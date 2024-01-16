OneUp Announces New V3 Dropper Post

Press Release: OneUp ComponentsLighter, smoother and more reliable.
Introducing the NEW OneUp Components V3 Dropper Post: An ultra lightweight, high performance, long travel dropper.
Our third generation dropper post has been over 3 years in the making. It's better than the award-winning V2 in every way. It’s lighter, smoother and more reliable. It has the shortest stack and total length of any other dropper. This isn’t just the longest dropper that will fit your bike. It’s, simply, the best.Lighter.
The new V3 is the lightest infinitely adjustable dropper on the market at any given travel. It’s even lighter than XC specific lightweight droppers. The V3 is available in the widest range of travel options and suitable for all rider weights and riding styles.
We simplified and refined the design as much as possible and shaved weight from almost every single part to make the V3 Dropper 60 to 70 grams lighter than our V2. The biggest weight savings come from our new hydraulic cartridge that never needs to be inflated.
The new V3 dropper is 238g lighter than a Reverb AXS, 155g lighter than a Transfer and up to 60g lighter than the 2-position Transfer SL. [Editor's Note: claimed, we'll verify weights in our long term review]
You can save an additional 10g with our Ti Bolt Upgrade Kit.Smoother.
Our riders asked for improved seals, reduced play and smoother action. The new V3 delivers all of these performance improvements in a simple, reliable design.Cartridge:
The all-new cartridge requires 75% less lever force to initiate when seated. That means it’s even quicker and easier to drop your saddle while riding. Bushings:
All the bushings use a low-friction, self-lubricating IGUS material and have increased bushing overlap to further reduce friction. 180-240 drop posts have an additional bushing to further support the increased overlap. Seals:
Completely new, high-performance collar with a custom SKF wiper seal to keep dirt out and grease in. The new seal and bushings keep the V3 running smoother for longer, with less maintenance.Pins
: To eliminate rotational play without increasing friction, we’ve doubled the number of anti-rotation pins and added 2 oversized polymer pins. Specs.Travel:
90mm / 120mm / 150mm / 180mm / 210mm / 240mmWeight:
325g / 370g / 415g / 460g / 515g / 585g (for 30.9)
337g / 385g / 433g / 480g / 538g / 610g (for 31.6)
408g / 472g / 535g / 600g / 675g / 765g (for 34.9)
304g / 340g (for 27.2)Total Length:
295mm / 350mm / 415mm / 480mm / 545mm / 610mmCompressed Stack Height:
30mm (25mm for 34.9)Diameter:
27.2/ 30.9 / 31.6 / 34.9 Routing:
Internal Warranty:
2 Years
The V3 Dropper Post is designed to work perfectly with the V3 Remote.
Pricing.3 Dropper Post (post only)
$269.99 USD / $364.99 CAD / €291.99 / £291.99V3 Remote
$44.99 USD / $59.99 CAD / €49.99 / £44.99V3 Dropper Post + V3 Remote
$299.99 USD / $399.99 CAD / €324.99 / £320.99Details.Service and Maintenance:
- Post can be fully disassembled in less than 10 minutes using only a 14mm wrench, a 5mm hex and 2mm hex (or the OneUp multi-tool)
- No custom tools required and no need to send your post away for maintenance
- No need to adjust or top up air pressure
- Longer service intervals: 120 hours for clean and grease / 350 hours for rebuild
- 2-year warrantyImprovements over V2:
- 60-70g lighter
- 75% reduction in breakaway force and smoother actuation
- All new cartridge design
- Compressed stack height is 3mm shorter
- Total length is 10mm shorter
- Increased bushing overlap
- IGUS self-lubricating bushings
- Low friction SKF Seal
- New cartridge is 100% recyclableNew upgrades available for V2:
- New V2.1 Collar with SKF Seal upgrade for V2 droppers coming soon
- Ti Bolt upgrade kit is compatible with V2 and is available now for $14.99 USD
- All V2 replacement parts will be available for at least another 5 yearsSimply, the best.
We wanted to make the best dropper post for our bikes at a price that we’d pay with our own money. We can’t wait to see what you think.
In stock and available worldwide with free shipping at oneupcomponents.com
OneUp: damn that's crazy aha
V3’s extra bushing for the longer posts is going to be a great upgrade. I’ve noticed my V2 210mm has a bit of flex.
Otherwise, they've been bombproof.
To be clear, I like the product a lot, but the PNW Loam that I own, which has a very similar architecture, does not have these issues - I have never serviced it and it works as well as the day it was installed. So the needy OneUp post is a contrast. And I'm on my second OneUp - the first one was warrantied due to being very rattly.
I can see the downvotes accumulating since I know this is a favorite PB product, but this is just my experience. And I like the product enough to try the V3 version.
SRAM are going to release that exact one, but they'll would up and call it 300 like their crank axles.
Insertion V2 297mm? Total 540 mm
Insertion V3 305mm? Total 545 mm
Saddle height is 270mm, insertion is 251mm.
They seem to be beating around the bush here, but based on the pictures, it seems like you CANNOT adjust air pressure. Is this the case? So if I do lose pressure over time I'm SOL?
We also back the cartridge with a 2 year warranty.
How much is a replacement cartridge?
By the way - there should be a law every manufacturer include information compressed stack height, cheers for that!
(I know you do it because yours is probably with the shortest one)
can.oneupcomponents.com/products/dropper-post-rebuild-kit-v2-1
V3 & V2 in 240mm both have a Total length of 610?
Also... how does a self lubricatiing IGUS bushing self lubricate, when the skf seal is in place to keep all the grease in.... didnt we just say it was self lubricating?
"All the bushings use a low-friction, self-lubricating IGUS material and have increased bushing overlap to further reduce friction."
"Completely new, high-performance collar with a custom SKF wiper seal to keep dirt out and grease in."
these posts are trash. Their pedals are trash too. Pull the spindle out sometime and look at all the chips they leave in the blind bore of the aluminum body. They run an unsealed bearing in there too. Bike parts are expensive, I dont want to have to buy them twice.
Rant over.