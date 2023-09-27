OneUp Announces New EDC Tube Strap Mount & Inline Pump Mount

Sep 27, 2023
by OneUp Components  
OneUp EDC Tube Strap Mount and Inline Pump Mount

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components


NEW OneUp EDC Tube Strap Mount and Inline Pump Mount

EDC is short for Every Day Carry. OneUp’s EDC line of tools, pumps and mounts are trailside essentials we carry on every ride. The OneUp EDC system helps eliminate the need for a backpack or hip pack.



OneUp Components EDC Tube Strap Mount


EDC Tube Strap Mount
The new EDC Tube Strap Mount is a neater way to attach a spare tube or other small items to your bike. It mounts to the accessory mounts found underneath the top tube on many frames. The strap mount includes a flexible rubber OneUp gear strap that securely holds gear in place, doesn’t absorb water and is easy to clean if it gets muddy. It’s way better than velcro.

$19.50 USD / $24.50 CAD / €19.50 EU / £24.50 UK

OneUp EDC Tube Strap Mount
OneUp EDC Tube Strap Mount
A simple way to carry a tube without scuffing your frame.



OneUp Components EDC Inline Pump Mount


EDC Inline Pump Mount
The EDC Inline Pump Mount hides the mighty EDC Pump loaded with a V2 EDC Tool under your top tube. The molded plastic mount and thick rubber strap keep the EDC Pump securely in place.

$19.50 USD / $24.50 CAD / €19.50 EU / £24.50 UK

OneUp Components EDC Inline Pump Mount
OneUp EDC Inline Pump Mount
Turns your accessory mount into a portable toolbox.



OneUp Components, Squamish, BC.
WORK LESS RIDE MORE


21 Comments
  • 20 0
 This product is inline with my current needs.
  • 1 3
 Check out the salsa mini bag and bracket. I use it on my top tube undermount and it is the best looking under mount i have found. Wolftooth also has a bag but i perfer the salsa bag. Much cleaner looking.
  • 1 1
 @jogi44: sorry to oneup you, but that was a classic woosh
  • 16 5
 Looks pretty “Janky.”
  • 9 0
 What we have come to expect from OneUp. Polished, well priced, with unobtrusive aesthetics and branding.
  • 6 1
 Big fan of oneup, but the rubber/plastic strap that holds the pump to the pump carrier breaks really easily. I have gone through three in the last year. Hope they have addressed this, they at least sell the replacement part for cheap separately.
  • 4 0
 Yes. The strap on the new Inline Pump Mount is thicker and stronger.
  • 2 1
 Mine broke off right away too but I've been using it for four years now and never lost a pump on a ride or on the back of the car. Honestly doesn't need one.
  • 7 0
 Baguette strap = french click bait.
You had me on this one. Bravo.
  • 4 0
 I'd love to see some combo of these two products. Being able to carry the pump and a tube would really eliminate my need for a pack or one of the other tool wraps.
  • 4 0
 accessories mount?!? guess i didnt realize that i need to replace all my bikes now.
  • 6 1
 Why is nobody talking about the baguette on the thumbnail?
  • 1 0
 Because the baguette's on the bike.
  • 5 0
 Who doesn't like a nice strap on
  • 6 1
 Take my money!
  • 4 0
 The EDC Strap Mount is perfect for my enduro banana!
  • 1 1
 I’d be interested in the pump mount but the rubber strap they use looks like the same one that was on the cage mount. There’s a design problem with these rubber straps and they keep breaking even when I try to use them carefully. I’ve gone through more than 6 of them in the few years I’ve been using the oneup pump and tool. I recently reverted back to a standard multi tool and mini pump rather than order yet another 3 pack of straps.
  • 1 0
 I went with Granite, even though their strap is garbage too. Then I combined a velcro style 1" strap I found on Amazon, with a 1" elastic gripper strap... glued them together with fabric glue. 1,000 miles on the combo and no issues. granite-design.com/collections/strap-solution/products/portaledge-xe
  • 4 3
 I'll be impressed when they collaborate with Fidlock and the pump itself snaps onto a Fidlock base.
  • 1 0
 Voile straps work anywhere, don’t need braze ones or a special bracket to use them.
  • 2 2
 Correction: thats a Freedom Baguette. C'mon people.





