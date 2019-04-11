OneUp Announces Droppers in Every Length from 100mm to 210mm

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components

any

FEATURES

2019 UPDATES

SPECS

TOTAL LENGTH

STACK HEIGHT

Christina ( 5'4" ) was able to run a 180mm travel OneUp Dropper Post in her size small frame. Nick ( 6'6" ) is running a 210mm in his XL frame.

REMOTE

I-SPEC EV Direct Mount Remote on a new XTR M9100 Lever

Stumpjumper Evo S3 Carbon with a 210mm Dropper

oneupcomponents.com / Free Shipping Worldwide / WORK LESS RIDE MORE

We've been obsessed with shaving every last millimeter from our new dropper posts, so that you can run the longest dropper possible. The OneUp Dropper Post has the shortest stack height and shortest total length ofdropper post with the same travel. No other dropper post can get your saddle lower. The OneUp Dropper Post is now available in 120mm, 150mm, 180mm and 210mm lengths and all can be shimmed down in travel by either 10mm or 20mm.The OneUp Dropper Post has class leading specs, innovative useful features and offers real value. Want more from your dropper? Get OneUp.Travel adjust shims allow you to custom tune your post to dial in your perfect length.Cable actuated for easy installation and a simple no bleed remoteErgonomic remote paddle positionReliable sealed cartridge internalsUser replaceable cartridge only $60 USDEasy to service at home2 year warrantyShortest total length of any dropper (420mm with actuator for a 150mm post)Shortest stack height of any dropper (183mm for a 150mm post)New upper DU Bushing in the collar for increased bushing overlap and durabilityThe new OneUp dropper line now covers 100-210mm post lengths in 10mm increments.20g lighter than our old post, you need to spend twice as much on a dropper to get something lighter than the OneUp post.Price: 120mm,150mm $199 USD / 180mm, 210mm $209 USD / Remote $49 USDWeight: (30.9) 120mm 435g / 150mm 480g / 180mm 525g / 210mm 570g / Remote 41gIf you want to upgrade to a longer travel dropper post, you’ll probably be limited by your new post's total length or stack height, which is why we've minimized both. Our 180mm post is shorter than every 170mm or longer dropper and even some 150mm posts. Most frames aren’t yet designed around long travel droppers, so the shorter the total length of your post the more likely it is to fit your bike.Say goodbye to the double drop. Many riders are forced to run a shorter travel post because of an interrupted seat tube or still have to use a quick release with their dropper post to get their seat low enough. Upgrade to a longer travel post, even if your current one is already slammed. If you are 5'11 (180cm) or taller, its likely that you can run a 210mm post.The updated remote has the same awesome lever position for ultimate thumb wrap and control but now has a more durable aluminum body and is available in 22.2, I-Spec EV, I-Spec II and MMX clamp options, for perfect integration with your brake lever at no extra cost.