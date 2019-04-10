PRESS RELEASES

OneUp Announces Carbon Bars, EDC Ready Stem & Lock-On Grips

Apr 10, 2019
by OneUp Components  

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components

Our goal for the new OneUp Bar, Stem and Grips was simple. It's the same for every product we've ever made. Design and engineer the components that we want on our bikes, for the riding we love here in Squamish and sell them for a fair price. We hope you like the new cockpit as much as we do. Read on for all the details.

CARBON BARS
800mm Wide / 35mm Dia. / 20mm Rise (220g) 35mm Rise (225g) / Sweep 8° Back 5° Up / $138 USD
Colour: Black. Decal kits available in Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Purple & White


We wanted to make the best feeling bar possible, something that would let us ride harder for longer. The solution is our patent pending oval bar profile which combines the best ride characteristics of 31.8mm and 35mm diameter handlebar standards. This is the most comfortable bar that we’ve ever ridden, period. It's strong, lightweight, minimizes arm pump and vibration and maximizes steering response. 35mm done right.

bigquotesThe OneUp bar gives me all of the confidence inspiring attributes of a 35mm bar with a bit of forgiveness engineered in for those big descents. I've been so impressed after putting it through the paces for the last year.Thomas Vanderham

Almost every other carbon bar on the market copies the simple tapered profile of an aluminum bar. With carbon you can take advantage of more complex shapes to get a better performing product, so that's what we did. If you actually care about bar compliance, then you don't make a round 35mm diameter bar. Sure you can try to "optimize" the flex slightly with layup, but geometry is king and you're fighting a losing battle.

The red area shows the difference between the OneUp profile and a traditional, stiff 35mm Dia. bar. Red is bad, Black is good!

The OneUp bar profile minimizes the length of the 35 diameter clamping area, as this is the stiffest portion of any 35 diameter bar. The 35mm clamp diameter quickly changes to a flattened, oval shape in the transition zone and then to a standard 22.2mm clamp diameter for the control zone.

We benchmarked the OneUp bar against the most popular carbon bars on the market as well as foam filled aluminum bars. The results were, on average, a 21% increase in vertical compliance (comfort) coupled with a 28% increase in steering stiffness (responsiveness). These are more than just marginal gains.

Until now the 35mm diameter standard has had a bad reputation and rightly so. This is 35 done right.

EDC STEM
Length: 35mm (157g) 50mm (173g) / 35mm Dia. / 0° Rise / Stem $85 USD Preloader Kit: $30 USD
Colour: Black. Top Caps available in Black, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Purple & Gold

The OneUp EDC Stem allows you to store your EDC Tool in your steerer tube, without threading your fork. You can also adjust your headset preload without loosening your stem. There's a reason why so many EWS Pro Riders use the OneUp EDC Tool. In the event of mechanical, the EDC Tool is right at your fingertips with everything you need. We wanted to make the tool system available to even more riders, including those with previously incompatible forks and steel or carbon steerer tubes.

The EDC Stem can be used with a regular star nut and top cap like every other stem. It’s also compatible with existing threaded EDC top caps, for people who’ve already threaded their steerer tube. Or you can use the new OneUp Preloader, which lets you store the EDC tool in your steerer without threading it.

How the EDC Stem Preloader works

by OneUpComponents
Views: 7,632    Faves: 2    Comments: 1



LOCK-ON GRIPS
Colours: Black, Red, Green, Blue, Orange & Purple $25 USD

A low profile single lock on, designed to reduce arm pump and hand numbness. The diamond knurled texture, with saw tooth finger ramps and a super tacky 20A compound provide ultimate traction. More traction means less death-gripping the bars and less arm pump. Our single lock has the profile of your favourite double lock-on. But to reduce hand numbness we've replaced the hard outer clamp with extra rubber for greater cushioning of your palm heel. Get all the benefits of an ergonomic grip without the city bike cruiser look!



