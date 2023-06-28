OneUp Announces New Aluminum Handlebar & Direct Mount Stem

Press Release: OneUp

. The award-winning vibration damping of our Carbon Handlebar is now available in aluminum. The new Aluminum Handlebar applies the sameas our Carbon Handlebar to deliver increased vertical compliance without sacrificing steering precision. This noticeably reduces hand fatigue, so you can ride harder for longer.800mm Wide / 35mm and *20mm Rise / 35mm Diameter / 8° Backsweep / 5° UpsweepWeight: 337g (35mm rise) / 318g (20mm rise)Material: 7050-T76 AluminumIntended Use: Trail, Enduro and DHMax Clamp Width: 80mmStrength: DH (ASTM Cat. 5 Downhill) and EFBE TRI-TEST® GRFinish: Fine shot peen with polished black Alu logosColour: BlackDecal Kits: Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Gold, Matte Bronze, Black, Purple, Oil Slick and WhiteMSRP: $89.50 USD / $119.50 CAD / £79.50 GBP / €89.50 EU. The Direct Mount Stem was developed specifically for the needs of our World Cup DH athletes. It’s a clean, simple design with a 0mm rise and 60mm bar clamp width. The spacer kit gives you an additional 5mm or 10mm of adjustment.Clamp Diameter: 35mmLength: 45mmRise: 0mm (5mm and 10mm available with the optional Spacer Kit*)Weight: 155gMaterial: 6061-T6 AluminumFinish: Fine shot peenColour: BlackMSRP: $99.50 USD / $129.50 CAD / £99.50 GBP / €114.50 EU* 20mm rise Aluminum Handlebar and Stem Spacer Kits (2x 5mm) available in August 2023.