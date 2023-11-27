OneUp Components Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary by Announcing Refund for First 42 Customers

Nov 28, 2023
by OneUp Components  
2013 Norco Sight OneUp Components 42T Sprocket Rad Cage and NW Chainring


Press Release: OneUp Components

OneUp Components is 10 years old today. The idea for our first product came about back in 2013 when Jon, one of our founders, broke his brand new, recently launched, SRAM XX1 derailleur. Replacements weren't readily available so he designed and made a 42T sprocket to try and make his Shimano 10-speed cassette work for 1x. It actually rode way better than we expected. And that got us thinking.


OneUp 42T First Prototype
OneUp 42T Prototype 1
42T Expander Sprocket, Prototype Number 1


OneUp was officially born on November 28, 2013, when we released our very first product: the 42T Expander Sprocket. It cost $100 USD with free shipping worldwide and gave ten speed riders 90% of the benefit of 1x11 at 10% of the cost.


OneUp Components 42T Sprocket
OneUp Components 42T Sprocket


Our first customers bought an untested product from a completely unknown brand on a website that we built in a weekend. Unbelievably, our first production order sold out in less than 24hrs. And, insanely, somehow we were now a mountain bike brand!


Everyone has to start somewhere and for us it all began with a big green cog. We’re now 10 years old and many things have changed. But we still make the components we want on our bikes and sell them at a price we’d pay with our own money.


bigquotesThank you to anyone that’s ever ridden a OneUp Component. We’re still here today because of you.
And we're extremely grateful for your support over the last 10 years.OneUp

As a way to say thanks to our earliest supporters we’re giving the first 42 people who bought a 42T Expander Sprocket a full refund for their original order, adjusted for inflation. We’ve tried to contact you all. But If you bought a 42T Sprockets on November 28, 2013 and haven't heard from us please get in touch.

We're working harder than ever to design the parts we want for our bikes. We're excited to share more of them with you soon. Stay tuned.



OneUp Components 42T



OneUp Components
Established 2013

WORK LESS RIDE MORE


21 Comments
  • 21 0
 What a neat idea. I still have one of those green rings down in my parts stash, but pretty sure I wasn't among your first 42 customers. Still, lots of OneUp parts on all our bikes.
  • 14 0
 Work Less Ride More… the most inspirational word slam I’ve ever known. Thanks team!
  • 1 1
 what if i work by riding though? what should i do?
  • 2 0
 @mypinkbikeself: no action required. already winning.
  • 15 1
 There’s two kinds of mountain bikers: those who have OneUp dropper posts, and those who don’t. If you know, you know.
  • 5 0
 I have 4 bikes, 3 of them have one-up droppers, 3 of them have one-up bars, and all have a version of the stem multi-tool, some EDC lite, and others the threaded one. Awesome company and products, congrats on the anniversary!
  • 6 0
 When I think one up I think value, and that's a good thing! Congratulations, see you in 25 yrs guys
  • 5 0
 I remember first seeing those "dinner plate" sprokets thinking they were such a game changer
  • 1 0
 And the Rad'r cage that could clear the dinner plate, to make it all happen.
  • 1 0
 OneUp is rad. I've got a couple of droppers, an EDC pump, and "WORK LESS RIDE MORE" on my shop door. Great kit - definitely on my list of "buy once, cry once" products like King BBs, headsets, and hubs, Darn Tough socks, and SQLab saddles.
  • 1 0
 I definitely bought an Extender + Rad'r cage package, but I'm sure it wasn't the first production run. Those parts were very well designed, and launched at a key moment in time before the main drivetrain players offered options.
  • 3 0
 Congrats on the anniversary! Will you actually do a sale in EU that you mentioned in the newsletter?
  • 2 0
 Bought a 42T one for my wife's Podium back in Nov 2014. Put a Totem on the front, and it made for a fantastic bike that should could pedal on the Shore!
  • 3 0
 $100 in November 2013 adjusted for inflation is $132.07 today.
  • 2 0
 good bot. haha
  • 2 0
 Love OneUp, that’s all.
  • 1 0
 "90% of the benefit ... at 10% of the cost." is a philosophy everyone in the industry should start taking seriously
  • 1 0
 Love OneUp, but I bought the Wolf Tooth 42T Expander back in the day.
  • 1 0
 Easy win. Great marketing tactic. Relatively cheap with tons of upside.
  • 1 0
 Still waiting for the 11 speed 60T expander cog...
  • 1 0
 Great work boys!







