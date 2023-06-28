OneUp Announces New Aluminum Handlebar & Direct Mount Stem

Jun 28, 2023
by OneUp Components  

Press Release: OneUp

NEW OneUp Aluminum Handlebar. The award-winning vibration damping of our Carbon Handlebar is now available in aluminum. The new Aluminum Handlebar applies the same patented oval shape as our Carbon Handlebar to deliver increased vertical compliance without sacrificing steering precision. This noticeably reduces hand fatigue, so you can ride harder for longer.



Details
800mm Wide / 35mm and *20mm Rise / 35mm Diameter / 8° Backsweep / 5° Upsweep

Weight: 337g (35mm rise) / 318g (20mm rise)
Material: 7050-T76 Aluminum
Intended Use: Trail, Enduro and DH
Max Clamp Width: 80mm
Strength: DH (ASTM Cat. 5 Downhill) and EFBE TRI-TEST® GR
Finish: Fine shot peen with polished black Alu logos
Colour: Black
Decal Kits: Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Gold, Matte Bronze, Black, Purple, Oil Slick and White

MSRP: $89.50 USD / $119.50 CAD / £79.50 GBP / €89.50 EU
More info






NEW OneUp Direct Mount Stem. The Direct Mount Stem was developed specifically for the needs of our World Cup DH athletes. It’s a clean, simple design with a 0mm rise and 60mm bar clamp width. The spacer kit gives you an additional 5mm or 10mm of adjustment.



Details
Clamp Diameter: 35mm
Length: 45mm
Rise: 0mm (5mm and 10mm available with the optional Spacer Kit*)
Weight: 155g
Material: 6061-T6 Aluminum
Finish: Fine shot peen
Colour: Black

MSRP: $99.50 USD / $129.50 CAD / £99.50 GBP / €114.50 EU
More info

* 20mm rise Aluminum Handlebar and Stem Spacer Kits (2x 5mm) available in August 2023.




37 Comments

  • 41 0
 Inflation, meet aluminum.
  • 22 1
 GIMMEE DAT
  • 19 0
 Park rats rejoice! Welcome to downhill OneUp!
  • 14 0
 I love my OneUp carbon bar. They are so much more comfortable than other 35mm bars. I might have to grab an alloy version for my DH bike. The stem looks sick too.
  • 16 0
 Big Downhill Energy
  • 15 0
 Whistler Crankworx braking bumps ain't ready for me now
  • 14 0
 Direct Mount Stem, more like directly in my cart!
  • 11 0
 Love the look of the DM stem
  • 7 1
 Yeah, probably going to run this combo on my DH
  • 11 1
 OneUp 35mm bars: so good they're almost like 31.8 bars
  • 5 0
 How much difference in compliance and damping will a 143# rider that cuts the bars to 740 width with soft grips, 150mm travel fork with a fat tire inflated to 17psi who doesn’t death grip bar and absorbs bumps with flexed arms and legs feel?
  • 5 0
 2.4
  • 9 0
 between 4.20 and 6.9
  • 4 0
 42
  • 2 0
 Yes.
  • 4 0
 Was looking forward to the OneUp Infini-Flexigy AlumTech GripsFit Bolt35 2.0 bar, they need to learn how to name their products properly.
  • 6 0
 Well done on the product names!
  • 5 3
 Why doesn't anybody make any 7 degree backsweep bars besides renthal? The renthals are always expensive with ugly gold and red colors/decals. Would love to run a simple black one up bar instead.
  • 7 2
 spray paint if you are scared of colors
  • 3 0
 @NorCalNomad: I've thought about it but I don't want it to look like garbage 3 months in if the paint starts peeling. I've also thought about just stripping the anodizing and not worrying about it.
  • 1 6
 I'll never understand the peeps who care so much about color. Most bikes that are color matched and looking super clean and owned by "riders" who can't ride them.
  • 5 0
 @steveo54: Just want raw and black, that's all. No rainbow bikes.
  • 1 0
 Renthal make black bars.
  • 1 0
 Reverse Nico Vink has 7 backsweep but would not call them comfortable.
  • 1 0
 The Sixpack Millennium 805 handlebars are 5 up, 7 back and the logos are Very stealthy. I have a pair of the 785s since they come in a 40mm rise and I cut my bars to 750mm, I am very happy with them.
  • 5 0
 so stoked for the 20mm rise option to be released!
  • 4 0
 Sick! Might need to upgrade my bikepark bike..
  • 1 0
 Not neccesarily in reference to this stem, but does anyone know why many direct mount stems are longer than 40mm? Its been difficult to find many options at all, let alone a 40 or 35mm length option.
  • 1 0
 Straitline components still has 28 mm stems for 30 CAD
  • 1 0
 @lightone: Those look badass, thank you.
  • 1 0
 Was hoping to see more rise options... if these sell, maybe we'll get some 50s, 65s... and an Andrew Major approved 16 degree backsweep option.
  • 2 0
 First pinkbike article with all positive comments in a long time.