OneUp Bars, Stems, Grips, New Chain Guides and Flat Pedals are all available in Black, Red, Green, Blue, Orange and Purple so that you can customize your ride.

oneupcomponents.com / Free Shipping Worldwide over $70 / WORK LESS RIDE MORE


189 Comments

  • + 62
 The EDC tool has saved me so many times. "Hey man, you have a multitool?" is now a thing of the past.
  • - 1
 People like you is why I never ride with a pack. Thank you people who borrow me stuff I should be riding with.
  • + 7
 Being the tool guy. You must have many riding buddies.
  • + 45
 @krattAtak: You suck.
  • + 13
 @MTBrent: @krattAtak: second this, having to stop for stuck, ill prepared Joey's cost us nice people laps...
  • - 14
flag RedRedRe (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 The EDC is a tool from the past... more exactly early 2000 when cannondale invented what “inspired” 1up.
  • + 7
 @krattAtak: meh i love being able to help others every now and then when they don't have the right stuff.

now if they break down every single ride yeh fk' em Smile
  • + 2
 @krattAtak: I'm with you, mtbers are nice and like helping out. I use to look for the old guy with the camelback, but now with all the enduros out there everyone has a tools. I think we are the smart ones, (or lazy (either way))
  • - 3
 @krattAtak: or that you have no friends to ride with and consume to much salt in your life. lifes great. I have no problem lending people my tools as along as i get it back. but people like you makes this world toxic. Waste of space..
  • + 1
 @pballbiker: 1, If I can’t see the salt on my food it isn’t enough. And 2, my bike is well maintained enough that I don’t have that many issues. I just got to pray I don’t flat, but that’s what the old guy with the huge camel back is for.
  • + 56
 Awesome to see another alternative to the cave man star nut!
  • - 43
flag jaame (10 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Yeah but how they have done it, I can't see it working that well to be honest. A new, clean, greased one on a new fork steerer maybe. A dirty old one that's seen a winter of riding... I just can't see it working properly.

I was wondering last week about the EDC though. How would one preload a headset when using an EDC? Semi torque the stem bolts and then hit it a couple of times with a hammer to tighten the bearing, then fully torque the bolts?

Install it with the star nut and then remove the star nut?
  • + 4
 @jaame: the top of the fork steerer needs to be threaded
  • + 4
 @jaame: EDC uses the threaded top cap, you have to cut a thread into the steerer same as a BMX top cap
  • + 11
 The EDC tool has a top ring that you tighten. In the year I’ve had mine I’ve never once had to adjust to tighten my headset, it’s never once came loose @jaame:
  • + 2
 @adythegoose: also worth noting that the multi tool inside the EDC has a 2 toothed mini cassette tool to be able to tighten the headset in a pinch.
  • - 16
flag savmeister (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @jaame: + it voids the warranty on your fork !!
  • + 7
 @savmeister: this is lie
  • + 5
 @savmeister: No, it doesn’t.
  • + 19
 @savmeister: From what I understand it doesn’t need to be threaded if you use the one up Preloader, and that’s one of the main reasons of this stem, to use the EDC tools without threading the steerer.
  • + 1
 The special ed conceal tool looks cool, pricier but no need to thread the fork
  • + 3
 @Pyres: Link? Google turned up the results I would expect from a search like that.
  • + 0
 @Bflutz625: www.leisurelakesbikes.com/251381/products/specialized-swat-conceal-carry-tool-black.aspx
  • + 1
 @Pyres: the EDC as way more tools not sure why bother paying more for less
  • + 2
 @dutflip:
I ll be honest with you. I only knew the old threaded instalation method, and even when i posted i had not seen the article. Now that i gave more attention to it, not only i agree with you, i also think that stem is one of the coolest ideas i ve seen in a while
  • + 41
 Love all my OneUp components!!!
  • + 9
 I've only got the pedals but they're making me heavily consider more OneUp bits, they're so good
  • + 6
 Plus for all those I've heard asking for a longer-travel dropper, I noticed One-Up one-upped the travel... Smile
They now have 120, 150, 170, 180, and 210mm droppers!
  • + 5
 I tend to be pretty critical of what a lot of company's call innovation, but OneUp really walks the walk.
  • + 2
 @Lookinforit: Iam just trying those composite pedals and they are bloody great for low price
  • + 1
 @bok-CZ: All I run is their composite pedals. Will never buy a pedal again that is metal. I do use longer pins and better nuts but their petals are the best. They are on every single bike I own.
  • + 1
 Yup, I have their pedals, dropper and chain guide. The new headset EDC combo looks great too!
  • + 1
 @ripcraft: and they choose the right words to sell it, instead of the usual marketing crap.
Shut up and take my money!
  • + 31
 nice looking products - stem is genus.
  • + 1
 Male or female?
  • + 30
 @Isey: In your attempt of humour at my expense you failed to grasp the meaning of the word Genus. Male or female is sex, genus is a taxonomy rank e.g we are the genus Homo.
  • + 22
 @poah: shoulda just called him a Homo
  • + 1
 Such jokes are forbidden in Sweden so he won’t laugh at them. You failed poah
  • + 28
 So, they made a 35 bar that flex like a 31.8 bar... genius.
  • + 49
 More compliance than a 31.8 vertically, more stiffness than a 35mm in the steering direction.
  • - 19
flag ibishreddin (10 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @OneUpComponents: reversed tho
  • + 14
 @OneUpComponents: frankly this is what is needed. I don't want a 35mm bar that rides like a 35mm bc most of em ride like shit - 31.8 in general offered a much better ride for those of us not at or around 200lbs
  • + 5
 @OneUpComponents: congrats on yet another smart product! Stem yes! Grips, yes! Bars, you have to forgive me, I am a Renthal geometry fanatic Smile

