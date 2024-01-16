OneUp Announces New V3 Dropper Post

Jan 16, 2024
by OneUp Components  

Press Release: OneUp Components

Lighter, smoother and more reliable.

Introducing the NEW OneUp Components V3 Dropper Post: An ultra lightweight, high performance, long travel dropper.

Our third generation dropper post has been over 3 years in the making. It's better than the award-winning V2 in every way. It’s lighter, smoother and more reliable. It has the shortest stack and total length of any other dropper. This isn’t just the longest dropper that will fit your bike. It’s, simply, the best.


OneUp

Lighter.

The new V3 is the lightest infinitely adjustable dropper on the market at any given travel. It’s even lighter than XC specific lightweight droppers. The V3 is available in the widest range of travel options and suitable for all rider weights and riding styles.

We simplified and refined the design as much as possible and shaved weight from almost every single part to make the V3 Dropper 60 to 70 grams lighter than our V2. The biggest weight savings come from our new hydraulic cartridge that never needs to be inflated.

The new V3 dropper is 238g lighter than a Reverb AXS, 155g lighter than a Transfer and up to 60g lighter than the 2-position Transfer SL. [Editor's Note: claimed, we'll verify weights in our long term review]

You can save an additional 10g with our Ti Bolt Upgrade Kit.


OneUp

Smoother.

Our riders asked for improved seals, reduced play and smoother action. The new V3 delivers all of these performance improvements in a simple, reliable design.

Cartridge: The all-new cartridge requires 75% less lever force to initiate when seated. That means it’s even quicker and easier to drop your saddle while riding.

Bushings: All the bushings use a low-friction, self-lubricating IGUS material and have increased bushing overlap to further reduce friction. 180-240 drop posts have an additional bushing to further support the increased overlap.

Seals: Completely new, high-performance collar with a custom SKF wiper seal to keep dirt out and grease in. The new seal and bushings keep the V3 running smoother for longer, with less maintenance.

Pins: To eliminate rotational play without increasing friction, we’ve doubled the number of anti-rotation pins and added 2 oversized polymer pins.


OneUp

Specs.

Travel:
90mm / 120mm / 150mm / 180mm / 210mm / 240mm

Weight:
325g / 370g / 415g / 460g / 515g / 585g (for 30.9)
337g / 385g / 433g / 480g / 538g / 610g (for 31.6)
408g / 472g / 535g / 600g / 675g / 765g (for 34.9)
304g / 340g (for 27.2)

Total Length: 295mm / 350mm / 415mm / 480mm / 545mm / 610mm

Compressed Stack Height: 30mm (25mm for 34.9)

Diameter: 27.2/ 30.9 / 31.6 / 34.9

Routing: Internal

Warranty: 2 Years

The V3 Dropper Post is designed to work perfectly with the V3 Remote.


Pricing.

3 Dropper Post (post only)
$269.99 USD / $364.99 CAD / €291.99 / £291.99

V3 Remote
$44.99 USD / $59.99 CAD / €49.99 / £44.99

V3 Dropper Post + V3 Remote
$299.99 USD / $399.99 CAD / €324.99 / £320.99


OneUp


Details.

Service and Maintenance:
- Post can be fully disassembled in less than 10 minutes using only a 14mm wrench, a 5mm hex and 2mm hex (or the OneUp multi-tool)
- No custom tools required and no need to send your post away for maintenance
- No need to adjust or top up air pressure
- Longer service intervals: 120 hours for clean and grease / 350 hours for rebuild
- 2-year warranty

Improvements over V2:
- 60-70g lighter
- 75% reduction in breakaway force and smoother actuation
- All new cartridge design
- Compressed stack height is 3mm shorter
- Total length is 10mm shorter
- Increased bushing overlap
- IGUS self-lubricating bushings
- Low friction SKF Seal
- New cartridge is 100% recyclable

New upgrades available for V2:
- New V2.1 Collar with SKF Seal upgrade for V2 droppers coming soon
- Ti Bolt upgrade kit is compatible with V2 and is available now for $14.99 USD
- All V2 replacement parts will be available for at least another 5 years


OneUp

Simply, the best.

We wanted to make the best dropper post for our bikes at a price that we’d pay with our own money. We can’t wait to see what you think.

In stock and available worldwide with free shipping at oneupcomponents.com

78 Comments
  • 107 1
 Crazy to see the 2024 'product of the year' clinched so early
  • 3 12
flag bunjiman82 (40 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 So cool but I'll run the v2 which I'll buy second hand, I have a cartridge post to get rid of and I'd rather top up the air chamber any day, even with the other improvements made for the v3.
  • 6 9
 As long as trek/bontreger doesn't release one.
  • 45 0
 "...that's supposed to stand for Super Lite" pew pew
  • 42 0
 For sale: Fox Transfer SL...
  • 5 0
 This really is SO light. Wow.
  • 28 0
 Man - $249 for a dropper available up to 240mm of drop and 0.52 lbs (!) lighter than an AXS Reverb. This is the way.
  • 7 0
 And no batteries to forget to charge
  • 30 1
 Fox: we have the lightest dropper post!
OneUp: damn that's crazy aha
  • 28 0
 Oooohhh.... Your 240mm extension is giving me a 240mm extension. Giggdy.
  • 9 0
 Obligatory, "name checks out" comment. 240mm is 9.5 freedom units.
  • 8 0
 @KJP1230: or 0.26% of an American football field.
  • 1 0
 @bigtim: anything but the metric system
  • 19 0
 Didn't think this post could get any better! Way to go OneUp!
  • 16 0
 Upgrading one of the best droppers to be even better. Oneup are killing it.
  • 13 0
 Was about to ask for a V2 seal upgrade kit and you delivered! Well done, OneUp. Well done.

