OneUp Announces New Hubs

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp ComponentsNo-nonsense hubs.
Lightweight, fully sealed, durable, hubs with high quality bearings. Available in 7 anodized colours. We think our hubs have the best combination of performance, durability and price. These are the hubs we want on our bikes.
OneUp Hubs are the new benchmark for light, durable hubs at a fair price.
0% Loaded
prev
1/42
next
Listen to our new hubs hereThe lightest hub for the price.
Our simple design has fewer parts, this reduces weight and improves reliability. Our hubs use a fully machined 7075 aluminum body that’s super light and strong with an integrated drive ring. OneUp hubs are half the price of an I9 Hydra hubset and over 100g lighter, and they’re over a quarter pound (133g) lighter than a Hope Pro5 hubset.
*msrp's and manufacturers claimed weights including freehub
Durable design.
A hub is only as good as its bearings. OneUp Hubs use premium Enduro ABEC 5 cartridge bearings in standard sizes that are readily available in local bike shops around the world. They’re spaced as wide as possible to reduce wear, reduce sideloading and increase bearing life. And when they do eventually wear out, our design makes it easy to replace bearings yourself.
Good engagement.
We were big fans of the DT 350 hubs. It’s what we ran on our bikes for years. We chose to develop a 44T ratchet to strike the best balance between performance and value with improved reliability.
Super high engagement hubs sound cool and feel good in your hands. But we didn’t see an improvement in ride performance on trail to justify the added complexity, weight and price.
Colours.
Available in 7 anodized colours to match your bike.
Good hubs for better wheels.
We’ve optimized the hub flange spacing to improve the strength and stiffness of wheels built on our hubs. OneUp hubs are compatible with J-bend spokes only. Wheel build specs (PCD, Flange Distance) are laser etched on the hub body to make life easier for builders. Freehubs are sold separately to make life easier for shops.
Serviceability and replacement parts.
Our simple design makes our hubs simple to service. Ratchets, bearings, seals, freehubs and small parts are all available direct from Oneup. The bearings are all common sizes that are available in most bike shops.
Specs.Spacing:
Boost front and rearHoles:
28 and 32Engagement:
44 points, 8.2 degreesWeight:
Front 142g. Rear 220g (with XDr freehub)Colours:
Black, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Purple and GreyMaterial:
7075 T6 AluminumFreehub options:
XDr, Microspline and HG (all with tool free installation)Spokes:
J-Bend onlyBrake Mount:
IS 6 Bolt onlyEnd Caps:
Double sealed (tool free installation, torque caps also included)Bearings:
Enduro Abec 5 (Front - MR17287, Rear 6902, Freehub 6802)Freehub Seal:
EnduroWarranty:
2 Years
Pricing.Hubset:
$369.97 USD / $ 499.97 CAD / € 369.97 / £ 314.97Front Hub:
$99.99 USD / $134.99 CAD / €99.99 / £84.99Rear Hub:
$219.99 USD / $296.99 CAD / €219.99 / £185.99Freehubs:
$49.99 USD / $67.99 CAD / €49.99 / £43.99
Light, reliable, well-priced.
We wanted hubs for our bikes at a price that we’d pay with our own money. We can’t wait to see what you think.
*sips coffee* Probably not *Sips IPA*
pon.com/en/activities/bikes/performance-bikes/oneup-components
which also owns Santa Cruz/Reserve wheels
I'd say buy a set before they only come equipped as complete wheelset (or just buy a complete wheelset, Reserve rims are great, carbon and alloy)
Staying on topic - I think OneUp customer service (also excellent) on a lighter, cheaper, prettier DT style hub is a good deal. We'll see how reliable they are.
High engagement people are strange. World XC racers have no problem winning with 36T DT ratchet hubs. What the hell are they doing?
And OneUp's website in the best in the industry.
I'm also skeptical how beneficial super high engagement is past 40-60 POE, but just pointing out it's not a perfect comparison.
So many pretty colours but not the silver I crave.
would help the likes of folk like me, free hub cost is favourable at £44 if true.
If parts availability can match that of Hope here in the UK, then I could be converted in
spending my wonga stateside : )
I don’t think most people would be able to tell you which DT hub they are on without looking.
I would love some silent Onyx hubs but there is no distributor in the UK and they are crazy expensive to import.
www.pinkbike.com/news/meet-your-maker-kt-taiwans-massive-hub-facility-taipei-cycle-show-2024.html