One question about 35mm - from what I’ve heard from people making handlebars: excellent for carbon, sucks for alu. What is your take on that?
  • + 9
 @WAKIdesigns: In our opinion most Aluminum 35mm bars are too harsh. We're pretty excited about the oval transition zone of these bars and the ride feel it allows.
  • + 0
 @OneUpComponents: Will you be doing Aluminum bars like this in the near-ish future???
  • + 6
 @OneUpComponents: You should be... I've been testing them and they feel great and have really helped me with my elbow tendonitis!
  • + 0
 It is amazing how the bike industry keep fooling us by playing with numbers ... they found the holy grail when they figured that bigger always wins in the mind of their costumers.
  • + 6
 @duzzi: or maybe different riders need different things.

When 31.8 was the only standard, 200+ pound people complained about bars being noodles, so 35 came out. Now 150 pound people complain about 35 being too stiff

Different people need different things. XC is not the same as Enduro and 150lbs is not the same as 250, so different diameters make sense.
  • + 7
 @Grmasterd: even for those of us north of 200 pounds most 31.8 bars work better. Most 35mm bars are just too stiff and transmit too much shock. Size isn’t everything. I had a set of answer protaper 780mm carbon bars in 31.8 that were so stiff they were unridable. I even gave them to a few people without telling them and had them give them back complaining they killed their arms. The Raceface Sixc 785 carbon in 31.8 has been my goto as a comfortable bar.
  • + 5
 I just got a new bike with 35 RF carbon Next bars, and they are super stiff and harsh. I'm thinking of swapping back to my 31.8 alloy Atlas bars, which flex more and are much more comfortable.
  • + 2
 @dthomp325: Haven't tried these OneUps but the 35mm Spank Vibrocore bars are pretty amazing. Very comfy for a 35mm bar.
  • + 1
 240lbs here - 35mm was just too stiff. Moved to 31.8 and hands and arms feel much better after longer rides. Also a plethora of cheap stems in 31.8 size. When OneUp makes a tool or stem cap or something that allows preloading headset so that I can run their tool with any stem, I might make the jump. Until then it's hidden in the crank, bars, or bag.
  • + 0
 @carym: the reasoning that I've heard was that 35mm actually allows building a more compliant carbon bar than what 31.8 offers. There is less clamping force necessary to keep it from rotating in the stem, and carbon does not like high clamping force. So as a result you can keep the bar wall thinner and be more flexible with the layup. Now whether all manufacturers actually put this theory into practice is another thing. It seems that One Up played it really smart. As usual.
  • + 2
 @PHeller: Pretty sure they already offer that.
  • + 6
 @sdurant12: 35 bars were introduced by DEDA in 2012 or earlier.
They were made for road cycling sprinters where stiffness matter more than MTB.

