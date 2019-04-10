OneUp Announces Carbon Bars, EDC Ready Stem & Lock-On Grips

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components
Our goal for the new OneUp Bar, Stem and Grips was simple. It's the same for every product we've ever made. Design and engineer the components that we want on our bikes, for the riding we love here in Squamish and sell them for a fair price. We hope you like the new cockpit as much as we do. Read on for all the details. CARBON BARS
800mm Wide / 35mm Dia. / 20mm Rise (220g) 35mm Rise (225g) / Sweep 8° Back 5° Up / $138 USD
Colour: Black. Decal kits available in Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Purple & White
We wanted to make the best feeling bar possible, something that would let us ride harder for longer. The solution is our patent pending oval bar profile which combines the best ride characteristics of 31.8mm and 35mm diameter handlebar standards. This is the most comfortable bar that we’ve ever ridden, period. It's strong, lightweight, minimizes arm pump and vibration and maximizes steering response. 35mm done right.
|The OneUp bar gives me all of the confidence inspiring attributes of a 35mm bar with a bit of forgiveness engineered in for those big descents. I've been so impressed after putting it through the paces for the last year.—Thomas Vanderham
Almost every other carbon bar on the market copies the simple tapered profile of an aluminum bar. With carbon you can take advantage of more complex shapes to get a better performing product, so that's what we did. If you actually care about bar compliance, then you don't make a round 35mm diameter bar. Sure you can try to "optimize" the flex slightly with layup, but geometry is king and you're fighting a losing battle.
The red area shows the difference between the OneUp profile and a traditional, stiff 35mm Dia. bar. Red is bad, Black is good!
The OneUp bar profile minimizes the length of the 35 diameter clamping area, as this is the stiffest portion of any 35 diameter bar. The 35mm clamp diameter quickly changes to a flattened, oval shape in the transition zone and then to a standard 22.2mm clamp diameter for the control zone.
We benchmarked the OneUp bar against the most popular carbon bars on the market as well as foam filled aluminum bars. The results were, on average, a 21% increase in vertical compliance (comfort) coupled with a 28% increase in steering stiffness (responsiveness). These are more than just marginal gains.
Until now the 35mm diameter standard has had a bad reputation and rightly so. This is 35 done right. EDC STEM
Length: 35mm (157g) 50mm (173g) / 35mm Dia. / 0° Rise / Stem $85 USD Preloader Kit: $30 USD
Colour: Black. Top Caps available in Black, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Purple & Gold
The OneUp EDC Stem allows you to store your EDC Tool in your steerer tube, without threading your fork. You can also adjust your headset preload without loosening your stem. There's a reason why so many EWS Pro Riders use the OneUp EDC Tool. In the event of mechanical, the EDC Tool is right at your fingertips with everything you need. We wanted to make the tool system available to even more riders, including those with previously incompatible forks and steel or carbon steerer tubes.
The EDC Stem can be used with a regular star nut and top cap like every other stem. It’s also compatible with existing threaded EDC top caps, for people who’ve already threaded their steerer tube. Or you can use the new OneUp Preloader, which lets you store the EDC tool in your steerer without threading it. LOCK-ON GRIPS
Colours: Black, Red, Green, Blue, Orange & Purple $25 USD
A low profile single lock on, designed to reduce arm pump and hand numbness. The diamond knurled texture, with saw tooth finger ramps and a super tacky 20A compound provide ultimate traction. More traction means less death-gripping the bars and less arm pump. Our single lock has the profile of your favourite double lock-on. But to reduce hand numbness we've replaced the hard outer clamp with extra rubber for greater cushioning of your palm heel. Get all the benefits of an ergonomic grip without the city bike cruiser look!
OneUp Bars, Stems, Grips, New Chain Guides and Flat Pedals are all available in Black, Red, Green, Blue, Orange and Purple so that you can customize your ride.
now if they break down every single ride yeh fk' em
I was wondering last week about the EDC though. How would one preload a headset when using an EDC? Semi torque the stem bolts and then hit it a couple of times with a hammer to tighten the bearing, then fully torque the bolts?
Install it with the star nut and then remove the star nut?
I ll be honest with you. I only knew the old threaded instalation method, and even when i posted i had not seen the article. Now that i gave more attention to it, not only i agree with you, i also think that stem is one of the coolest ideas i ve seen in a while
They now have 120, 150, 170, 180, and 210mm droppers!
Shut up and take my money!
One question about 35mm - from what I’ve heard from people making handlebars: excellent for carbon, sucks for alu. What is your take on that?
When 31.8 was the only standard, 200+ pound people complained about bars being noodles, so 35 came out. Now 150 pound people complain about 35 being too stiff
Different people need different things. XC is not the same as Enduro and 150lbs is not the same as 250, so different diameters make sense.
They were made for road cycling sprinters where stiffness matter more than MTB.
35 is just an excuse to make people buy new stuff... they can make 31.8 as stiff or as flexy as they want.
Please make a EDC 42.5mm stem to go inbetween the 35 and 50...
@ tackytraks : You're right, but you then still need to make sure to carry plugs, CO2 canisters etc. I just hate carrying stuff in my pockets, especially on a DH bike. And when you strap stuff, it can rattle, chafe the frame etc. etc. I might as well push these guys a bit right . They always come up with the goods.
"If a company was waiting to release a product only when it's perfect, nothing would get released." ...Like Shimano? haha
haha 160mm-200mm travel forks and we need more compliant handle bars? haha ok.
@whatyousaid: stiffness at all costs was a BS, things are getting actually good now thanks to fine tuned flex. The problem in handlebar world is, many 31.8 alu bars have really good flex/ strength/ weight.
If alu bars are too harsh, then man up or use a proper fork: COIL
Will the original posts ever be in stock again or just wait for v2 to come in?
I wouldn't have bought it if it had not been serviceable. Small company doesn't give them the right to gouge. I understand upsell but I doubt many folks would be willing to fork over $67 for an X ring that cost pennies.
Early on in the history of threadless steers a few headset manufacturers also tried something similar (Modus and VP I think).
I really hope OneUp have succeeded where these guys didn't....
It's nice and everything (though the concept is nothing new), but not owning the (here somewhat expensive) EDC tool, I fail to see the advantage of being able to adjust your headset without touching the stem bolts when you don't own the tool. Fair enough the stem is a stem, but for 85€ (which seems to be the direct currency exchange for USD these days) I could buy 2 stems, or one and 40ish (60 cans back home) beers. What am I missing?
