performance, are able to innovate in their approach and have the will to get better and not just 'surf' on their success. It can be done on your own or by chatting with your team, coach, family…
So as a conclusion, I could say that to be sure to be ready when the season starts, analyze your strength, weakness and define your goal, then make a plan a commit to it until the season start. If you're not changing things, you're not progressing and you'll be regressing. This requires an honest look at yourself and the ability to criticize what you have done in the past.
Jared Graves – Specialized Factory Racing
The ultimate multi-discipline rider. Jared Graves owns medals of varying ores from XC, BMX, 4X, downhill and now enduro.
|I have always prepared for the start of race season beginning in early December, when I resume 'the bubble' as I call it, haha. You’ve had some downtime to rest and relax and just enjoy your riding with no plan for the last 6–8 weeks, and then it’s time to start working on what you could have done better from the previous year, and formulate a plan to make that happen.
Every year you prepare in a slightly different way, you take certain things that you know work, and try some new things to hopefully keep you on top of your game and faster than the year before, which is crucial and also keeps things interesting! But probably the number one thing I focus on leading up to the start of the season is getting my day-to-day habits well established, from diet to sleep and recovery and to not wasting any time during the day and getting done what you need to get done to move forward. Once a good routine is set and in place and I see the fitness and strength and skills all coming back, then my mental state always starts to take a big leap forward, and confidence grows.
It's super easy in the off-season to quickly slip into a bad daily routine (which is also needed for a mental freshen up and your sanity!), but getting out of the bad routine (I developed somewhat of a pizza addiction during November and December last year and a very inconsistent sleep routine) and establishing a good routine that slowly becomes the everyday norm again is the most important thing for me. Everything improves once my day to day routine is set and I feel like I’m making the most of every moment, and doing the right things.
So I guess it could be summarized as, a lot of little things that all involve not taking the easy or quick option. Just being in the routine of doing things the best and most consistently as you can.
Tracy Moseley – T-Mo Racing
T-Mo is one of the most decorated downhill racers ever and was the first female to switch discipline to enduro and make a significant mark. Convincingly winning the Enduro World Series titles three years in a row, she's now 'retired' from full-time racing but as committed as ever to the sport.
|Preparation is key to success, and that covers so many different parts of your training, nutrition, bike set up, recovery etc. So I think one of the most important things you can do in the winter is to make sure you have a year planner. Mark out all of the race dates and events you plan to be at. Once it's up on a big piece of paper it's easy to see if you have too much going on at one point in the year and not much at others, you can get a good overview of what your race season looks like. Make sure your goals are written down, both longer term and short term goals.
Then you can start to work into your off-season planning back from that first race, and know when you get to the start gate you have done everything you could to help prepare for that event. You then also have your year mapped out and can see where you are going and what you are doing for the coming months, which I think can help reduce the stress and allow you to be confident in your planning.
Fabien Barel – Canyon Factory Racing
Fabien Barel is a three-time Downhill World Champion and has won many enduro events. Perhaps more impressive than his results is his ability to come back bigger and stronger than ever following serious injuries.
|To start a season strong and confident, for me it is key to have spent lots of time on my bike. Your bike has to feel like an extension of your body. You have to feel the tires on the ground just like walking barefoot in the dirt. This instinct will allow you to stop thinking while riding and focus on what is coming at you. Your body will then react naturally and instinctively when the pressure is on and the starting bleeps beep.
Loic Bruni – Specialized Factory Racing
Loic Bruni may still be young but has a mature head on his shoulders. Knowledge and skill passed down from a pinned Papa have helped him gain the coveted rainbow colors at a mere 21 years of age.
| I cannot say that focusing on only one thing will grow my confidence for the start of the season, to me, it is definitely a mix of different things. But let's talk about something I did more than the previous offseasons before: body care. I normally get physio and massages during the season at the races but never at home. This winter I felt like I needed to help the body going through training. Maybe it's because I'm getting old?
