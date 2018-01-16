Scott Secco's 2018 Demo Reel

A collection of my favourite images captured in the past year. Huge thank-you to all the athletes who worked with me and the sponsors who supported these projects! Can't wait to see what 2018 holds.Riders:
Mike Hopkins, Brendan Howey, Sid Slotegraaf, Joe Barnes, Ines Thoma, and Kerry Werner.
20 Comments
The guy sprinting out across the frozen lake was weird, but maybe he just had too many Red Bulls?
That was sweet. So many great moments in this, but the log ride with the little kicker had me thinking old school North Shore and that he was going to launch it and land on the log to continue! (Great angle for that illusion)
Cudos Mr. Secco!!!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxmzX1Ev1w4
Absolutely epic!
Post a Comment