OneUp Announces New Hubs

Jun 25, 2024
by OneUp Components  

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components

No-nonsense hubs.
Lightweight, fully sealed, durable, hubs with high quality bearings. Available in 7 anodized colours. We think our hubs have the best combination of performance, durability and price. These are the hubs we want on our bikes.

OneUp Hubs are the new benchmark for light, durable hubs at a fair price.

Listen to our new hubs here


The lightest hub for the price.
Our simple design has fewer parts, this reduces weight and improves reliability. Our hubs use a fully machined 7075 aluminum body that’s super light and strong with an integrated drive ring. OneUp hubs are half the price of an I9 Hydra hubset and over 100g lighter, and they’re over a quarter pound (133g) lighter than a Hope Pro5 hubset.


OneUp Components Hub Weight Comparison

*msrp's and manufacturers claimed weights including freehub


Durable design.
A hub is only as good as its bearings. OneUp Hubs use premium Enduro ABEC 5 cartridge bearings in standard sizes that are readily available in local bike shops around the world. They’re spaced as wide as possible to reduce wear, reduce sideloading and increase bearing life. And when they do eventually wear out, our design makes it easy to replace bearings yourself.


OneUp Components Hub Cross Section


Good engagement.
We were big fans of the DT 350 hubs. It’s what we ran on our bikes for years. We chose to develop a 44T ratchet to strike the best balance between performance and value with improved reliability.

Super high engagement hubs sound cool and feel good in your hands. But we didn’t see an improvement in ride performance on trail to justify the added complexity, weight and price.


OneUp Components Hub


Colours.
Available in 7 anodized colours to match your bike.


OneUp Components Hub wheel building specs


Good hubs for better wheels.
We’ve optimized the hub flange spacing to improve the strength and stiffness of wheels built on our hubs. OneUp hubs are compatible with J-bend spokes only. Wheel build specs (PCD, Flange Distance) are laser etched on the hub body to make life easier for builders. Freehubs are sold separately to make life easier for shops.
OneUp Components Hub Exploded View

Serviceability and replacement parts.
Our simple design makes our hubs simple to service. Ratchets, bearings, seals, freehubs and small parts are all available direct from Oneup. The bearings are all common sizes that are available in most bike shops.


OneUp Components Hub


Specs.
Spacing: Boost front and rear
Holes: 28 and 32
Engagement: 44 points, 8.2 degrees
Weight: Front 142g. Rear 220g (with XDr freehub)
Colours: Black, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Purple and Grey
Material: 7075 T6 Aluminum
Freehub options: XDr, Microspline and HG (all with tool free installation)
Spokes: J-Bend only
Brake Mount: IS 6 Bolt only
End Caps: Double sealed (tool free installation, torque caps also included)
Bearings: Enduro Abec 5 (Front - MR17287, Rear 6902, Freehub 6802)
Freehub Seal: Enduro
Warranty: 2 Years


Pricing.
Hubset: $369.97 USD / $ 499.97 CAD / € 369.97 / £ 314.97
Front Hub: $99.99 USD / $134.99 CAD / €99.99 / £84.99
Rear Hub: $219.99 USD / $296.99 CAD / €219.99 / £185.99
Freehubs: $49.99 USD / $67.99 CAD / €49.99 / £43.99


OneUp Components Hub


Light, reliable, well-priced.
We wanted hubs for our bikes at a price that we’d pay with our own money. We can’t wait to see what you think.


Available at oneupcomponents.com with free shipping worldwide


OneUp Components, Squamish, BC.
WORK LESS RIDE MORE


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Hubs OneUp


Author Info:
OneUpComponents avatar

Member since Nov 25, 2013
60 articles
Report
98 Comments
  • 64 3
 Its called market disruption. Nice work One-Up.
  • 9 16
flag m3000 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 How exactly? You can buy Hope for a couple notes more, made in UK with better points of engagement etc.
  • 15 0
 @m3000: Hopes gain an extra ~130g of unsprung weight and cost more. Personally I'd rather have a cheaper, lighter hub than more engagement. Durability is TBD, of course.
  • 11 5
 @m3000: More engagement isn't always desirable. It is less durable and results in more pedal kickback from suspension motion. Each person needs to choose the right balance for their needs. One Up chose 44 as the count that makes sense for most people. I suspect we'll see aftermarket rings at high engagement for people who prefer quicker ratcheting over reduced pedal/suspension interaction.
  • 1 2
 @dfiler: yup. You can optimize with high engagement + O chain or low engagement + high pivot. Or choose your compromise.
  • 4 1
 @m3000: Good old British engineering and quality... Jaguar...Orange Bikes...
  • 1 0
 Already sold out
  • 1 0
 @Kamperk87:I'll pile on with the good old Lucas Lighting AKA The Prince of Darkness.
  • 1 5
flag tempnoo1 FL (33 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @m3000: People only really care for stuff that's made in their own country. POE is inversely correlated with suspension performance. If you have a hardtail sure, but the type to buy a hub on it's own probably doesn't.
  • 36 0
 Definitely need a silver polish option
  • 1 0
 seconded
  • 32 1
 Sooo. DT 350 with color options?
  • 16 0
 Basically, and a touch lighter…
  • 15 0
 yes. but also cheaper and lighter than the DT 250..
  • 6 1
 And without the assurance that the bearings will be perfectly aligned and only wear out after a really long time
  • 26 0
 Great option, great price, and great company!!!
  • 20 0
 Anyone notice their scale when weighing the hub was one meant for coffee pourovers with a built in timer? I guess they're nerds about both coffee and bikes!
  • 3 0
 Yes, I was waiting for the presenter to spin the hub using a WDT tool.
  • 5 0
 Is it possible to be a mountain biker and not like coffee at least just a little bit?
  • 11 0
 @voler-1:

