OneUp Components Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary by Announcing Refund for First 42 Customers

OneUp Components is 10 years old today. The idea for our first product came about back in 2013 when Jon, one of our founders, broke his brand new, recently launched, SRAM XX1 derailleur. Replacements weren't readily available so he designed and made a 42T sprocket to try and make his Shimano 10-speed cassette work for 1x. It actually rode way better than we expected. And that got us thinking.OneUp was officially born on November 28, 2013, when we released our very first product: the 42T Expander Sprocket. It cost $100 USD with free shipping worldwide and gave ten speed riders 90% of the benefit of 1x11 at 10% of the cost.Our first customers bought an untested product from a completely unknown brand on a website that we built in a weekend. Unbelievably, our first production order sold out in less than 24hrs. And, insanely, somehow we were now a mountain bike brand!Everyone has to start somewhere and for us it all began with a big green cog. We’re now 10 years old and many things have changed. But we still make the components we want on our bikes and sell them at a price we’d pay with our own money.As a way to say thanks to our earliest supporters we’re giving the first 42 people who bought a 42T Expander Sprocket a full refund for their original order, adjusted for inflation. We’ve tried to contact you all. But If you bought a 42T Sprockets on November 28, 2013 and haven't heard from us please get in touch.We're working harder than ever to design the parts we want for our bikes. We're excited to share more of them with you soon. Stay tuned.