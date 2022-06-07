OneUp Announces New Carbon E-Bar Designed for Compliance

More Compliance. Less Fatigue.
E-Bikes let you ride further for longer. But they’re also heavier and more physically demanding to ride. That makes reducing fatigue even more important. Our Carbon E-Bar is 20% more compliant than any other DH rated handlebar on the market. That means more comfort and less fatigue.

Engineered for good vibes.




The Most Compliant E-Bike Rated Bar On the Market
Our patented design narrows to just 20mm to maximize vertical compliance. For reference, the thinnest portion of a traditional handlebar is 22.2mm. Our oval design delivers a more comfortable ride without sacrificing steering response or strength. The E-Bar passes the stringent Zedler E-MTB Advanced Plus standard and the international DH standard (ASTM Cat. 5 Downhill).


Specs
800mm Wide / 35mm Diameter / 8° Backsweep / 5° Upsweep
Stealth Routing: Wire ports & grooves for remote
Colour: Black. Decal Kits: Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Gold, Matte Bronze, Black, Purple, Oil Slick and White
Strength: Zedler E-MTB Advanced Plus and ASTM Cat. 5 Downhill
Minimum Trim width: 740mm
Weight: 238g
Price: $149.50 USD with free shipping worldwide




Stealth Routing
Our Carbon E-Bar stealth routing is compatible with Shimano STEPS and any remote with a connector diameter less than 6.5mm.





New Shimano STEPS Chain Guide
Eliminate dropped chains and add a pop of colour to your e-bike with the new STEPS EP Chain Guide. Available in 7 colours. 




