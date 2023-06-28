OneUp Announces New Aluminum Handlebar & Direct Mount Stem

Press Release: OneUpNEW OneUp Aluminum Handlebar
. The award-winning vibration damping of our Carbon Handlebar is now available in aluminum. The new Aluminum Handlebar applies the same patented oval shape
as our Carbon Handlebar to deliver increased vertical compliance without sacrificing steering precision. This noticeably reduces hand fatigue, so you can ride harder for longer. Details
800mm Wide / 35mm and *20mm Rise / 35mm Diameter / 8° Backsweep / 5° Upsweep
Weight: 337g (35mm rise) / 318g (20mm rise)
Material: 7050-T76 Aluminum
Intended Use: Trail, Enduro and DH
Max Clamp Width: 80mm
Strength: DH (ASTM Cat. 5 Downhill) and EFBE TRI-TEST® GR
Finish: Fine shot peen with polished black Alu logos
Colour: Black
Decal Kits: Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Gold, Matte Bronze, Black, Purple, Oil Slick and White
MSRP: $89.50 USD / $119.50 CAD / £79.50 GBP / €89.50 EUMore info
NEW OneUp Direct Mount Stem
. The Direct Mount Stem was developed specifically for the needs of our World Cup DH athletes. It’s a clean, simple design with a 0mm rise and 60mm bar clamp width. The spacer kit gives you an additional 5mm or 10mm of adjustment.Details
Clamp Diameter: 35mm
Length: 45mm
Rise: 0mm (5mm and 10mm available with the optional Spacer Kit*)
Weight: 155g
Material: 6061-T6 Aluminum
Finish: Fine shot peen
Colour: Black
MSRP: $99.50 USD / $129.50 CAD / £99.50 GBP / €114.50 EUMore info
* 20mm rise Aluminum Handlebar and Stem Spacer Kits (2x 5mm) available in August 2023.
37 Comments
BAR $89.50 USD / €89.50 EU --> CONVERSION 1:1
STEM $99.50 USD / €114.50 EU --> CONVERSION 1:1.15