OneUp Announces New Thick and Thin Grips

Jul 18, 2023
by OneUp Components  
photo

With grips, one size doesn’t fit all. Which is why we’re expanding our grip lineup with two new grip models to give riders more choice. At OneUp we make the parts we want to ride. Our expanded lineup means we can all ride our favourite grips.

Both grips feature our new Durable Grip Ends. The harder rubber compound ends help prevent your grips from tearing when you crash and keep them looking fresh for longer. They’re also comfortable if you run your hands over your bar ends.

photo

Thick Grips

The Thick Grips are 35mm diameter at their thickest and 32.5mm at their thinnest point. They're designed to maximize grip and minimize arm pump by giving you extra cushioning, a softer compound and added features for a fully locked in feel. They have a subtle palm bulge and ridges on the underside to fit in the creases of your fingers.


Thick Grip Features
Diagonal thumb ribs
Finger ridges underneath the grip
Palm bulge with mini cushion pads
Offset grip has more material on top for extra cushioning
Durable grip ends
Mini flange

$24.50 USD / $34.50 CAD / €29.50 EU / £24.50 UK

In stock and available now at oneupcomponents.com

photo


Thin Grips

The Thin Grips are 29mm diameter. The low-profile design maximizes bike feel and control. Simple.

Thin Grip Features
Diagonal thumb ribs
Palm heel mini cushion pads
Durable grip ends

$24.50 USD / $34.50 CAD / €29.50 EU / £24.50 UK

In stock and available now at oneupcomponents.com


SPECS


photo



Thick Grips

Diameter: 35mm max 32.5mm min
Length: 138mm
Durometer: 20A
Weight: 144g

photo



Thin Grips

Diameter: 29mm
Length: 138mm
Durometer: 25A
Weight: 106g

OneUp Components, Squamish, BC.
WORK LESS RIDE MORE


45 Comments
  • 33 1
 One-Up continuing to be one of the most practical problem-solving companies in MTB. Solving rider's actual ergonomic and use-case problems instead of offering "5% more efficient" or "5% lighter." And at reasonable prices. Love to see it.
  • 3 0
 Ergon has been doing this for years.
  • 1 0
 @Three6ty: That is true, but a lot of their grips are 10$ USD more than the OneUp options. They lack a thicc option as well
  • 1 0
 @co2x2: $10.... on a $5000+ mtn bike. Really. And for arguably, the most important comfort item on your bike.
I would pay $20 more. Not saying these One Up Grips are not good. Just pointing out that this is not new.
  • 1 0
 @co2x2: I have the fat version of ergon grips. So yes they do have them
  • 22 1
 Daaaaang those are thicc...I mean sick! Those are sick grips!
  • 8 1
 OK Mike Tyson..
  • 1 0
 I love them sick ones.
  • 7 0
 Sometimes they call me thiccmanthicc
  • 3 0
 I love it when they're thicc too...
  • 1 0
 They´re sickthick!
  • 13 0
 Just picked up a set of these from the booth at NW tuneup, the thick set are wicked!
  • 3 0
 Yeah, stoked they had these available to try out! I typically ride without gloves and the thin grips felt nice
  • 1 0
 did you love the "subtle palm bulge" Wink I sure did
  • 8 0
 I've been running the original grip for the last two years and have been wanting something a little thicker. Stoked to try these out!
  • 7 0
 This is nice and all, but don’t touch the regular ones. Those are the best
  • 3 0
 How come they don't have the same pattern? I'd be interested in getting both, to easily compare both at the same time.

But not a fan of grips with that micro-knurled stuff like on the orange ones - it seems to wear out really fast.
  • 5 1
 Maxi pads come in all shapes and sizes based on the user.
  • 5 1
 i've tried most thick grips (odi, pnw, deity, meaty paws), and so far nothing can beat the meaty paws. wonder how the thick version will compare
  • 4 0
 Agreed! Nice to see more options for thick grips that are actually thick for us spade handed riders.
  • 1 1
 Meaty paws are the best
  • 1 0
 Very curious to see how these compare to the meaty paws, my current fave.
  • 6 0
 I like mine thin
  • 3 0
 same
  • 3 0
 RIP Skinny Grips. All the kids know, the thicker the better.
  • 4 2
 I wear xxl gloves and will only use Chromag Squarewave XL grips, the bump in the middle makes a drastic difference in arm pump for me.
  • 1 0
 Check your brake levers position such as too flat/too far to reach as that can heavily affect arm pump too.
  • 4 0
 Genuinely want something between thick and thin
  • 4 0
 You should try their OG Grip - that grip is dialed.
  • 2 0
 @git-r-done-bud: Optimum Girth?
  • 2 0
 Been using the large grips from other companies for many years. All are a little different. Definitely gonna try the OneUp ones to see how they feel.
  • 1 0
 After trying the Trial One Hells Gate grips, I love thick grips. Looks like OneUp might have even taken some inspo from the Hells Gate here
  • 2 0
 I like em thick, I like em juicy
  • 2 0
 with mitts like mine, I'll be going thicc
  • 1 0
 Glad they addressed the end cap durability. The original grips ends didn’t last very long at all.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a ODI.. feels like a
  • 6 0
 ... Better ODI Grip
  • 1 0
 @git-r-done-bud: EZ, them's fight'n words.
  • 1 0
 Nothing rounds out like an ODI bolt
  • 1 0
 Love them thicc
  • 2 2
 Didn't think mtb needed more orange stuff...
  • 1 0
 all these size queens
  • 1 0
 $10 shipping yikes
  • 2 2
 move dat merch
  • 2 3
 no push-on no care. don't need a layer of plastic between me and the bar.





