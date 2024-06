OneUp Announces New Hubs

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components

No-nonsense hubs.

0% Loaded prev 1/42 next

The lightest hub for the price.



Durable design.



Good engagement.



Colours.



Good hubs for better wheels.



Serviceability and replacement parts.



Specs.

Spacing:

Holes:

Engagement:

Weight:

Colours:

Material:

Freehub options:

Spokes:

Brake Mount:

End Caps:

Bearings:

Freehub Seal:

Warranty:



Pricing.

Hubset:

Front Hub:

Rear Hub:

Freehubs:



Light, reliable, well-priced.

Available at oneupcomponents.com with free shipping worldwide



WORK LESS RIDE MORE OneUp Components, Squamish, BC.

Lightweight, fully sealed, durable, hubs with high quality bearings. Available in 7 anodized colours. We think our hubs have the best combination of performance, durability and price. These are the hubs we want on our bikes.OneUp Hubs are the new benchmark for light, durable hubs at a fair price.Listen to our new hubs here Our simple design has fewer parts, this reduces weight and improves reliability. Our hubs use a fully machined 7075 aluminum body that’s super light and strong with an integrated drive ring. OneUp hubs are half the price of an I9 Hydra hubset and over 100g lighter, and they’re over a quarter pound (133g) lighter than a Hope Pro5 hubset.*msrp's and manufacturers claimed weights including freehubA hub is only as good as its bearings. OneUp Hubs use premium Enduro ABEC 5 cartridge bearings in standard sizes that are readily available in local bike shops around the world. They’re spaced as wide as possible to reduce wear, reduce sideloading and increase bearing life. And when they do eventually wear out, our design makes it easy to replace bearings yourself.We were big fans of the DT 350 hubs. It’s what we ran on our bikes for years. We chose to develop a 44T ratchet to strike the best balance between performance and value with improved reliability.Super high engagement hubs sound cool and feel good in your hands. But we didn’t see an improvement in ride performance on trail to justify the added complexity, weight and price.Available in 7 anodized colours to match your bike.We’ve optimized the hub flange spacing to improve the strength and stiffness of wheels built on our hubs. OneUp hubs are compatible with J-bend spokes only. Wheel build specs (PCD, Flange Distance) are laser etched on the hub body to make life easier for builders. Freehubs are sold separately to make life easier for shops.Our simple design makes our hubs simple to service. Ratchets, bearings, seals, freehubs and small parts are all available direct from Oneup. The bearings are all common sizes that are available in most bike shops.Boost front and rear28 and 3244 points, 8.2 degreesFront 142g. Rear 220g (with XDr freehub)Black, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Purple and Grey7075 T6 AluminumXDr, Microspline and HG (all with tool free installation)J-Bend onlyIS 6 Bolt onlyDouble sealed (tool free installation, torque caps also included)Enduro Abec 5 (Front - MR17287, Rear 6902, Freehub 6802)Enduro2 Years$369.97 USD / $ 499.97 CAD / € 369.97 / £ 314.97$99.99 USD / $134.99 CAD / €99.99 / £84.99$219.99 USD / $296.99 CAD / €219.99 / £185.99$49.99 USD / $67.99 CAD / €49.99 / £43.99We wanted hubs for our bikes at a price that we’d pay with our own money. We can’t wait to see what you think.