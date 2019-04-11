PRESS RELEASES

OneUp Announces Droppers in Every Length from 100mm to 210mm

Apr 11, 2019
by OneUp Components  

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components

We've been obsessed with shaving every last millimeter from our new dropper posts, so that you can run the longest dropper possible. The OneUp Dropper Post has the shortest stack height and shortest total length of any dropper post with the same travel. No other dropper post can get your saddle lower. The OneUp Dropper Post is now available in 120mm, 150mm, 180mm and 210mm lengths and all can be shimmed down in travel by either 10mm or 20mm.


The OneUp Dropper Post has class leading specs, innovative useful features and offers real value. Want more from your dropper? Get OneUp.

FEATURES
Travel adjust shims allow you to custom tune your post to dial in your perfect length.
Cable actuated for easy installation and a simple no bleed remote
Ergonomic remote paddle position
Reliable sealed cartridge internals
User replaceable cartridge only $60 USD
Easy to service at home
2 year warranty

2019 UPDATES
Shortest total length of any dropper (420mm with actuator for a 150mm post)
Shortest stack height of any dropper (183mm for a 150mm post)
New upper DU Bushing in the collar for increased bushing overlap and durability
The new OneUp dropper line now covers 100-210mm post lengths in 10mm increments.
20g lighter than our old post, you need to spend twice as much on a dropper to get something lighter than the OneUp post.

SPECS
Price: 120mm,150mm $199 USD / 180mm, 210mm $209 USD / Remote $49 USD
Weight: (30.9) 120mm 435g / 150mm 480g / 180mm 525g / 210mm 570g / Remote 41g



TOTAL LENGTH
If you want to upgrade to a longer travel dropper post, you’ll probably be limited by your new post's total length or stack height, which is why we've minimized both. Our 180mm post is shorter than every 170mm or longer dropper and even some 150mm posts. Most frames aren’t yet designed around long travel droppers, so the shorter the total length of your post the more likely it is to fit your bike.

STACK HEIGHT Say goodbye to the double drop. Many riders are forced to run a shorter travel post because of an interrupted seat tube or still have to use a quick release with their dropper post to get their seat low enough. Upgrade to a longer travel post, even if your current one is already slammed. If you are 5'11 (180cm) or taller, its likely that you can run a 210mm post.

Christina ( 5'4" ) was able to run a 180mm travel OneUp Dropper Post in her size small frame. Nick ( 6'6" ) is running a 210mm in his XL frame.

REMOTE
The updated remote has the same awesome lever position for ultimate thumb wrap and control but now has a more durable aluminum body and is available in 22.2, I-Spec EV, I-Spec II and MMX clamp options, for perfect integration with your brake lever at no extra cost.

I-SPEC EV Direct Mount Remote on a new XTR M9100 Lever

Stumpjumper Evo S3 Carbon with a 210mm Dropper




oneupcomponents.com / Free Shipping Worldwide / WORK LESS RIDE MORE


165 Comments

  • + 188
 One Up just keeps One Upping themselves
  • + 17
 hohoho
  • + 48
 You think they have the market cornered and then boom, they raise their game to another level
  • + 8
 I've missed the punny posts
  • - 13
flag kookseverywhere (5 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 oneup is way lever than the compititon
  • + 3
 Quickly becoming one of my favorite brands. Their chainguide, chainrings, droppers, are all on my bikes. And now the handlebars... Great company. Race Face best watch out, I won't be surprised to see them expand into more areas!
  • + 2
 They sure have extended beyond the competition!
  • + 1
 they need ten ten model.
  • + 0
 they have sure risen to beyond all compeition
  • + 125
 Every tall rider out there is giving you a high five with their giant hands.
  • + 10
 They actually finally did a good option for us hobbit legged peeps too
  • + 1
 Except some XL and XXL frames have fairly tall mast - I think my XXL could only fit a 150mm maybe 180mm max
  • + 2
 Give that man a 36er!
  • + 3
 @tigerteeuwen: I'm really curious about this sentiment. I've found that if you're tall enough to warrant an XL/XXL frame, usually that mast is only a small portion of the seat tube + post length needed for proper pedaling position. I've always had 8-12cm of post extension, with 150mm of drop, on my XL trail bikes. Then again I'm 198cm tall.