V3’s extra bushing for the longer posts is going to be a great upgrade. I’ve noticed my V2 210mm has a bit of flex.
  • 18 6
 I really hope the claim of "more reliable" is true. I love the OneUp V2 dropper, but the main reason its serviceability is so appealing is that you have to service it constantly.
  • 16 0
 I service mine once every season.
  • 7 0
 How constantly is constantly? Mine has needed 1 basic service a year, and I just barely replaced the air cartridge since buying it in 2020.
  • 6 1
 @theteaser: Same. Takes me 30 minutes total to remove, clean, regrease, and reinstall. You should take out your dropper at least once a season anyway to ensure it doesn't fuse to your bike.

Otherwise, they've been bombproof.
  • 8 3
 @noodlewitnosteeze: Three to four times a year. Primarily to prevent slow returns that start cropping up.

To be clear, I like the product a lot, but the PNW Loam that I own, which has a very similar architecture, does not have these issues - I have never serviced it and it works as well as the day it was installed. So the needy OneUp post is a contrast. And I'm on my second OneUp - the first one was warrantied due to being very rattly.

I can see the downvotes accumulating since I know this is a favorite PB product, but this is just my experience. And I like the product enough to try the V3 version.
  • 5 0
 Other than cleaning the collar and throwing grease in the tube I haven't done any maintenance since April 2021. Still goes up and down without any problems.
  • 5 1
 @ridedigrepeat: Believe me, I'm fully aware of how easy they are to service, having done it so much.
  • 3 2
 I unfortunately echo this sentiment, my v2 has been a dud. I have had it less than a year and it has seen two rebuild kits thrown at it. Constant regreasing as it pushes grease past the seal at an appalling rate. Mid cap constantly works itself loose which cannot be over tightened or the post movement suffers. Excessive rotational play. Maybe the revised rebuild kit might help? It has been frustrating not having a similar experience to what seems to be the vast majority out there.
  • 2 1
 Same. I’ve had two that’s stopped working quickly. One was about 15 rides this winter and the other took about 3 months. They also seem to have more than average play left and right.
  • 1 0
 @nickkozak: send it back?
  • 1 1
 @noodlewitnosteeze: I have to pack mine full of grease every two weeks.
  • 1 1
 Agree, I have a PNW Loam and the V2 and the PNW has been more reliable.
  • 1 0
 Yup. Nice post but 2 riding friends go through at least two cartridges a year and re-grease a lot too...
  • 11 0
 So rad!
  • 10 1
 The best just got better. But where's the 270?!
  • 3 0
 I'm holding out for the 300, nice round number
  • 2 0
 @Ryawesomerpm: 299.99mm
  • 4 1
 @Ryawesomerpm: Gimme. My 240mm post is still sitting 2" outside of my frame.
  • 1 0
 @Hookem34:
SRAM are going to release that exact one, but they'll would up and call it 300 like their crank axles.
  • 5 0
 Sounds like some great little improvements on an already fantastic product. Have the v2 on all 4 of my bikes. Not loving the price increase though however it seems to be where things are at in the world for production costs, etc.
  • 8 0
 "Total length is 10mm shorter"

Insertion V2 297mm? Total 540 mm
Insertion V3 305mm? Total 545 mm
  • 2 1
 @OneUpComponents can you comment on this? Are the total length numbers listed correct? When I use your drop calculator, it says I can only fit a 180mm v3 on my bike, but I can fit a 210mm v2 on it (shimmed down to 190).

Saddle height is 270mm, insertion is 251mm.
  • 3 1
 @finblarr: Sorry to hear that - It looks like your measurements fit into the 5mm gap that suggests the V3 180mm. The 210 and 240 got increased bushing overlap and as such the 210 grew by 5mm. All other sizes stayed the same or got shorter. The release should read 'up to 10mm'.
  • 2 0
 @OneUpComponents: ah, ok, thanks for clarifying! I'm still stoked to get one on my bike.
  • 5 0
 "No need to adjust or top up air pressure"
They seem to be beating around the bush here, but based on the pictures, it seems like you CANNOT adjust air pressure. Is this the case? So if I do lose pressure over time I'm SOL?
  • 2 0
 I am very curious about this. They're saying it's a hydraulic system vs. air...? I don't really get it, but curious to see how they hold up in the next few seasons.
  • 19 0
 The single biggest source of a refillable cartridge losing pressure comes from the schrader valve itself, especially when running pressures at or close to 300psi (as most droppers do). Air is also more prone to leak out than pure Nitrogen. By removing the fill valve, filling with Nitrogen and removing any threaded end caps (threads can sometimes nick orings during assembly) we've designed a cartridge that never needs to be filled.