35 is just an excuse to make people buy new stuff... they can make 31.8 as stiff or as flexy as they want.
  • + 1
 @OneUpComponents: genus
  • + 1
 @alexsin: your right, it's the $35 EDC TAP. Which, while it serves the purpose of letting any stem work with the EDC tool, I'm not big on messing up my steerer to run one.
  • - 6
flag johannensc (5 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @OneUpComponents: bullshit
  • + 2
 @johannensc: considering the ingeniuty, quality and reliability of all the other things they make, then all the theoretical benefits of this ovalized design, this is the only carbon bar that makes sense to me. Maybe aside of syncros stem/bar combo which seems tits too. The rest seems like carbon for the same of carbon. But I am a biased fanboi
  • + 2
 @OneUpComponents: This sounds great. How about a low or zero rise bar? Front ends are getting taller but I'm not. With low BBs and long 29 forks it can be a struggle for shorter folks to keep the front end reasonable.
  • + 1
 @OneUpComponents: I'm not convinced more fore/aft stiffness would really be a good thing especially relative to other 35mm bars. Why can't we all just go back to 31.8mm? I don't think anybody was asking for stiffer bars, and 35mm doesn't seem to provide much if any weight advantage.
  • + 1
 @Legbacon: Ha ha and I was thinking I would buy one if they had a 40-50mm rise!
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: I love my renthals too, but this is cheaper and seems to have some really, really smart engineering behind it. I'm not a numbers guy in the same way you are; how does the backsweep on these differ from renthal?
  • + 1
 @hamncheez: numbers on these things are always arbitrary. Theoretically OneUp is 1 degree more backswept. In reality I had Race Face Atlas bars which were near identical to Renthals, but not identical enough. Smile
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: So what you're saying is, if your mother took performance-enhancing drugs and tried to pass for a man, I'd still come knocking.
  • + 22
 I've never understood why their logo isn't the little green mushroom from Mario Brothers....
  • + 15
 Nintento is notorious for being litigious as fuuuuck.
  • + 3
 Their main branding color is that bright green so that’s a start. And they are fun guys after all!

I’ll show myself out...
  • + 19
 You can tell these products are going to be amazing just because of who and why (they) developed them.

