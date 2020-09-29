Video and Photo Epic: One Year Later - Brook MacDonald's Incredible Road to Recovery

It was 5 hours until I got off the hill and it was the worst day of my life; the arguing between the French and some other people what to do. When the doctors got there they gave me pain relief, but it was so minimal it didn't do anything. I was in pain right until the hospital. When the heli finally turned up, I think they circled for probably half an hour because they went on about how windy it was and there was nowhere to land — Brook MacDonald

8 o'clock in the morning I went into surgery. I was in there for 6 hours. I had 2 rods and 8 screws put in my back. I fractured my T12 and burst my L1. I think they had to reattach everything on my L1 and then they defused my spine. At the same time the L1 was sitting on my spinal cord, hence the 'no feeling' in the legs — BM

As soon as I knew I could stand up and I had feeling back in my legs, I knew that this was something I was gonna recover from. I was gonna make sure that I did everything that I could to be back riding my bike — BM

Every day just felt like it got longer and longer... until we had flights home confirmed. I was so excited I was bawling my eyes out just because I knew that I was going home and could start a proper rehab — BM

I flew straight to Christchurch where the spinal unit was, which I spent 4 weeks at and that was probably the biggest 4 weeks of my rehab. I learned so much about myself, about my body and it paid a massive price on my whole recovery — BM

The amount of support I got from when I had my accident to now, I honestly can't thank anyone and everyone enough that has messaged me — BM

I was prepared to be there at least 2 or 3 months. All the tests they did on me they were really happy with and they said you're probably going to be here for no longer than 5 weeks... I'd do an exercise one day, I would struggle at it, then the next day be able to do it. Not good, but it was just crazy how the body and mind would work and I had to retrain everything — BM

When Wyn came and visited me in the hospital and told me I was going to be best man at his wedding, I teared up so much because obviously the biggest thing I wanted to do was be there and be able to walk for his wedding — BM

I rode my bike 5 weeks after surgery... it was amazing I could ride better than I could walk. It was very difficult to turn the pedals over because I still obviously had numb feeling in my legs and feet so I really couldn't feel the pedals, but it honestly felt so natural to be riding my bike again. From there it gave me so much more confidence that I was going to be able to race again... — BM

I'm back in Europe now, 3 weeks out from World Champs. I couldn't be feeling any better, I honestly have a new love for riding my bike. From what I've been through and experienced it's really made me appreciate life a lot more and realising how quickly it can be taken from you — BM

A year later I'm back ready as ever to race again. I can say that I'm definitely fitter and stronger than I was before, maybe not as strong in some areas, but fitness is better than previous years... This was a whole other extreme of working to get back where I was if not better... If nothing goes ahead I'm still so stoked to be here in Europe riding my bike, it's so surreal the feeling I get each time I ride my bike it's something I could never explain — BM

I'm honestly so thankful for everyone that's helped me, everyone that's stuck with me. I'm pretty sure everyone knew that I wasn't going to do this half-assed and that I was going to make it work.... but I couldn't have got through what I went through without all the support and messages from everyone — BM

The time is 12:10 EDT, August 31st, 2019. Brook MacDonald lies twisted on his side, caked in Quebec dirt. It is 4 minutes since a damp root jutting out from the top of a drop in the forest threw him forward over the bars, landing flat on his back, beyond the transition. With Brook 'the Bulldog' being no ordinary racer, those at the scene know something is seriously wrong. Amidst cries through surging pain he repeats he cannot feel his legs. He wants off the mountain, but the medics are not yet sure how to fulfil that request and are not equipped with adequate pain control.By 12:23 Brook is on a stretcher. Long time friends and fellow countrymen, Sam Blenkinsop and Wyn Masters, help the emergency crew carry him out into the open. The medical team plan to evacuate him using a small metal trailer towed by a mountain patrol quad, but the road is long and boulder-filled and the idea proves hopeless in the first 5 meters. Fast forward to 15:10; the crowd swells at the bottom of the hill in anticipation of the XC finals for elite men, but the heli still circles high over the woods where Brook fell. Surely he's not still up there?Unfortunately he was. Brook remained at the side of the track where the accident happened for almost 4 hours. Enduring this extended ordeal of intense, mostly unmanaged pain was of course only the very beginning of a journey more demanding than the average person could ever be expected to face.Later that day Brook would find himself walking across craters on the surface of the moon; the side-effects of having being administered a strong dose of Ketamine for the pain. Thankfully after surgery the following morning and many weeks without a shower, sensation would gradually start to return to Brook's limbs, but the damage from shattered vertebrae intruding on his spinal cord meant starting from absolute scratch in the recovery process; relearning the most basic motor skills to literally put one foot in front of the other after forgetting how.One year later and Brook is back. Back on the bike, riding the high-mountain trails of Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Training with his team-mates on the Straitline course the week the World Cup was originally scheduled, he says he feels stronger than ever as he recalls the depths of the struggle and the long road back.