We also back the cartridge with a 2 year warranty.
  • 3 0
 @OneUpComponents: Fancy! Thank you for the explanation. I assume they held up quite well under stress testing.

How much is a replacement cartridge?
  • 2 0
 @OneUpComponents: Does this still work well in cold weather? Like for a fat bike in snow?
  • 1 0
 @OneUpComponents: Thanks for the info! I'm glad to see that OneUp did their homework on designing a robust sealed cartridge that *hopefully never loses pressure. I'm curious to read some long-term reviews and see if this design holds up to the hype.
  • 7 0
 We love to see it. Hyped on the recyclable cartridges and faster service time! Y’all just keep getting better!
  • 3 0
 Yes, finally I have a reason for upgrade.The V2 was flawless but I need a bit more travel.

By the way - there should be a law every manufacturer include information compressed stack height, cheers for that!
(I know you do it because yours is probably with the shortest one)
  • 2 0
 I'll want that seal upgrade kit on my v2 droppers. Only complaint I have is every couple months with heavy use I need to spend a few mins cleaning the seal and applying some new grease on it, then it works like new again.
  • 12 0
 We've got you covered! A V2.1 upgrade with SKF will soon be available.

can.oneupcomponents.com/products/dropper-post-rebuild-kit-v2-1
  • 2 0
 who needs an upgrade from the v2. the only thing you would need is to have the lower tube shorter to get the 240 in more bikes. i could use the 240 but max insertion is not enough on my bike
  • 4 0
 Total length is 10mm shorter?
V3 & V2 in 240mm both have a Total length of 610?
  • 4 0
 Fixes everything with only a slight bump in price.
  • 3 0
 Hands down best dropper I’ve ever owned. And the icing on the cake is OneUp’s top notch custom support!
  • 2 0
 Am I the only one who found the cable insertion pin to be corroded over time ? Is it fixed on this new version ?
  • 4 0
 Coat the whole cable actuator assembly in grease when the post is new. The micro atmosphere inside the seat tube means if it gets wet internally, it stays wet.
  • 1 0
 Only thing keeping me from buying one of these is they don't seem to work well with hightower 3's. Lots of folks are pulling these out and seeing a lot of wear on the post.
  • 1 0
 Say more please. I have a HT3 with a OneUp 210 and have wear on the post and creaking if not consistently cleaned and lubed. Is it the insertion depth causing the issue or something else? Is there a thread somewhere that discusses fixes?
  • 1 0
 @reim0039: check page 23,24 and comb through some previous pages since there's of course multiple discussion going on. Im sorry too lazy to link but just find the thread on MTBR titled, "hightower v3 released today" or something close. Lots of discussion about it. Not sure they have a why, just various hacks or ways to mitigate. Needless to say not enough to convince me to buy one. After being on a tellis for years, I have very little reason to buy a dropper that introduces a problem when what I've been using has been flawless aside for pining for more drop.
  • 3 0
 Looks awesome, but the price increase is a bummer.
  • 3 0
 As the bike industry drops One up up up up ups the competition! Lol
  • 1 0
 I love my one up posts, they just work, but they rattle like crazy in my bikes even with the oversized pins. Be curious to see how these do under review!
  • 1 0
 Does it have the travel adjustability like the previous designs? I still like V1 for some applications so I can get the max dropper available for a given saddle height.
  • 2 3
 unpopular opinion, but I think these posts are trash. I have a had 3 V2 posts. My wife has a hard time getting the post to drop on her fuel, I have a score in the stanchion on the one in my hard tail with a near vertical STA and my Slash has gone through an air cartidge already. They constantly need service, the consistency is spotty, and they're rushed to market and skip some QC evaluation in exchange for lower entry cost. Personally, I'm buying wolf tooth.

Also... how does a self lubricatiing IGUS bushing self lubricate, when the skf seal is in place to keep all the grease in.... didnt we just say it was self lubricating?

"All the bushings use a low-friction, self-lubricating IGUS material and have increased bushing overlap to further reduce friction."
"Completely new, high-performance collar with a custom SKF wiper seal to keep dirt out and grease in."

these posts are trash. Their pedals are trash too. Pull the spindle out sometime and look at all the chips they leave in the blind bore of the aluminum body. They run an unsealed bearing in there too. Bike parts are expensive, I dont want to have to buy them twice.

Rant over. Smile
  • 1 0
 Impressive. No maintenance except perhaps the keys every once in a while and can easily swap out the hydraulics if they go bad.
  • 1 1
 just find it too bad oneups cost the same as or more than a bikeyoke where i'm from and spares are next to nonexistent
  • 1 0
 @OneUpComponents can you cram the new hydraulic cartridge into the v2?
  • 1 0
 Prediction: 2024 will be the year of innovation.
  • 2 0
 liked this post
  • 1 0
 And just like that, all of my droppers are outdated.
  • 1 0
 Sick
  • 1 0
 Drool
  • 1 3
 But what about the 200mm AXS...
Below threshold threads are hidden







