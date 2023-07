OneUp Announces New Thick and Thin Grips

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components

OneUp Announce New Thick and Thin Grips

Thick Grips

Thick Grip Features



Thin Grips

Thin Grip Features



SPECS









Thick Grips



Diameter: 35mm max 32.5mm min

Length: 138mm

Durometer: 20A

Weight: 144g







Thin Grips



Diameter: 29mm

Length: 138mm

Durometer: 25A

Weight: 106g





WORK LESS RIDE MORE OneUp Components, Squamish, BC.

With grips, one size doesn’t fit all. Which is why we’re expanding our grip lineup with two new grip models to give riders more choice. At OneUp we make the parts we want to ride. Our expanded lineup means we can all ride our favourite grips.Both grips feature our new Durable Grip Ends. The harder rubber compound ends help prevent your grips from tearing when you crash and keep them looking fresh for longer. They’re also comfortable if you run your hands over your bar ends.The Thick Grips are 35mm diameter at their thickest and 32.5mm at their thinnest point. They're designed to maximize grip and minimize arm pump by giving you extra cushioning, a softer compound and added features for a fully locked in feel. They have a subtle palm bulge and ridges on the underside to fit in the creases of your fingers.Diagonal thumb ribsFinger ridges underneath the gripPalm bulge with mini cushion padsOffset grip has more material on top for extra cushioningDurable grip endsMini flange$24.50 USD / $34.50 CAD / €29.50 EU / £24.50 UKIn stock and available now at oneupcomponents.com The Thin Grips are 29mm diameter. The low-profile design maximizes bike feel and control. Simple.Diagonal thumb ribsPalm heel mini cushion padsDurable grip ends$24.50 USD / $34.50 CAD / €29.50 EU / £24.50 UKIn stock and available now at oneupcomponents.com Click here to vote for Thick vs Thin today!