Please make a EDC 42.5mm stem to go inbetween the 35 and 50...
  • + 16
 The real story here is the 210mm dropper. Shut up and take my money!
  • + 5
 Only $200 too!
  • + 1
 I genuinely don't see myself using much more than 170mm or so. I have a pretty normal inseam (32" as a 5'11" guy) too. As a OneUp fanboy, pretty much happy with everything they've put out but honestly wondering if there's a big market for people needing more than that for a dropper.
  • + 1
 @connorjuliusjohnson: there is a 180mm it looks like too ;-)
  • + 1
 WHAT. Where?!
  • + 6
 I am pretty happy with 170mm too but like everyone says. "I thought I had more than enough. Then I tried more..." as a 6'3" rider with 37" cycling inseam (I generally wear 32-33" inseam pants). My 170mm dropped has about an inch exposed so I could get my post all the way in with the 210 and shim it to height. The wide range of sizes now allows almost anyone to get their dropper slammed, which I think it super cool.
  • + 1
 Wow, actually just had a friend call me about getting a dropper, definitely pointed him to the OneUp to save some coin over the (also amazing) Fox transfer. Hey @OneUpComponents any word on when the V2 dropper will be available?
  • + 1
 @gumbytex: In an email from their mailing list Smile
  • + 0
 I could never use more than 150 on a long travel fully... but on a HT... I’ll get their post at some point for sure
  • + 1
 It's super long, though. It seems they weren't able to keep their posts as short as the Gen 1s. The 210 is a full 60mm longer total length than my 185mm Revive. Although this may be a typo, since it's 480mm long at 180mm drop and somehow magically jumps to 520mm for the shimmed down 210 at 190mm drop. @OneUpComponents, can you confirm the total length of the 210mm dropper vs what's on your spec page?
  • + 1
 Yep, signed up already for them. I've run the 170mm and it's very nice indeed. Canes the Reverb easily.
  • + 12
 Nice product one up! Well thought out and not crazy expensive!
  • + 6
 35mm bars that ride like 31.8s? Carbon wheels that ride like aluminum? LMAO ...... Freaking' bike industry, you're something alright. I guess I've been right all along riding my old fashioned aluminum rims and 31.8 bars. While it's true that there is one born every minute, but I'm not one of them.
  • + 10
 I want all of this on my new $6000 Walmart bike!
  • + 5
 Hey @OneUpComponents! I love your products! Hope you don't mind me making a few remarks. The stem resolves one problem (I don't have to tap my steerer), but it also means I can't stack spacers on top. I always keep my steerer length a bit longer in case I want to adjust bar height or switch forks to another frame. Also, the EDC tool can't really be fitted to a DH bike as far as I'm aware because steerer tubes are cut down too much. I use the EDC pump on my trail bike and would love an EDC tool for my DH bike. Anyhow, never mind, I'll probably be buying all of above products at one point!
  • + 6
 Stacking the included spacers on top is no problem.

cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0558/5501/files/EDC_STEM_INSTALL_190404.pdf?135&_ga=2.58160874.1118660483.1554906244-2101941881.1546255279
  • + 3
 Agreed. The EDC really makes sense for park laps or epic shuttle days on the DH bike. For me, if something was to happen, like a stem bolt loosening up or a flat tire, I hate walking all the way down. It’s often a waste of a good run!
  • + 1
 @vp27 I'd argue that the EDC tool would in fact sit fine in a DH length steerer, so long as you only used the upper portion of the tool, and took off the threaded compartment that's meant for cash, zip ties... Among other things Wink hope that helps
  • + 1
 @OneUpOwenF: OH SNAP! Take my money! I don't even need to be a dentist for these goodies.
@ tackytraks : You're right, but you then still need to make sure to carry plugs, CO2 canisters etc. I just hate carrying stuff in my pockets, especially on a DH bike. And when you strap stuff, it can rattle, chafe the frame etc. etc. I might as well push these guys a bit right Wink . They always come up with the goods.
  • + 8
 Just read the detailed instructions with all the drawings - bravo on an excellent solution. Very well thought out.
  • + 8
 Wow, very cool stuff. And for those that haven’t tried it the EDC pump is perfect.
  • + 8
 90% of time the costumer is the problem
  • + 23
 I know right?! They always make my corset too tight...
  • + 7
 As a customer, I endorse this comment.
  • + 8
 That’s what Janet Jackson said...
  • + 1
 As a costumer I endorse corsets
  • + 4
 This whole compliancy thing has me laughing its the new 2019 buzzword. A few years ago it was about making everything more stiff...now it has to have more flex...good grief. yeah lets make a new standard called boost to make our wheels more stiff then lets bitch about how the wheels are too stiff and need to be more compliant.... seriously wtf.
  • + 16
 This process is also called development. If a company was waiting to release a product only when it's perfect, nothing would get released. We've come from noodle bikes to rock hard bikes and realized that rock hard bikes are too uncomfortable and unforgiving. So now it's time to loosen up on the stiffness in the right places and not anywhere else.
  • - 2
 @ondrejaugustin: bwahh more like marketing bs. *NEW* for 2020 more compliant 142 spacing.

