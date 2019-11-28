O'Neal Announces New Bike/Hike Traverse Shoe

The entire O'Neal shoe range now consists of 4 flat and 5 SPD shoes with the introduction of the all-new Traverse Flat and Traverse SPD. These new Traverse shoes join the Loam SPD waterproof shoe in what O'Neal calls their Adventure Series and target riders who want a versatile shoe that they can both ride and hike in.
|The all-new O'Neal Traverse range is equally at home riding or hiking. So whether you are planning to spend full days in the saddle, traversing the mountains and looking for your next adventure or just want a dependable shoe that offers function in a variety of conditions, the Traverse is for you. Available for flat pedals and SPD.—O'Neal
The front and rear of the Traverse shoe are reinforced to provide protection against rock and trail debris, while the Adventure sole aims to provide great traction when hiking with the bike. O'Neal says that the pedal grip is not compromised despite the Traverse’s ability off the bike due to the less aggressive tread pattern around the pedal contact area.
There are a quick-lace system and Velcro strap to secure the foot in place when riding or walking and small mesh areas to provide ventilation and cooling.
Traverse Flat
• Flat Adventure outsole gives great traction off-road when hiking off the bike
• Less aggressive tread on and around the pedal contact point for maximum grip on the bike
• Quick-Lace lacing system for the perfect tailored fit and quick-release
• Velcro strap to give an even more secure fit plus to house the Quick-Lace system
• Side mesh ventilation and perforated front upper for air flow and cooling while riding
• Padded ankle area and tongue for extra comfort
• Externally reinforced toe box and back of shoe for increased durability
• Removable and interchangeable foot-bed
• Comes in black and red/black
• 89.99 €
Traverse SPD
• SPD Adventure outsole gives great traction off-road when hiking off the bike
• Nylon shank in sole for improved stiffness and power transfer
• Quick-Lace lacing system for the perfect tailored fit and quick-release
• Velcro strap to give an even more secure fit plus to house the Quick-Lace system
• Side mesh ventilation and perforated front upper for air flow and cooling while riding
• Padded ankle area and tongue for extra comfort
• Externally reinforced toe box and back of shoe for increased durability
• Removable and interchangeable foot-bed
• Comes in black and blue/black
• 99.99 €