Are some people sizing up on frames for the longer reach despite not having the inseam? Is your torso just SUPER long? Am I not riding the bikes you're referencing? Do you want 210mm of dropper on your XC racer?
  • + 1
 @BsampSy: I never really considered inseam for sizing, sizing seems like it should be based more on torso length and then you raise or lower the height of the saddle based on inseam.
  • + 0
 @BsampSy: how is it that anyone needs 8 inches of a drop? I find 100mm-150mm is more than enough. And, a taller rider will require no more deep than a shorter rider. Your saddle to crotch ratio won't be any different.
  • + 4
 @leggatt: but they have a larger range in motion so it does makes sense
  • + 1
 @BsampSy: I’m just under 6’2 on a XL Slash, most I can get is a 170 fully slammed. Trek were mad putting a 520mm seattube on this thing
  • + 64
 My girlfriend is always telling me she wants a longer post. Guess I’ve been one-upped Frown
  • + 5
 It’s a longer post but it has a shorter max insertion. so there’s that.
  • + 42
 They Dropping the competition..
  • + 17
 Glad their shipping worldwide because of their remote location
  • + 8
 @TheZestyBikers: "they're" but yes
  • + 23
 Such great innovation coming out of this company. I've had their dropper for a while now and its been great, not only that but their support after purchase is next to none! Keep it up!
  • + 1
 Despite the fact they don't even have a phone number to call?
  • + 2
 @motard5: They have a clearly laid out warranty process which mitigates the need for a call. I followed the process and a replacement part in the mail within a day.
  • + 21
 Killing it!
  • + 19
 I like these guys
  • + 12
 1x lever out of the box [CHECK]
Easy to service [CHECK]
Cheap replacements [CHECK]
Lightweight [CHECK]
Well priced [CHECK]

Reliable [?]

Brand image [LOADING]. The time has come!
  • + 16
 Its genuine good news!
  • + 10
 I have a OneUp 170. It's great. But geeezz do I need a 210 as a tall guy. Gotta love OneUp when most/all of the competition are still dropping 300-450$ posts.
  • + 1
 Im only 180cm but my 170mm dropper is about 5-6cm out- every cm that I can get the post lower counts.
Waiting till they have them in stock again- 400€ for other posts is too expensive for me
  • + 3
 @svinyard yup!!! And when someone like me has already invested in a good lever, such as a Wolf Tooth, buying their dropper is not much more than servicing an existing dropper and makes the price even better.
  • + 1
 @NotNamed: Same for me...I was worried about 170 post being too long but I think I can ride 210 dropper no problem in my bike
  • + 12
 Better than my Aeffect I'm sure.
  • + 9
 FML I just bought a 170mm dropper. Being 6'4" I wish I would have known the 210mm post was just around the corner!
  • + 1
 Yeah, it would have been nice to know. I'm 6'5" and bought a 170 back in Feb.
  • + 6
 Companies are constantly coming out with new products, and there will always be people who buy 11 speed right before they release 12 or buy the 2019 frame right before they release the updated 2020 model. Just buy the best product that you can buy at the time you make the purchase, and be stoked knowing that you bought the best product that was available for your needs at the time. This happened to me last year, I'm 6'6" and I bought the 150mm Brand-X days before One-Up released their 170mm for just a few dollars more, and now less than a year later the 210mm is available. Sure wish I had 210mm of drop, but my bike is still fun as hell and I have no plans not to drop another $200 for the extra length any time soon.
  • + 1
 @Dan-SD: I bought my 170 in February too, also a bit bummed they rolled out a V2 already.
  • + 1
 Yeah, bought a 170 a week ago. So much better than my old reverb. Installation was easier than expected, and the lever is so much better!
  • + 1
 me too! 6'7'' here!
  • + 9
 And just like that, the drop a 210mm party post.
  • + 9
 $60 user-replaceable cartridge.
  • + 0
 So with the cartridge I can make my One Up 170mm a 210mm????
  • + 4
 No doubt this is probably the best post on the market, or at least near the top, and definitely the best value. However, at the exactly average human male height of 5'9", I've never felt that my 150mm dropper posts were too high in the bottom position.
  • + 0
 The 170 or 180 post from OneUp is probably the same length as your existing 150mm post do to really slow stack height as well as really short insertion. Sometimes having an extra inch is nice!
  • + 0
 “Exactly”? May be just me, but I always want to fact-check such claims. Smile