*sips coffee* Probably not *Sips IPA*
  • 21 0
 Patiently waiting for these hubs to show up as a build option with We Are One rims.
  • 1 1
 I'd be surprised, since OneUp is owned by Pon
pon.com/en/activities/bikes/performance-bikes/oneup-components
which also owns Santa Cruz/Reserve wheels
I'd say buy a set before they only come equipped as complete wheelset (or just buy a complete wheelset, Reserve rims are great, carbon and alloy)
  • 1 0
 @blcpdx: I have loved the Reserve alloys since they came out. Durable but always been supported by warranty until recently. Not sure why they've taken a turn downhill. Disappointing as I have always recommended them to friends
  • 3 0
 We are oneup's
  • 1 0
 You can already order some on IMBYBIKES
  • 26 6
 Awesome. I need something to replace my constantly axle-shattering I9 rear hub. This looks like a great option.
  • 17 5
 You and everyone else on I9. Terrible bearings, fragile axles. They really missed the mark with QC and Design.
  • 7 0
 @enki Have you tried their latest axle design (late 2022 onwards)? I broke a couple of the old ones within months but this one has been solid for me on the enduro bike since 10/2022. I'm 190lbs.
  • 3 1
 I'm on my 3rd hydra freehub body. The pawl seats keep ovalizing and mushrooming leading to annoying creaking. At least they have been good with the warranty replacing the freehub each time at no cost.
  • 4 0
 @duffman1976: yes, their customer service/warranty is outstanding. Would be better if it weren't used too often. I am too weak to have your problems luckily, once they fixed the axles I was good.

Staying on topic - I think OneUp customer service (also excellent) on a lighter, cheaper, prettier DT style hub is a good deal. We'll see how reliable they are.
  • 17 2
 Imagine working at DT Swiss today... Yikes.
  • 3 0
 They’ll be watching the sales of their amazing rims continue to tick up.
  • 1 0
 Earlier than today. There are several star ratchet clones on the market already.
  • 9 0
 I have dt hubs on both of my bikes. My 350s are on their 10th season and seen many different bikes. The only thing I don't like about them is how damn hard it is to remove the lock ring to service the bearings (like once every 5 years years). Didn't think I'd ever use another hub but these might be it. Lighter, same ratchet mechanism, and no threaded lock ring to remove. And substantially cheaper than 240s here in Canada.
  • 10 0
 They One-Upped the competition yet again
  • 10 0
 Light. Cheap. Purple. Checks all the boxes.
  • 2 5
 I wouldn't call $370 "cheap".
  • 8 0
 @nozes: For an F/R set, that's not bad at all.
  • 2 0
 @nozes: Do you have any other suggested hubs that are cheaper? These are less than DT350, Spank Hex, Hope Pro5, and i9 1/1. I guess Shimano probably has something cheaper?
  • 6 0
 So very close to a DT 240, and the pricing is competitive in the USA, but probably less in Europe. Those looking pretty solid, all the right features and simplicity, and 44T is plenty. Looking forward to the long-term reviews.
  • 7 2
 Two additional comments.

High engagement people are strange. World XC racers have no problem winning with 36T DT ratchet hubs. What the hell are they doing?

And OneUp's website in the best in the industry.
  • 2 0
 The climbs where you might notice high engagement the most are steep, very technical ones with lots of on/off power moves, not exactly what you see on XCO courses.

