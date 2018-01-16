VIDEOS

Scott Secco's 2018 Demo Reel

Jan 16, 2018
by Scott Secco  

A collection of my favourite images captured in the past year. Huge thank-you to all the athletes who worked with me and the sponsors who supported these projects! Can't wait to see what 2018 holds.

Riders: Mike Hopkins, Brendan Howey, Sid Slotegraaf, Joe Barnes, Ines Thoma, and Kerry Werner.

Website: scottsecco.com
YouTube: Scott Secco
Instagram: scott_secco


20 Comments

  • + 13
 I love all the natural beauty in this. Great work Scott.
The guy sprinting out across the frozen lake was weird, but maybe he just had too many Red Bulls?
  • + 1
 AAHHHH YEAHHH!!!

That was sweet. So many great moments in this, but the log ride with the little kicker had me thinking old school North Shore and that he was going to launch it and land on the log to continue! (Great angle for that illusion)

Cudos Mr. Secco!!!
  • + 2
 Dear Scott Secco, When I'm looking for stuff to share with people who don't mountain bike so as to make them understand, your work ends up being the go-to. Never fails to do the job. Keep doing what you're doing!
  • + 4
 Damn fella ,great work, that road cycle clip at the end, DAMN
  • + 3
 Secco!!!!!! The man!!! So good.
  • + 2
 I try to play the sarcastic cynical role but damn you just can’t F..k with Secco.
  • + 3
 One of the best demo reels Ive seen yet.
  • + 1
 have you seen this one ?? youtu.be/ytF0_Dsqyjc This is the sickest I ve ever seen
  • + 2
 Super awkward getting an erection watching this.... Luckily I live in the fast lane! Thanks SS
  • + 4
 beautiful.
  • + 1
 I enjoyed that, even kinda liked the music too. What was the film with Hopkins drifting out in the snow called, I loved that when I saw it first time around
  • + 2
 I think that's DreamRide II,
www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxmzX1Ev1w4

Absolutely epic!
  • + 1
 @mountainbikerfisher: That's the one mate!
  • + 1
 Wow incredible dude! Makes me feel like I need to go outside and create something beautiful.
  • + 1
 You murdered that Dreamride II video, prob the best of last year, easy. Nice one, dude.
  • + 2
 Sooooo good, some of that scenery is unreal.
  • + 2
 True majesty. Thanks for all that you do to make our sport art.
  • + 2
 Great work!
  • + 1
 This video deserves an oscar nomination for Best Cinematography.
  • + 1
 great!

