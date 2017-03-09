Markus Saurer Flipping and Spinning at La Poma - Video

O'Neal and Azonic Team Rider Markus Saurer spent the last week of 2016 at Barcelona's legendary La Poma Bikepark. Escaping the Austrian Winter – in a balmy 15°C – the main goal for Markus was just to ride as much as possible and have fun with his mates. Up-and-coming film maker Peter Pingitzer came along for the trip, filming every morning between the famous La Poma gusts coming across the trails. They still managed to collect some insane footage – check it out:





Markus Saurer

Stats:

Age: 22 | Height: 180cm | Weight: 80kg | Sponsors: O'Neal, Azonic, Grumpy Scampi, Adidas Eyewear, BananaCrew, Friesis BikeryEver since he was a little kid, Markus was riding and finding his limits. Building jumps and nailing them was all he lived for growing up. However, until 2012 mountain biking was second to his main passion: motocross. This was priority number one, racking up podiums from a young age. More recently he returned to his roots, digging, building and riding bikes without an engine. Since then, every day has been spent on two wheels with a bar in his hands, flipping and spinning.Now the main focus is to become a main player in the FMB World Tour, which involves not only improving his technical riding but also his fitness on the enduro bike and in the gym. His motto: "Work until your idols become your rivals." Despite this drive and dedication, when you meet Markus he's super laid back with an infectious attitude to life.