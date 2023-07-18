OneUp Announces New Thick and Thin Grips

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components
OneUp Announce New Thick and Thin Grips
With grips, one size doesn’t fit all. Which is why we’re expanding our grip lineup with two new grip models to give riders more choice. At OneUp we make the parts we want to ride. Our expanded lineup means we can all ride our favourite grips.
Both grips feature our new Durable Grip Ends. The harder rubber compound ends help prevent your grips from tearing when you crash and keep them looking fresh for longer. They’re also comfortable if you run your hands over your bar ends.Thick Grips
The Thick Grips are 35mm diameter at their thickest and 32.5mm at their thinnest point. They're designed to maximize grip and minimize arm pump by giving you extra cushioning, a softer compound and added features for a fully locked in feel. They have a subtle palm bulge and ridges on the underside to fit in the creases of your fingers. Thick Grip Features
Diagonal thumb ribs
Finger ridges underneath the grip
Palm bulge with mini cushion pads
Offset grip has more material on top for extra cushioning
Durable grip ends
Mini flange
$24.50 USD / $34.50 CAD / €29.50 EU / £24.50 UK
In stock and available now at oneupcomponents.com
Thin Grips
The Thin Grips are 29mm diameter. The low-profile design maximizes bike feel and control. Simple.Thin Grip Features
Diagonal thumb ribs
Palm heel mini cushion pads
Durable grip ends
$24.50 USD / $34.50 CAD / €29.50 EU / £24.50 UK
In stock and available now at oneupcomponents.com
SPECS
Thick Grips
Diameter: 35mm max 32.5mm min
Length: 138mm
Durometer: 20A
Weight: 144g
Thin Grips
Diameter: 29mm
Length: 138mm
Durometer: 25A
Weight: 106g
Click here to vote for Thick vs Thin
today!
