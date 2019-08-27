O'Neal Celebrates Their 50th Anniversary

Jim O'Neal began his off road racing career on a borrowed motorcycle sometime in the late '60s, and was on the ground floor of the American motocross revolution when the first European racers brought the sport, along with their exotic two-stroke machines to the West Coast. O'Neal founded his namesake company out of a Ford Econoline van in 1970 to make better gear for motocross racers, and never looked back. Fifty years later, Jim is still riding and O'Neal's range of helmets, protective gear and accessories is also flourishing.



Perhaps the most conspicuous O'Neal rider in mountain biking is the GOAT. Greg Minnaar has been on O'Neal since we can remember. You may imagine he's been tempted by more than one high-dollar offer to jump ship. The fact that he hasn't, speaks a lot for the brand.



O'Neal pulls expertise from sponsored athletes in DH, slopestyle, EWS, BMX and gate racing to flesh



Jim O'Neal racing a 250cc Spanish Bultaco - early 1970's.