Turns out, first of all, this number is USA only and secondly even the CDC says “the average age-adjusted height ... is 69.1 inches (175.4 centimeters). That's *about* 5 feet 9 inches tall.”
  • + 3
 I'm not even sure what mine is, I think its a 125mm Reverb thats about 6 years old and I don't think I've ever felt like I needed any more travel out of it, and I've an average sized guys (5'10"). 210mm seems crazy. I get it for tall guys but even then wouldn't a tall guy not need his seat to be as low?
  • + 2
 @sino428: As a tall guy, every time I switch back from my DJ- "Who put this seat in the way?"
  • + 1
 @mi-bike: is this the part where I make a joke about how Americans think the usa is the entire world?
  • + 1
 If money was no object, I'd probably rock a 9point8 Fall Line over one of these. But when you add price to the mix, OneUp was probably at the top of the list even before this 2019 refresh. They are killing it on everything they do.
  • + 0
 @Surfwashington: lol exactly. So annoying getting on to the bike or dropping a foot on a bad landing/corner.
  • + 2
 @big-red: fall line isn't without issues and any issues with the OneUp post were most certainly rectified and improved in the V2. I don't see the appeal of the fall line since it's bigger and heavier and has less drop and is a fortune.
  • + 1
 @sino428: 5'11" guy here and it's kinda one of those "didn't realize how good it could be until I did it" kinda things. Previous bike had a 125 dropper and ya it was great..., new bike has a 170... the post is almost slammed and it just drops so much lower, it's been actually noticeably awesome having that extra room on gnarly technical descents.
  • + 0
 You probably cant bunny hop or corner wortnh a shit though
  • + 2
 At 6'4", I was happy with a 150 for a long time. Now that I have a steeper seat post on a more recent frame, I'm finding I want more than even 170 to get the seat all the way out of the way. The steeper SP angle makes the seat more in the way - so a longer dropper is definitely desirable.
  • + 1
 @Svinyard: I get what you're saying; in my BMC frame the 150mm reverb was too tall for me to ride, even with the post slammed all the way into the seat tube. I replaced it with a xfusion, and now it can top out without being too tall for me. However, in its lowest position I don't feel like I would benefit from it being any lower. Many DH racers, who are riding on steeper and knarlier stuff than us, like to keep their seats elevated a little bit, as you can use your thighs against the saddle to help steer the bike or just keep in better control and contact with it.
  • + 1
 @hamncheez: Yeah, thats a good point. I wonder how low is too low Smile . Even with 210mm I'd still have a couple of inches of the post sticking out for me.
  • + 1
 @Svinyard: geez how tall are you?
  • + 1
 @hamncheez: 6-4 on a RM Instinct 2018
  • + 5
 Has the actuator been changed so the inner moves and not the outer? I really want one but couldn't get the original working with my frame for love nor money!
  • + 3
 This- In the reviews of this post the fact that the housing moves instead of the cable is glossed over, if mentioned at all. This is a massive difference between other posts and results in compatibility issues for a lot of frames. Have rubber gaskets on your internal routing ports? Best to avoid the One Up.
  • + 0
 @squid2: this isn't totally true. I think the housing may actuate it, but the cable simply pulls that bit of the housing into it for actuation. It's not true that the ENTIRE housing has to move. My housing is literally bolted down not only at the head tube as it enters the frame but also right by the Bottom bracket and also has thick vacuum tube around brake and post housing. Its ultra, ultra tight and can no way move freely. Post works fine for the last 9months.