"If a company was waiting to release a product only when it's perfect, nothing would get released." ...Like Shimano? Smile haha

haha 160mm-200mm travel forks and we need more compliant handle bars? haha ok.
  • + 4
 Well you're right that some imporvements are more marketing than engineering, but even the smalles gains are still gains. While boost spacing could have been prevented by taking up DH standards, it doesn't mean it does nothing. Long travel forks help take big hits, compliant bars reduce vibrations. If you still don't believe me, take off your tires and use rubber axle instead. You would still have one flexy rubber component, but wastly different results.
  • + 3
 @ondrejaugustin: yes Boost does pretty much nothing. They should simply embrace 157. It would improve the chain line on most bikes. And if not Sram and Bontrager could simply pump out asymmetric rims. Or Trek could make offset rear ends. Both solutions offer better triangulation and more even spoke tension than Boost. So I call Boostshit.

@whatyousaid: stiffness at all costs was a BS, things are getting actually good now thanks to fine tuned flex. The problem in handlebar world is, many 31.8 alu bars have really good flex/ strength/ weight.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: IMHO Cannondale is on the right track with Ai. The cassette side is the issue for triangulation. It is arbitrary that your rear wheel needs to be symmetric. 148mm was needed but I think all 6mm should have been driveside.
  • + 6
 All nice fancy stuff, but those grips are the thing that really gets me hyped! Thank you, geniuses!
  • + 6
 OneUp guys are definitely using their brains well on their products. Also, more reasonable prices.
  • + 3
 Oneup is maybe the only company I've bought from that has never failed me in a purchase. Chain guide,cassette expander, chainring, switch chainring setup, and their dropper... it's all been flawless. I already know i want that edc stem!!
  • + 4
 the real story here is the preloader built into the stem. No more star fangled nuts to tighten the headset. all the adjustments to setup your fork in your frame are there on the stem. Great job OneUp.
  • + 2
 Does purchasing the stem outright include the preloader kit? Or did I read that pricing as, you need to buy the stem and the preloader kit? The video makes them look completely integrated which then makes the later situation not make sense to me, why not price them together?
  • + 3
 On our site they are priced together and separate.
  • + 5
 @OneUpComponents: Thanks! I was holding out to see if an alternative to having to tap the inside of the steerer came along, this is an awesome idea!
  • + 2
 I’m becoming a total One Up fanboy. Got their pedals and pump. Both just perfectly executed. If my dropper goes out again, I’ll get theirs. The bars look like they might be worth trying, but I think I’d rather stick with the pump to hold their tool instead of the stem.
  • + 6
 OneUp you're absolutely killing it! Super innovations!
  • + 5
 Another smart group of offerings.... Love working with these guys
  • + 3
 Please put 2 tabs on the plastic caps (both on the stem cap and the air pump). the 1 tab really sucks when you are on a trail and can't access your tools.
  • + 3
 Love that you made the stem to accept the EDC without tapping the fork, hate that it only comes in 35mm. Love my current bars and didn't want to spend more loot.
  • + 3
 To which size can the bars be shortened and still have decent room for brakes and shifters?
  • + 6
 740mm
  • + 2
 @OneUpComponents: On the subject of width, will cutting the bars beyond a certain point result in an overly harsh ride?
  • + 1
 @vtracer: I also would like to know the answer to this one.
  • + 3
 What??? Pedals now available in orange? I request instant refund of my black ones!! Big Grin
  • + 40
 The only logical solution is to get the orange ones and start building up a second bike to make use of your old black ones.
  • + 3
 @big-red: Words of wisdom Lloyd, words of wisdom...
  • + 2
 I'm still waiting for purple composites.
  • + 2
 @OneUpComponents What is the minimum recommended length to maintain vertical compliance? For example what kind of vertical compliance do the bars have when cut down to 760?
  • + 4
 Stack height on the stem?
  • + 4
 38.5mm
  • + 3
 @OneUpComponents any plans on making this stem in more lengths and for a 31.8mm bar?
  • + 1
 I'm afraid not. We believe our take on the 35mm standard out performs both traditional 35mm and 31.8mm bars.
  • - 1
 @OneUpComponents: what about the stem in more lengths than just 35 and 50? Surely up to 80 or 90 would be useful for many.
  • + 4
 @ridealongside: nah we're good thanks
  • + 2
 @OneUpComponents: Yeah but carbon handlebars for MTB suck big time. Don't want to buy new bars after crashing and I've already seen to many people injured due to carbon bar failure (because they didn't replaced it after crashing).
If alu bars are too harsh, then man up or use a proper fork: COIL
  • + 1
 @OneUpComponents will I negate all the sciencey stiffness stuff if I cut these down to 760mm? Also, in terms of strength are these things "DH rated"? I've seen too many snapped carbon bars and now I'm paranoid.
  • + 3
 Man- one up is killing it.
  • + 1
 @oneupcomponents What's the difference between the original and v2 posts?

