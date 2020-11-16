OneUp Announces EDC Lite, A 9-Function Steerer Tube Tool

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp ComponentsEDC LITE ($40 USD, €40, £35, $53 CAD)
A stripped back version of the full EDC tool, containing a 9-function multi-tool conveniently stored in your steerer tube. Don't get stuck without a tool on your ride ever again.
Includes:⬢ 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm
⁕ T25 Torx
▬ Flat Head Screwdriver
EDC Lite is easy to install in less than 5 minutes, without removing your star nut or threading your steerer tube. Your headset is still preloaded using your star nut in the traditional way.
EDC Lite adds just 75g to your bike weight and is perfect for carrying a tool on almost any bike with a star nut. See compatibility page
for full details.
Available in 7 colours (Black, Red, Blue, Green, Orange, Purple, Turq)
Perfectly colour matched to OneUp Handlebar decals and Composite Pedals.
Extra carriers are available for $15 so you can run a single multi-tool on all your bikes.
The EDC Lite Kit includes the multi-tool and everything you need for installation in your steerer tube. INSTALL
To install EDC Lite, simply set your star nut 75mm deeper into your steerer tube using the supplied setter bolt. Then replace your top cap with the EDC Lite Carrier, which is essentially a deep dished top cap with room for a tool. Full install instructions are here
.
If you need more tools and inflation, check out the OneUp EDC Pump with storage for the full 20-Function EDC Tool & Tubeless plug kit.
OneUp Components, Squamish, BC.
WORK LESS RIDE MORE