The key is proper installation following instructions to keep a very light pressure on the housing as you insert it so when the cable pulls, the housing is already touching the actuator.
  • + 0
 @squid2: Fwiw if you have issues, never a bad idea to have a bike shop do the install for you. Lots of guys even complain that the post would slowly sink upon riding saying it was flawed etc when it was simply the barrel adjuster being too tight.
  • + 3
 @Svinyard

What I said is 100 percent true. The housing moves the actuator. The cable head doesn't move in the actuator at all. I didn't say the entire housing has to move from lever to post. Yours likely functions precisely because your housing is bolted down, this allows you to have a housing surplus of housing between the actuator on the bottom of the post and your bottom bracket, where you say it is locked. This surplus (curve) is taken up when you press your lever. Rubber gaskets that try to "seal" out grime gunk (think santa cruz) often don't "lock" the housing in the way you mentioned, and as a result you end up pressing the entire housing through the sticky, friciton-y, gasket.

Thanks but also no need to throw the "use your LBS" card in there. I'm a mechanic, you're barking up the wrong tree. I never mentioned problems with the post sinking, thats not what this comment is about. Its the fact that the actuator is compressed through housing movement.
  • + 1
 @squid2: I had this issue with mine, and had to shorten the housing. It was left a little shorter than what I would have liked, but after shortening the actuation was trouble free and precise.
  • + 1
 @squid2: Its slack in your housing most likely. No offense should be taken from the LBS comment. No one is perfect and almost every time I have an issue I get help from someone else be it YouTube or a LBS buddy. However, just because I have an issue doesn't mean the product is failing and certainly should lead to "avoiding OneUp" as they are CLEARLY a great company in our industry.
  • + 1
 @Svinyard:
Again, never did I say that the product was failing, or say that OneUp was a bad company. Just that there is an important, unique design characteristic that is rarely mentioned yet should be considered.
We aren't going to see eye to eye on this one. Cheers.
  • + 1
 @squid2: Good debate! Cheers.
  • + 2
 FWIW, i asked OneUp about this yesterday via email and they said there are some differences for V2. We shall see how it was done. At first glance it looks largely the same.
  • + 1
 @Svinyard: I agree with @squid2. The actuator design was not the best so the length of the cable has to be shorten in a way that doesn't mess with it. The rubber o ring is not strong enough so if the housing is bent a lot it can escape though it. The way it worked for me was inserting the cable and then turning the part at the bottom of the actuator so it's facing the other way around. That way if the cable/housing is bent the cable will remain inside the actuator.
  • + 1
 @Primoz: Sweet. Seems like a great post mechanically (internally) just wish they used a cable head "pull" actuator rather than a "push".
  • + 2
 This might be a stupid question, but what is the best way to measure my current setup to see if a longer dropper will fit?

Just measure how much of the post is currently inserted into the frame? Plus what is above the seat collar? To work out the max drop I can have? Assuming the length isn't longer than the new drop plus if there is enough room in the frame to accommodate the rest of the post?!
  • + 2
 Yeah pretty much take the max insertion on your frame, then subtract that from the total length of the post you want to buy. That's how much of the post will stick out when you jam it in there all the way. What you want is when the dropper is at full extension, that being exactly where you want to sit OR just below it. Then you can pull a bit of the post out of the frame to get it to where you want. What you don't want, is to have the post at full extension WAY above where you want to sit.

However...with these travel reducing shim things, you can put that in there to limit the amount of total extension. So in theory, you should be able to find a height that works exactly for you. Only really tall guys (like me) will have post sticking out of the frame with the 210mm dropper.