Will the original posts ever be in stock again or just wait for v2 to come in?
  • + 1
 More drop, shorter overall, wider range of options and some more fine details. Watch for more info dropping tomorrow and throughout the weekend at Sea Otter. All V1 post are in stock in Canada other than 30.9 170mm. V2 posts are here yet for any store but will be in May.
  • + 2
 @oneupcomponents have you made a top cap with deeper grooves to stop the tool slipping yet?
  • + 3
 One Up is good people. Sea you at the Otter tomorrow.
  • + 1
 @OneUpComponents The website isn't working for signing up to be notified of availability by email, it forces you to select a remote option but it's not possible to select one
  • + 2
 @OneUpComponents website shows a 210 post!!! Hallelujah...when, when, when!!! Take my money!
  • + 1
 you must be pretty tall.
  • + 1
 @ridealongside: Only 6'. Been on a 200 9.8 since they first became available. If you don't ride the uber steeps of Laguna or BC you don't get it. 9.8 is losing my loyalty because they use a proprietary compound X ring seal that shouldn't go for more than a few $ but they will only sell as part of a $53 kit plus $14 shipping. I'd rather pay more for a new post just as a matter of principle.
  • + 1
 @tcmtnbikr: That's a pretty unfair attitude. 9point8 has pretty much the best product support I've seen in the industry. You're whinging that a rebuild kit costs more than you'd like, but name another company that makes it that easy to buy internal parts, including updates to legacy products, and has comparably good service instructions. 9point8 is small company making things in Canada, and you really get what you pay for. Their product performance is close to the best, and when it starts to show wear, you can actually service it back to like-new condition.
  • + 1
 @skylerd: Warranty and customer support has been great. But sorry, not sorry, my motorcycle dealer doesn't force me to buy a kit of 25 seals and keys and grease when I only need 1 seal. Nor my auto dealer. Nor does DT force me to buy ratchets when I only need bearings. Nor does SRAM force me to buy caliper pistons and seals when I only need brake pads.

I wouldn't have bought it if it had not been serviceable. Small company doesn't give them the right to gouge. I understand upsell but I doubt many folks would be willing to fork over $67 for an X ring that cost pennies.
  • + 1
 @tcmtnbikr: seals on the same shaft don't just randomly wear out at different rates. Anyway, rather than buy a new, non-rebuildable dropper, you should probably just call 9point8, cause small businesses that manufacture their own products usually respond to friendly inquiries. That said, you're asking a small business to stock 40 more SKUs for products that they'll lose money on if sold individually (processing an order requires time), when they already provide the best product support in the industry...some people will never be pleased.
  • + 1
 Sweet , thanks for doin a 35mm rise . Do you have to run the grips as well ?? Or will any grip work I prefer non lockon style
  • + 2
 Didn’t U.S.E or someone make a headset preload collar like that back in the early 2000s? ????
  • + 2
 Yes, the Ringo Star. And it was dreadful. Very hard to get sufficient preload, and it came loose as soon as you rode it offroad. Admittedly probably in part due to U.S.E.'s obsession with using miniscule allen bolts for everything.
Early on in the history of threadless steers a few headset manufacturers also tried something similar (Modus and VP I think).

