OneUp Announces Droppers in Every Length from 100mm to 210mm

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components
We've been obsessed with shaving every last millimeter from our new dropper posts, so that you can run the longest dropper possible. The OneUp Dropper Post has the shortest stack height and shortest total length of any
dropper post with the same travel. No other dropper post can get your saddle lower. The OneUp Dropper Post is now available in 120mm, 150mm, 180mm and 210mm lengths and all can be shimmed down in travel by either 10mm or 20mm.
The OneUp Dropper Post has class leading specs, innovative useful features and offers real value. Want more from your dropper? Get OneUp. FEATURES
Travel adjust shims allow you to custom tune your post to dial in your perfect length.
Cable actuated for easy installation and a simple no bleed remote
Ergonomic remote paddle position
Reliable sealed cartridge internals
User replaceable cartridge only $60 USD
Easy to service at home
2 year warranty 2019 UPDATES
Shortest total length of any dropper (420mm with actuator for a 150mm post)
Shortest stack height of any dropper (183mm for a 150mm post)
New upper DU Bushing in the collar for increased bushing overlap and durability
The new OneUp dropper line now covers 100-210mm post lengths in 10mm increments.
20g lighter than our old post, you need to spend twice as much on a dropper to get something lighter than the OneUp post. SPECS
Price: 120mm,150mm $199 USD / 180mm, 210mm $209 USD / Remote $49 USD
Weight: (30.9) 120mm 435g / 150mm 480g / 180mm 525g / 210mm 570g / Remote 41g TOTAL LENGTH
If you want to upgrade to a longer travel dropper post, you’ll probably be limited by your new post's total length or stack height, which is why we've minimized both. Our 180mm post is shorter than every 170mm or longer dropper and even some 150mm posts. Most frames aren’t yet designed around long travel droppers, so the shorter the total length of your post the more likely it is to fit your bike. STACK HEIGHT
Say goodbye to the double drop. Many riders are forced to run a shorter travel post because of an interrupted seat tube or still have to use a quick release with their dropper post to get their seat low enough. Upgrade to a longer travel post, even if your current one is already slammed. If you are 5'11 (180cm) or taller, its likely that you can run a 210mm post.
REMOTE
Christina ( 5'4" ) was able to run a 180mm travel OneUp Dropper Post in her size small frame. Nick ( 6'6" ) is running a 210mm in his XL frame.
The updated remote has the same awesome lever position for ultimate thumb wrap and control but now has a more durable aluminum body and is available in 22.2, I-Spec EV, I-Spec II and MMX clamp options, for perfect integration with your brake lever at no extra cost.
I-SPEC EV Direct Mount Remote on a new XTR M9100 Lever
Stumpjumper Evo S3 Carbon with a 210mm Dropper
oneupcomponents.com / Free Shipping Worldwide / WORK LESS RIDE MORE
Are some people sizing up on frames for the longer reach despite not having the inseam? Is your torso just SUPER long? Am I not riding the bikes you're referencing? Do you want 210mm of dropper on your XC racer?
Easy to service [CHECK]
Cheap replacements [CHECK]
Lightweight [CHECK]
Well priced [CHECK]
Reliable [?]
Brand image [LOADING]. The time has come!
Waiting till they have them in stock again- 400€ for other posts is too expensive for me
Turns out, first of all, this number is USA only and secondly even the CDC says “the average age-adjusted height ... is 69.1 inches (175.4 centimeters). That's *about* 5 feet 9 inches tall.”
The key is proper installation following instructions to keep a very light pressure on the housing as you insert it so when the cable pulls, the housing is already touching the actuator.
What I said is 100 percent true. The housing moves the actuator. The cable head doesn't move in the actuator at all. I didn't say the entire housing has to move from lever to post. Yours likely functions precisely because your housing is bolted down, this allows you to have a housing surplus of housing between the actuator on the bottom of the post and your bottom bracket, where you say it is locked. This surplus (curve) is taken up when you press your lever. Rubber gaskets that try to "seal" out grime gunk (think santa cruz) often don't "lock" the housing in the way you mentioned, and as a result you end up pressing the entire housing through the sticky, friciton-y, gasket.
Thanks but also no need to throw the "use your LBS" card in there. I'm a mechanic, you're barking up the wrong tree. I never mentioned problems with the post sinking, thats not what this comment is about. Its the fact that the actuator is compressed through housing movement.
Again, never did I say that the product was failing, or say that OneUp was a bad company. Just that there is an important, unique design characteristic that is rarely mentioned yet should be considered.
We aren't going to see eye to eye on this one. Cheers.
Just measure how much of the post is currently inserted into the frame? Plus what is above the seat collar? To work out the max drop I can have? Assuming the length isn't longer than the new drop plus if there is enough room in the frame to accommodate the rest of the post?!
However...with these travel reducing shim things, you can put that in there to limit the amount of total extension. So in theory, you should be able to find a height that works exactly for you. Only really tall guys (like me) will have post sticking out of the frame with the 210mm dropper.
My 170mm reverb is sitting outside my frame by 60mm. Which means I can't get my saddle down out of the way enough when things get rowdy. And I want them to get rowdy, all the time! Can't wait to introduce my Reverb to the pinkbike buysell.
Looks like the 180 would fit my chromag awesome, I subscribed to the "in stock alert"! Thanks!
Does it still use the same actuation method where the housing moves?
I'm only saying this because I was one of those first customers of their dropper, and I'm glad that this time around they're showing TOTAL length. I've been a customer of OneUp since the extender cog days, and I still have my first rlease dropper and to this day it's still running great!
Anybody knows at which end the cable ends? On the Thomson you cut the cable at the lever which is very easy to adjust the good length.
The only negative thing I've heard about them is that they tend not to work when it gets cold. As long as there isn't any significant snow, I'll ride regardless of the temperature (even down to like - 15C). Does anyone have experience with the post in low Temps?
Now I just need an excuse to grab the 210 mm version!
How would I know if I gave the old lever design? I’ve craxked mine also at one of the mounting holes, still works, I just run it in the alternate mounting holes...
Interesting, mine is all composite and lasted one ride...
There is absolutly no need for a saddle to be 2" or more in height!
- can bike be lifted by seadle while post is compressed?
- does it have limitations/issues based on frame design internal routing?
That said for the price it was still a competitive product. Looking forward to see what the paying public says about the new one .
If this doesn't solve your issue hit us up at info@oneupcomponents.com. We stand behind every product we sell and will get you sorted. I have no idea how we could have missed your previous e-mail.