My 170mm reverb is sitting outside my frame by 60mm. Which means I can't get my saddle down out of the way enough when things get rowdy. And I want them to get rowdy, all the time! Can't wait to introduce my Reverb to the pinkbike buysell.
  • + 3
 It really depends on your frame: Some manufactures dont drill the seattube all the way down (more so in carbon) so the longer post may not fit... Look with a good fleshlight and a stick- you should feel it when the diameter gets smaller.
  • + 2
 If you have an old-timey non-dropper post in the right size, you could always shove that bad boy in as far as it will go, make a mark, and measure the result. Not perfect (an internally-routed dropper typically has the activator/cable attachment protruding from the bottom) but it'll at least tell you how far you can go before you hit something with the sidewalls.
  • + 2
 @OneUpComponents - just curious if any of the V2's bushing updates can be retrofitted to the 170? I have a 170 that's always been prone to binding and sensitive to seatpost clamp tightness (has to be as loose as possible). I took it apart and polished up the brass keys a little, which helps, but it could still be better. Just curious if there's anything from the new version I could install that might help.
Looks like the 180 would fit my chromag awesome, I subscribed to the "in stock alert"! Thanks!
  • + 1
 I’m curious about that as well. My 170 isn’t loose, but it’s a little wobbly. Like it needs a bit more bushing.
  • + 2
 @Erotomania: No, the new guts are not retrofittable. We do have rebuild kits for the V1 post. Hit us up at info@oneupcomponents.com. The new design has much less drag so isn't affected by seat clamp tension.
  • + 2
 This is a great company to work with. I've never used their posts, but really the only question left is how well they hold up. Even with great customer service, it would suck to have a post that constantly has issues. Based on my experience with OneUp's other products, I wouldn't hesitate to give their posts a try.
  • + 1
 In terms of reliability- I’ve had my 170mm since they were released last April. Not one single issue. I ride year round in temps down to 10F, never had a problem. I did get the wolf tooth remote with it, and I have heard there were problem with the original remote but that seems to have been fixed
  • + 1
 Bought a 170mm OneUP as it was the longest travel post I could find late last summer... great price point and, well it's a OneUP! Great work bringing these new sizes to market, but I'm now wishing I'd waited a few months as I really need that TwoTen!
  • + 1
 @OneUpComponents does the new dropper post improve things on the stiction front? I'm finding it extremely difficult to get my seat clamp tight enough to prevent the post slipping without my 170mm dropper binding, despite using friction paste, and even off the bike it's nowhere near as smooth as the 27.2 Thomson I have on another bike. Feels like the upper bushing is mis-sized or something.

Does it still use the same actuation method where the housing moves?
  • + 1
 My 170mm One Up dropper post is not really 170mm. It's like 160mm at the most. The seat clamp also goes lower than others which doesn't help with effective travel either. Is not a huge difference but it bothers me. Also, not including the actuator length in the total post length is a bad idea. Actuator design is not the best. The housing and cable need to be the right length, otherwise they can get loose and escape the actuator. The rubber band is not strong enough. I ended up with a post that was almost the same length and travel as the Bontrager 150mm drop line I was replacing.
  • + 1
 At least they're being honest about the TOTAL length this time around (the first release they used "effective length" as a measurement - what's the point of effective length if the post won't work with just effective length?!?!). I remember when the first release came out, they conveniently didn't mention the actuator length, because it would cancel their whole "shortest dropper on the market "claim... only for the first customers to find out that they needed an extra 32mm of room for the dropper to work.

I'm only saying this because I was one of those first customers of their dropper, and I'm glad that this time around they're showing TOTAL length. I've been a customer of OneUp since the extender cog days, and I still have my first rlease dropper and to this day it's still running great!
  • + 1
 I'm wondering if the bushing are replaceable like on the Thomson covert to address some play which can occurs eventually.
Anybody knows at which end the cable ends? On the Thomson you cut the cable at the lever which is very easy to adjust the good length.
  • + 2
 It's a split bushing. You can replace it (or clean and grease it) in about 30 seconds without using any tools either (hand remove the collar). Same with the V1.
  • + 1
 It had a plastic bushing near the collar,the same thing you cut to adjust it. At least in my bike the head of the cable is close to the dropper,the lever is the end of the cable.
  • + 1
 I'm really intrigued by oneup's dropper. I've had a terrible time with reverbs and since getting a fox transfer I haven't had any issues (I have never heard of any tbh). The oneup is cheap, comes in many travel options, is Canadian, has a replaceable cartridge, and has a (much) lower stack height than the transfer.

