Video: OneUp Raises $44,000 & Completes New Trail in 'Airplane Mode'

“Let’s Build a Jump Trail”
On a OneUp lunch ride back in 2017 we decided to build a new jump trail in Squamish. After a lengthy permitting process we started building a fully sanctioned, hand built jump trail.
The trail starts at the bottom of the legendary Half Nelson. It’s a single black jump trail with a few optional double black features. It rides like a downhill pump track. The trail is called Airplane Mode because there’s no cell service on the trail and the jumps are a great way to log some air miles. In June 2022, the trail finally opened to the public.
From an idea on a lunch ride to an opening day party with hundreds of people shredding together, Scott Secco’s short documentary tells the story of how Airplane Mode was built and the three builders who led the charge. We hope you enjoy the film. If you’re passing Squamish come check it out!
OneUp celebrated the completed trail with a bbq in the woods and party trains.
$44,000 Raised for the Trails
From day 1, OneUp has donated 1% of all revenue to trail associations, mountain bike advocacy and environmental conservation. We also support local initiatives in riding communities whenever we can. When it came time to release Airplane Mode, we wondered if the film could help bring riding communities together and help them raise money for their trails.
Inspired by mtb film premieres that used to be an annual tradition, we helped trail associations host their own screenings. These events brought people together and raised money for their local trails. We gave event organizers access to the unreleased film, a keg of beer, door prizing and social posters to promote the event. At the end of the night a grand prize of a full OneUp build was raffled off to help raise cash.
If any other trail associations want to host an Airplane Mode fundraising event contact us at info@oneupcomponents.com.
14 local premieres brought people together for beers and bikes.
Work Less Ride More
For some OneUp staff, Work Less Dig More would be a more accurate motto. In addition to the 500+ work hours spent on the trail during work hours our team spent over 1,100 hours on their own time building Airplane Mode. Numerous community volunteer dig sessions brought another 1,000 hours of crucial help to the project. We’re extremely proud of the trail and hope everyone can enjoy it.
A Special Thank You
We’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who hosted an Airplane Mode premiere. Events take a lot of work and we appreciate the effort to build community and support the trails.
You can support your local trail association using Trail Karma on Trailforks
.Big shoutout to the following associations:Squamish Off Road Cycling AssociationWhistler Off Road Cycling AssociationPemberton Off Road Cycling AssociationTri-Cities Off Road Cycling AssociationEvergreen Mountain Bike AllianceOttawa Mountain Bike AssociationOverland Mountain Bike AssociationGold Rush Cycling Club QuesnelPenticton & Area Cycling Association
Fraser Brown, Service Manager and lead builder on Airplane Mode.
Owen Foster, Director of Operations and lead builder on Airplane Mode.
Corey Ellah, Warehouse Manager and lead builder on Airplane Mode.
