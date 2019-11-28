O'Neal Announces New Bike/Hike Traverse Shoe

Traverse Flat

• Flat Adventure outsole gives great traction off-road when hiking off the bike

• Less aggressive tread on and around the pedal contact point for maximum grip on the bike

• Quick-Lace lacing system for the perfect tailored fit and quick-release

• Velcro strap to give an even more secure fit plus to house the Quick-Lace system

• Side mesh ventilation and perforated front upper for air flow and cooling while riding

• Padded ankle area and tongue for extra comfort

• Externally reinforced toe box and back of shoe for increased durability

• Removable and interchangeable foot-bed

• Comes in black and red/black

• 89.99 €



Traverse SPD

• SPD Adventure outsole gives great traction off-road when hiking off the bike

• Nylon shank in sole for improved stiffness and power transfer

• Quick-Lace lacing system for the perfect tailored fit and quick-release

• Velcro strap to give an even more secure fit plus to house the Quick-Lace system

• Side mesh ventilation and perforated front upper for air flow and cooling while riding

• Padded ankle area and tongue for extra comfort

• Externally reinforced toe box and back of shoe for increased durability

• Removable and interchangeable foot-bed

• Comes in black and blue/black

• 99.99 €