The only negative thing I've heard about them is that they tend not to work when it gets cold. As long as there isn't any significant snow, I'll ride regardless of the temperature (even down to like - 15C). Does anyone have experience with the post in low Temps?
  • + 2
 My buddy has one, and his has worked fine down to about -10C. Might be fine even colder, but that's the coldest ride I have been on with him.
  • + 1
 My V1 works fine in cold Temps to about -7. I didn't test it in colder. I'm sure it'd be fine. You can always just hand remove the collar, cleaning the split bushing and add a little slick honey if you are worried about it. Takes a minute or so and no tools required.
  • + 1
 I had some issues in cold. Other than keeping it clean I think paying attention to the PSI in the cartridge is key. I had a ride where it was not returning. After a lean re-grease and pump up it got back to normal. It still gets a little slower as the temp drops but not unusable. For those that don't know you can adjust the pressure in the cartridge. There is a valve under the upper assembly. For cold weather it is probably good to get it to the top of the recommended range. The pressure is going to drop with the temp, if you are low to start with it might work in the warm but not have enough force in the cold.
  • + 2
 Sick! My 170 has been reliable (never had to touch it) but I still have to strike the balance between wanting a higher climbing height and a low enough descending height. 210 should be long enough to have both
  • + 3
 Wow, 6'6 and on a Stumpjumler XL? I am 6'5, and would love to buy a Stumpjumper, but their geo is just too small in my opinion.
  • + 4
 Yeah people act like that bike is awesome but it's geometry is like 4 yrs old. I'm sure it's nice for smaller guys but still, not great for a taller dude and many smaller dudes too who want more reach.
  • + 2
 @OneUpComponents The Stumpjumper Evo is listed on the Specialized site as having a 34.9mm seat tube, I don't see any 34.9mm options on your site. How's that work?
  • + 1
 I am wondering the same thing - are there going to be 34.9 options? That's definitely what the Stumpy needs.
  • + 0
 Get fucked every other dropper post. Also if they fixed the sticking issue and it's a reliable post then this is it. Had a few not be able to tighten the seat clamp enough to stop the seat from rotating while making the dropper not stick
  • + 1
 I really don't think it's a coincidence that they are marketing these to people with 2019 Stumpjumpers. What is up with the crap quality Command Post on an otherwise amazing bike?
  • + 3
 Can they still be shimmed to ie. 173mm drop ? or is just 10mm increments now ?
  • + 2
 just in 10mm increments now but it is 22mm shorter than our previous gen so no one can fit a longer post on your bike.
  • + 1
 Holy Damn. I loved my 170 mm post, but wished it had a bit more travel, and broke two levers ASAP (CS was incredible by the way.)

Now I just need an excuse to grab the 210 mm version!
  • + 20
 Sorry to hear you have had an issue with our original remote design. Unfortunately we found that under certain loading (such as a crash) the remote attachment point was not as strong as we would have liked. We have corrected that with our new design and will warranty any future issues with the new remote.
  • + 1
 @OneUpComponents:

How would I know if I gave the old lever design? I’ve craxked mine also at one of the mounting holes, still works, I just run it in the alternate mounting holes...
  • + 0
 @OneUpComponents: have*
  • + 2
 @OneUpComponents: ...
  • + 10
 @the-Dude: Sure thing, we'll have a cold beer for you while you wait.
  • + 1
 @OneUpComponents: My favorite thing is that it's not even 8am there. So a wheat beer makes sense.
  • + 1
 @rippersub: I believe the old design is all composite, and the new one is aluminum.
  • + 1
 @MaliceFox:

