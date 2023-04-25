OneUp Announces New Small Composite Pedal

Apr 25, 2023
by OneUp Components  
The Small Composite Pedal is a grippy, great-value pedal for any rider with smaller feet.

In stock and available now at oneupcomponents.com

Ride pedals that fit your feet!

The Small Composite Pedal has all the features of our Composite Pedal in a smaller platform. We recommend the small pedal for riders with a shoe size up to US Women’s 8 or US Men’s 6.5. The platform is 97.5mm x 92mm compared to the regular Composite Pedal which is 115mm x 105mm.

Adjustable pins.

Great for kids. The pedals have 7 steel pins per side and come with our new Friendly Pins installed. These pins let you increase pedal grip as skill and confidence grow.

The Friendly Pin is a smooth steel nut that covers a regular threaded pedal pin (the same pins found on our full size Composite Pedal). For more grip, you can replace the Friendly Pin with the shorter nut provided, which leaves the threaded pin exposed. More experienced riders with smaller feet may want to run the threaded pins right away.

Our test rider, Mel, wears a size 6 US Women’s shoe and rides the Small Comp Pedal with threaded pins.

Specs and pricing.

Weight: 330g
Platform Size: 97.5mm x 92mm
Pedal thickness: 18mm
Pins: 7 per side
Colours: Black, Red, Blue, Orange, Green, Purple, Turquoise
Body Material: Nylon Composite

Pricing: $49.50 USD / $64.50 CAD / £49.50 GBP / € 59.50 EU

Get yours today at oneupcomponents.com



OneUp Components, Squamish, BC.
WORK LESS RIDE MORE


5 Comments

  • 3 1
 Love this, way to be all inclusive One Up.
  • 2 1
 That is a strangely disturbing photo for the teaser pic.
  • 1 0
 this is awesome!! exactly what I need for my kiddos!!!
  • 1 2
 I don't understand why anyone would want smaller pedals, even people with very small feet
  • 1 0
 fewer pedal strikes in tech.





