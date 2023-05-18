Revisited: The Specialized Status 140 After One Year With a Guest Editor

The Status is fun on smooth flow trails in the bike park and is playful and fun on jumps. I felt it helped me gain confidence on jumps and gaps, but felt a bit long and was hard to stay on top of as I picked up speed around long berms. The mullet setup makes steeper descents easier for sure, but it feels like riding a spaceship when encountering steep, tight corners. The slack head tube angle also means it doesn't have much get up and go, and makes the Status feel pretty sluggish on the flats.



The geometry and the mullet setup unfortunately also make it a poor uphill companion. Locking the shock makes a night and day difference to climbing too—without lockout the pedal efficiency reduces massively due to pedal bob. Even though the build comes with a wide-range 12-speed, drivetrain, I found that with its geometry it is significantly more challenging to pedal on the climbs than my previous bike, the Trek Remedy 27.5”.



It's not going to take hard DH trails in its stride, but it’s fun and playful for everyday trail riding, loves to jump and has a great suspension for its price.