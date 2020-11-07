O’Neal Launch 2021 Riding Apparel Collection

Press Release: O'NEAL
As the seasons shift from Summer to Fall for many of our riders the weather can be unpredictable – warm with clear blue skies one day; colder and even raining the next. As the first of our 2021 collection starts to land we’ve got both outcomes covered…Summer, Fall and even Winter riding…for the trails, bike parks or even racing as events start to open up again finally in many places.
2 exciting new developments for 2021 – the PUMPS
and SENDER PRO
– both answering questions we’ve had from our riders over the last couple of years:
With the PUMPS Shoe
we bring a shoe that is as technically competent as any other flat shoe in the range but with more casual styling can be worn all day with jeans making a true one-stop solution for not only your riding shoe needs but possibly all your shoe needs!
The SENDER PRO Shoe
brings our micro-adjust ratchet lacing system to a flat shoe for the first time. We’ve often heard riders ask why this lace closure system is often only available on SPD shoes from O’Neal and most other brands yet we see at least as many if not more riders wearing flat shoes compared to SPD these days. The SENDER PRO
offers all-over protection and the lacing gives the perfect tailored fit and quick-release – the perfect all-round race and riding shoe for the serious rider who demands the best.
For many the onset of winter is just around the corner. Our new WINTER WP
and WINTER
Gloves offer maximum protection from the elements – both warmth and water-resistance and waterproof protection. When paired with our RAINWEAR Collection
you’ll be covered whatever the weather throws your way.
Our World Cup riders Nina Hoffmann
and Greg Minnaar
have also been wearing our new lighter weight TRAILFINDER PANTS
over the last few months, again that perfect seasonal cross-over product which is cool enough in warmer conditions yet warm enough when it gets a little chillier, all the while offering the great freedom-of-movement that you’ll find across the collection. The TRAILFINDER PANTS
are also available in Youth sizes.
The all-new AERIAL JERSEY
with a full-length front zipper and 3 rear elasticated pockets, taking the O’Neal MTB collection more towards the gravel and trail rider, recognising that a more aero fit and off-bike storage options are increasingly important without needing to look like a full-on roadie.
Finally the PIN IT
Jersey and Shorts are a staple favorite in the collection, back for 2021 with new colors and graphics to freshen up our fairer weather combo for those riders lucky enough to still be enjoying a late Indian summer.
Our ELEMENT FR
line sees new fresh graphics and colors for 2021, ideally suited for DH and Enduro riding and racing, offering protection alongside freedom-of-movement, making it the choice of Greg Minnaar for over 6 seasons now.
