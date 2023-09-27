OneUp Announces New EDC Tube Strap Mount & Inline Pump Mount

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components



NEW OneUp EDC Tube Strap Mount and Inline Pump Mount



EDC Tube Strap Mount

A simple way to carry a tube without scuffing your frame.



EDC Inline Pump Mount

Turns your accessory mount into a portable toolbox.



WORK LESS RIDE MORE OneUp Components, Squamish, BC.

EDC is short for Every Day Carry. OneUp’s EDC line of tools, pumps and mounts are trailside essentials we carry on every ride. The OneUp EDC system helps eliminate the need for a backpack or hip pack.The new EDC Tube Strap Mount is a neater way to attach a spare tube or other small items to your bike. It mounts to the accessory mounts found underneath the top tube on many frames. The strap mount includes a flexible rubber OneUp gear strap that securely holds gear in place, doesn’t absorb water and is easy to clean if it gets muddy. It’s way better than velcro.$19.50 USD / $24.50 CAD / €19.50 EU / £24.50 UKThe EDC Inline Pump Mount hides the mighty EDC Pump loaded with a V2 EDC Tool under your top tube. The molded plastic mount and thick rubber strap keep the EDC Pump securely in place.$19.50 USD / $24.50 CAD / €19.50 EU / £24.50 UK