I really hope OneUp have succeeded where these guys didn't....
  • + 3
 Always nice to have more ways to store your tool. Thanks One Up!
  • + 2
 210mm post is missing here.
  • + 1
 Cool Products! Still I prefer the threaded steerer. Hope that stays a while. Nice dropper post option too!
  • + 2
 Damn OneUp! This is ingenious! You guys are killing it tup
  • + 2
 The Stem! Thanks for that!
  • + 2
 Waiting for the comments like I’m waiting for a bar fight to happen...
  • + 0
 No bar fights here - let me drink you a drink there buds
  • + 0
 Buy you a drink* lol
  • + 1
 Ok, I'm in for the bars. I got NextR 35s on my new bike and need more compliance. Is it possible to preorder?
  • + 2
 How has no stem manufacturer come up with this?
  • + 5
 There hasn’t been a need for it. But due to their EDC tool it’s opened up this need.
  • + 2
 Canadian company, Canadian website, price in US dollars.

Why?
  • + 1
 Finally, was waiting for this solution for years, as soon as your stock will recover - will do the purchase )
  • + 1
 Steerer tube can't go above the stem right? Seems like I need to choose my bar height at once Big Grin
  • + 6
 The EDC stem comes with spacers to allow for a longer steerer. Full install instructions on our site.

can.oneupcomponents.com/collections/cockpit/products/edc-stem
  • + 3
 @OneUpComponents: Oh nice!
  • + 1
 @OneUpComponents Do you ever plan on releasing a switch spider for hope cranks in superboost?
  • + 2
 Can you guys build cranks next, please.
  • + 1
 Now how to get existing star nut out of my fork. Hmmm
  • + 4
 Full details and essential hardware are included in our EDC Stem and Preload kit. Detailed instructions are online.
  • + 4
 Just bang it thru, or cut it
  • + 1
 Drill though the center, it'll come apart and fall out the bottom
  • + 1
 @kmg0: Yup- a strong section of broom pole goes a long way!
  • + 1
 Socket on an extension and a bit of hammering and it'll fall right out of the bottom.
  • + 2
 @OneUpComponents: have you made a top cap with deeper grooves to stop it slipping when you tighten it yet?
  • + 1
 @mulv1976: 2nd this. The soft metal also means when it slips, it chews up the cap.
  • + 1
 hard to believe 7up has 6 more than these guys...
  • + 1
 any plans for a 34.9 seat post @OneUpComponents ?
  • + 2
 my tool doesn't have ED
  • + 1
 Those grips look like a replica of the Santa Cruz palmdales
  • + 1
 I love this stem design. Genius.
  • + 1
 Oh shit the pedals come in red now?! Anyone want to buy my black pair?
  • - 2
 Hm... is headset preload tuning going to be the next big trend? The preload adjust is purely convenience right? I don't adjust my headset that often after the bearings have settled.
  • - 1
 Downvotes but no-one has anything to say on the matter.
It's nice and everything (though the concept is nothing new), but not owning the (here somewhat expensive) EDC tool, I fail to see the advantage of being able to adjust your headset without touching the stem bolts when you don't own the tool. Fair enough the stem is a stem, but for 85€ (which seems to be the direct currency exchange for USD these days) I could buy 2 stems, or one and 40ish (60 cans back home) beers. What am I missing?
  • + 2
 @ssteve: beeing sober riding your bike
  • + 1
 Are these carbon bars going to be compliant enough?
  • + 1
 As a readhead I am offended by your bar analogy and am filing a lawsuit...
  • + 0
 yeah another place to creak !
  • + 1
 sold out
  • + 1
 What is?
  • + 1
 Available April 19th. Written just a little below...