Interesting, mine is all composite and lasted one ride...
  • + 2
 @OneUpComponents: Yep, you guys were on top of it with replacements, and the new remote looks awesome. Way to keep improving!
  • + 2
 @OneUpComponents: i wish we could get a reply from yourcustomer service ever. my friend and i have been emailing them for months and have yet to get a single reply. Also by nice if you had a phone number on your website customers who have spent hundreds of dollars on your products could call and get some cs....
  • + 1
 @deadhorse13: I mean, I've gotten replies from the owner on mtbr forum and have traded plenty of emails with them as well. They always get back to me within 24hrs. You sure you got the right address?
  • + 2
 @deadhorse13: We have guys on customer service everyday and try respond to every e-mail within 24hrs. I'm very sorry we missed an e-mail from you. Are you using info@oneupcomponents.com?
  • + 2
 @OneUpComponents: yes, i own a store that is a one up dealer and we still dont have a phone number to call and talk to someone at one up. I have sent 4 emails to info@oneupcomponents.com in the past couple months with no reply. We also have a customer that bought a one up dropper we got for him through bti and was having some issues with it and emailed info@oneupcomponents.com to get support and never got a reply, and couldnt call and talk to someone about it, so he sold the dropper to some one else and bought a different brands dropper.
  • + 2
 so impressed guys. the 210 stroke is shorter in overall length than my 200 mm 9.8 by 20mm . bravo!
  • + 1
 @oneupcomponents Looks like you have a broken url on your site for the post selector: can.oneupcomponents.com/pages/oneup-dropper-post-selector-v2
  • + 1
 All fixed. Thanks for the heads up.
  • + 2
 where are the low-profile saddles?
There is absolutly no need for a saddle to be 2" or more in height!
  • + 1
 Does the new post have the same cable throw as the old one? In other words, are V1 and V2 posts both compatible with V1 and V2 remotes?
  • + 1
 2 questions:
- can bike be lifted by seadle while post is compressed?
- does it have limitations/issues based on frame design internal routing?
  • + 2
 definitely thumbs up. I know what will be the next upgrade on my monster....
  • + 1
 I'll be ordering one pronto for my SO's bike. Can finally get a 150 on her bike, and at a cost that makes sense for an occasional rider.
  • + 1
 One Up has been killing it. Been running their dropper on my fat bike all winter with zero issues even in some properly cold condition s(below -20°C).
  • + 1
 Anyone want to buy a 170 OneUp and a 175 KS LEV Integra? I'm too damn tall for those stubby posts!
  • + 1
 is the cartridge same as in previous one? if no its not very good thing looking into future
  • + 1
 btw i think cartridge is pretty expensive. but i do love oneup products!
  • + 1
 God Fuckin Damnit!!! I just go the 170 version 6 months ago and really wanted a 200 mm. Pinkbike for sale here we come.
  • + 2
 Are you going to make a direct mount compatible with formula brakes?
  • + 1
 Not likely seeing as they don't even make a Magura brake mount.
  • + 1
 210! Another step in the forward march towards 230. Thank you for pushing the length on these. Tall-guy approved.
  • + 1
 Well done, affordable long travel seat post, might be my choice for my next enduro build
  • + 1
 Wheres the proper trigger option for us still running 2×.......600% gearing my knees loving it
  • + 2
 You can use pretty much any modern remote with this post. You can buy it without a remote for 199$. So take your pick of what works or use what you have. The clamp is at the lever.
  • - 2
 Bravo OneUp! Good job on releasing a better product 2 months after I buy your crap one. I just broke their POS, fisher price, carbon leaver and replaced it with the much better Wolf Tooth lever. Additionally, at 6'5", it would have been nice to know there was 210 version coming out when I purchased the 170. I hate having buyers remorse.
  • + 1
 The problems of their first gen post and lever are very well documented online. Was the primary reason I didn't go one-up was the teething problems / having the consumer doing their trouble shooting.

That said for the price it was still a competitive product. Looking forward to see what the paying public says about the new one .
  • + 1
 is the 210mm going to come in 30.9, 31.6 etc? or will it have a larger diameter like 34.9 since its longer?
  • + 1
 I still like my DVO Garnet Dropper Post, it has the air valve below the saddle
  • + 1
 @oneupcomponents, have you guys fixed the binding problems the first gen had? They weren't the smoothest posts...
  • + 1
 Can I trade in my two broken levers for a non plastic updated one?
  • + 1
 This would make sense. There were more than a few people that found out the hard way that the previous remote was flawed.
  • + 1
 Have you contacted them anywhere but a public forum? They have been very good with replacement for people going through the proper channels.
  • + 1
 I’ve already switched to another type I’m actually not that worries about it @onemind123:
  • + 3
 Sorry to hear you have had an issue with our original remote design. Unfortunately we found that in certain loading (such as a crash or knee) the remote attachment point was not as strong as we would have liked. We have corrected that with our new design and will warranty any future issues with the new remote.
  • + 1
 I like my posts to be both stiff and compliant.
  • + 1
 Anyone with a medium aluminum Sentinel with more then 150 mm ?
  • + 1
 Damn it.... I just bought a 170 3 weeks ago...
  • + 1
 Love oneup components though. I got the pedals, the bash guide, and the dropper. I wish I would of known before though, I would have ordered the 210 instead of the 170.
  • + 1
 not helping my indecision
  • + 1
 how long will the post work until i need a new cartridge?
  • + 1
 Killer Price.
Below threshold threads are hidden

