close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
One Year on the Specialized Turbo Levo Gen 3
Mar 23, 2022
by
Beta MTB
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
https://www.betamtb.com/bike-tests/e-mtb/one-year-on-the-specialized-turbo-levo-gen-3/
Posted In:
Beta MTB
eMTB
Reviews and Tech
Reviews
Enduro Bikes
Specialized
Specialized Turbo Levo
Ryan Palmer
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Dropper Post Used to Win One of Road Cycling’s Biggest Races
65736 views
Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
43360 views
Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD
43345 views
Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5
42976 views
Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
41922 views
Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized
39548 views
A Fully Silent Hub, a Futuristic Saddle, & More - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
38266 views
Downhill Tech Primer: What to Expect at the Lourdes DH World Cup
36362 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007434
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments
Post a Comment