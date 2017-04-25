1 Question: What's the Most Important Part of Your Off-Season?

The off-season is often long, giving you plenty of time to start wondering what was right and wrong in your previous season. Once the season ends, after a break, you have to start working again and make decisions on which direction you want to go. If the previous season was successful you can be tempted to repeat what you did that year and if the result didn't reach your expectations, you may want to change everything.



It can be strange, but to be confident when the season starts, it's important to think about your past season, analyze your performance, your motivation. Define what worked and what didn't, find which areas you could improve. The main mistake would be to repeat the same thing—if you want to progress you need to change things in your routine. The level of your competition is always improving, so you have to try to bring new things in your approach to get better. I'm speaking of fitness or skill aspects, but also mentally, in your material, in your staff, and approach of the race. It doesn't mean doing more but doing better, in a way that fits your vision and goal.



I believe that the athletes consistently at the top, or who manage to come back strong after injury or a bad year, are there because they have the capacity to have an honest vision of their performance, are able to innovate in their approach and have the will to get better and not just 'surf' on their success. It can be done on your own or by chatting with your team, coach, family…



So as a conclusion, I could say that to be sure to be ready when the season starts, analyze your strength, weakness and define your goal, then make a plan a commit to it until the season start. If you're not changing things, you're not progressing and you'll be regressing. This requires an honest look at yourself and the ability to criticize what you have done in the past.