We are riding so much on the roughest tracks to test suspension, crashing and training hard every day. I don't think the body is made for this abuse. This winter I felt like some people needed to look after me. It feels so good to get a massage and some chiropractic care, for example. Our bodies crave it and even mentally it makes me feel better to know that I'm preventing my body from getting old already. Some people do yoga or I don't know what, but to me, this is important now. Injuries suck so bad that I want to do anything not to get them. So, I hope I will be healthy in Lourdes in order to let the full power speak for itself!
Danny Hart – MS Mondraker Team
He's only 25, but it seems like the Redcar Rocket has been around forever. Judging by his form at the end of 2016, he is the fastest bike rider in the World right now.
|I have been concentrating on riding my downhill bike a lot this winter, I have not ridden my MX bike much at all, whereas normally I would ride it quite a lot, I only rode it once this offseason. So yeah, lots of DH riding, my bike is worn out! I am looking forward to the final stages of preparation leading into Lourdes. We're heading out to Spain and Portugal to do some testing.
The downhill riding I have been doing has been at my bike park, Danny Hart's Descend Bike park, as well as other bike parks across the country. Obviously, with me taking over a bike park, I have been riding there a lot. Then when I want to get away from my comfort zone I ride other places over in Wales, and in Europe, I had a solid winter last year riding, doing different exercises on the bike, for instance, no braking for as far as possible down the track, and also no pedalling, it is amazing how when you concentrate on not pedalling how fast your times can still actually be.
As for gym stuff, I have been doing a lot more heavy lifting, just to try and get my strength up. It has actually been quite fun, especially when you can see the numbers increasing every session! Moving closer to the season I will be riding in Europe a little more and doing even more testing.
Jenny Rissveds – Scott-SRAM MTB Racing
Anybody who takes home a gold medal from their first Olympics has a firm grasp on training and preparation, there's rarely luck involved under the five rings.
|For me, one really important thing apart from training is the time I get to spend at home during the winter. I really appreciate spending time with my family and to stay at home for a longer period. People might think I'm crazy but there is something special about riding my bike in the dark, cold and shitty conditions during the winter. I believe these contrasts from the racing scene make me even more motivated to jump into the season.
Rachel Atherton – Trek Factory Racing DH
The best downhill racer ever? After fifteen World Cup and Championship wins on the trot, and a perfect 2016 season, if not already, she's damn close and in the form of her life.
|Guaranteeing success is almost impossible and certainly doesn't boil down to 'one thing' but numerous things all falling into place in the race season. Mountain biking is so dynamic, the variety of skills you need is really very broad, so all of these areas need working on, but I would say that generally if you 'make your weaknesses a strength, and make your strengths bulletproof,' that's a good starting point.
So you might know you are technically a very good bike rider, but if you are shit at jumps, you go out and nail jumps, and technically improve even more—you will be an all-around better rider—you get the picture! I think addressing your weaknesses, whatever they are, but also knowing and being confident in delivering your own strengths is huge.
Nino Schurter – Scott-SRAM MTB Racing
Another Scott rider, and another Olympic Gold medalist and multiple World Champion. Although purely a cross country competitor, Nino is regarded as one of the best all round bike handlers in the world.
|For me, it's important to take a proper break in the off-season and not ride any bikes for 2–4 weeks. I normally go on holidays with my family where I spend some quiet time away from the sporting world. After this restart, I'm motivated again to give it all to prepare for the new season. I don't take any shortcuts as soon it's time to train again, that's the time you build up towards your entire season. If you stick to your program through the winter you can start your first race with a good feeling and that's already the first important thing in your mental battle.
Gee Atherton – Trek Factory Racing
If you've seen Gee without his shirt on, you know he's been training hard for years. Two World Championships, one World Cup Series title, nine World Cup wins and over fifty WC podiums. Outstanding.
|If I can ride all of Dan Atherton’s tracks that he has created, consistently, then I know I'm getting close to being ready for the World Cup season. It's harder than it sounds!