I'm also skeptical how beneficial super high engagement is past 40-60 POE, but just pointing out it's not a perfect comparison.
  • 2 0
 @CaMKii: Yet most people I know with hard ons for hydras are not putting any effort into going uphill.
  • 4 0
 Oh eff me, these hubs look like the business. OneUp makes great innovative products and these hubs are more evidence of that. The green looks dark enough to match up with my Rallon. I can't see anything to criticize about these hubs. It looks quite likely that these will end up on my bike at some point.
  • 9 2
 Guess these will be the new hubs on all Reserve wheels?
  • 4 0
 Looks great, and sounds like a good set of compromises. Should I worry about wear on the drive ring?
So many pretty colours but not the silver I crave.
  • 9 0
 I was thinking they missed the mark not have a silver one!!
  • 2 0
 The drive ring being aluminum and built-in to the hub shell was also my only worry, but I'm sure they've done their homework. Very nice design. I think they're going to sell a boat load of these.
  • 6 0
 Agreed, color lineup is missing shiny silver.
  • 4 0
 I know! I would have bought these right away in silver haha
  • 11 0
 Unlike pawl hub designs, ratchet teeth do not spin in the drive ring or cause wear. The drive ring is a static interface. Machining the drive ring directly into the hub shell makes the hub lighter with a wider bearing stance and easier to replace bearings. OneUp hubs are machined from 7000 series aluminium which is strong enough for an integrated drive ring. 6000 series hub shell bodies are not strong enough for an integrated drive ring. No plans for Silver hubs, yet...
  • 5 1
 They look great. I'm a big fan of DT 350s and getting them in colours would be a great bonus. Any plans to make centre lock ones?
  • 6 0
 makes me want to build a new wheelset
  • 6 0
 Thank you OneUp ! Finally, something the working man can afford.
  • 6 0
 OneUp....the MTB brand of the people!!
  • 5 0
 I love the freehub pricing. 2-3x cheaper than DT Swiss. Drives me crazy that the freehubs are sooooo expensive.
  • 4 0
 Nice for all u north americans , but here in Europe a set of 350s are still significantly cheaper…..and avab with CL….
  • 10 6
 I'm willing to pay more to not have to deal with centerlock.
  • 5 0
 Unreasonably excited about this. Well done OneUp.
  • 1 0
 Information on what the HG free hub is made off, cheesy Aluminium or real Steel ?
would help the likes of folk like me, free hub cost is favourable at £44 if true.
If parts availability can match that of Hope here in the UK, then I could be converted in
spending my wonga stateside : )
  • 1 0
 Lighter usually is a tradeoff for "less durable" in the MTB world. They look good, but this is always the question. Good luck early adopters! If they are still rolling and happy next time I need a wheelset, they can go on the shortlist.
  • 4 0
 I fucking love OneUp. I know it's dreaming, but please make a fat bike version.
  • 2 0
 The fact that they put the bearing numbers in the press release already has me sold. I love DT 350's but I can't believe how hard they make it to figure out what bearings are in the damn things.
  • 5 0
 Need Silver option
  • 4 0
 This is rad!
  • 8 5
 Superboost hub in the long run ?
  • 4 5
 Superboost+ is the opposite of simple and well priced.
  • 1 0
 Watched the video but didn’t get much of an idea of sound, the newer DT hubs where on ratchet is fixed seemed really loud, wonder if these are the same noise levels ?
  • 2 0
 Having ridden exp, and old DT design before that, I would say the loudness of the hub has way more to do with the condition of the grease than exp vs old. I can’t say that one is inherently louder or quieter than the other, but I wouldn’t judge it based on a video that’s for sure. Like all DT hubs it basically goes from silent to loud over time.

I don’t think most people would be able to tell you which DT hub they are on without looking.
  • 1 0
 @litany: I guess I'm noise sensitive, I tried EXP240, tried extra grease ( original DT ) any they were way louder than my previous 350, I have the latest DT 350 and the 36T ratchet defintely seems louder than the old18T but maybe that is just the pitch of noise.

I would love some silent Onyx hubs but there is no distributor in the UK and they are crazy expensive to import.
  • 1 0
 18 to 36 to 44 to 54 always increases the volume along the way.
  • 4 0
 Yes - I'll take two!
  • 3 0
 Dem is some light hubs. Like it.
  • 3 1
 I was about to buy some hubs, now I'm about to buy some hubs. Well done One Up.
  • 2 0
 This article may win an award for the most positive responses in a Pinkbike comment section.
  • 1 0
 Can you use their star ratchets in DT hubs, or vice versa? I'm guessing no, but it'd be nice to not have to have two kinds around
  • 1 0
 Hm. I wonder if they're even made by the same factory as DT Swiss...
www.pinkbike.com/news/meet-your-maker-kt-taiwans-massive-hub-facility-taipei-cycle-show-2024.html
  • 1 0
 I guess I shouldn't assume DT Swiss is also manufactured by KT. But it does look like KT specializes in star ratchet style hubs after the patent has expired.
  • 1 0
 I bet they will release the better ratchet(like engagement) in near future.
  • 2 1
 Higher engagement will likely be available from a 3rd party if not from one up. Though it should be noted that this level of engagement is optimal for riders who prefer less pedal kickback and better durability. More engagement points would cause more pedal kickback and isn't as durable for high torque use, such as e-bikes.
  • 1 1
 @dfiler: and produce more drag
  • 2 0
 @dfiler: I'm not convinced the lower POI will meaningfully help with pedal kickback, seeing as you could be anywhere in that 0-8deg range before engagement. If anything that just seems like the pedal kick could be more inconsistent
  • 1 0
 Not 100% sure but seems like a DT 54 would pop right in.
  • 1 0
 Ok, I'm gonna be the guy that complains...would love silver ones! Smile
  • 1 0
 Shoulda called it the OneUb
  • 1 2
 How exactly? You can buy Hope for a couple notes more, made in UK with better points of engagement etc.
  • 1 0
 No super boost option
  • 1 0
 No arguments here.
  • 1 2
 GAME OVER
Below threshold threads are hidden







