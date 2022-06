OneUp Announces New Carbon E-Bar Designed for Compliance

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components



OneUp Components, Squamish, BC.



E-Bikes let you ride further for longer. But they’re also heavier and more physically demanding to ride. That makes reducing fatigue even more important. Our Carbon E-Bar is 20% more compliant than any other DH rated handlebar on the market. That means more comfort and less fatigue.Engineered for good vibes.Our patented design narrows to just 20mm to maximize vertical compliance. For reference, the thinnest portion of a traditional handlebar is 22.2mm. Our oval design delivers a more comfortable ride without sacrificing steering response or strength. The E-Bar passes the stringent Zedler E-MTB Advanced Plus standard and the international DH standard (ASTM Cat. 5 Downhill).800mm Wide / 35mm Diameter / 8° Backsweep / 5° UpsweepStealth Routing: Wire ports & grooves for remoteColour: Black. Decal Kits: Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Gold, Matte Bronze, Black, Purple, Oil Slick and WhiteStrength: Zedler E-MTB Advanced Plus and ASTM Cat. 5 DownhillMinimum Trim width: 740mmWeight: 238gPrice: $149.50 USD with free shipping worldwide Our Carbon E-Bar stealth routing is compatible with Shimano STEPS and any remote with a connector diameter less than 6.5mm.Eliminate dropped chains and add a pop of colour to your e-bike with the new STEPS EP Chain Guide. Available in 7 colours.